Lubbock, TX

Some Lubbock stores to be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With Christmas around the corner, many businesses are planning to close their doors. However, a select few will be open for those who need a last-minute gift or a place to eat. BUSINESSES OPEN ON CHRISTMAS EVE:. Walmart: Open until 6 p.m. United Supermarkets: Open until...
Winter weather accompanies Christmas holiday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some warmer weather and clouds returning for the weekend. However, Saturday morning will be a cold one as lows fall to the teens from Lubbock to communities in the northern South Plains. The afternoon highs will slowly return to the 40s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday and Monday.
Family donates grandmother’s belongings

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock family is choosing to honor their late grandmother’s dedication to others by offering her belongings at no cost to anyone who needs them. Andrea Cruce says the community was in her grandmother’s heart and the best way to honor her is to give back.
Approaching colder days with holidays around the corner

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Weather is going to take a colder turn in a few days. Southwesterly warms will help get temperatures into the upper 40s and lows 50s after a chilly start, and Sunday looks to be similar. Monday will warm up to the upper 50s, but a cold...
Today is National Comfort Food Day with Slim Chickens

LUBBOCK, Texas—Today, we are joined by Lubbock Slim Chickens to celebrate National Comfort Food Day. What better comfort food than chicken from Slim Chickens? You can find Lubbock Slim Chickens at @SLIMCHICKENSLUBBOCK3.
2 moderately injured in late night crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were moderately injured in a crash late Saturday night. Around 11:40 p.m., police responded to the 2400 block of South Loop 289 for reports of a crash. Police said it appeared a vehicle was stopped on the side of the Loop and another vehicle...
A Mexican tradition celebrated by many

LUBBOCK, Texas—Latino Lubbock shares the history of a Mexican Christmas Tradition celebrated by families with ties to their faith and culture. Plus, we have updates on events coming up. Make sure to pick up your free copy of the December edition of Latino Lubbock magazine. Get more information at latinolubbock.net.
Talking Points with Jen Phillips (12/18/22)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. A college football legend and Texas Tech football giant was honored on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. It goes to show just how far Mike Leach’s reach was in not only football but politics.
LFR crews battle fire at the South Plains Apartments Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of a fire at an apartment complex Sunday morning near the South Plains Mall. The fire was reported around 10:15 a.m. in the 5500 block of 58th Street at the South Plains Apartments. An LFR spokesperson told EverythingLubbock.com...
Lubbock’s unemployment rate held steady in November 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the local unemployment rate in Lubbock held steady during the month of November 2022. The Hub City’s unemployment rate was reported at 3.1 percent, unchanged from October’s rate. An estimated 163,500 residents in the...
Madison Park Apartments catch fire Sunday morning, 1 found dead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was found dead after emergency crews responded to an apartment fire early Sunday morning. LFR responded to the Madison Park Apartments in the 500 block of Martin L. King Blvd. just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, according to a release. Upon arrival, they found the single-story apartment building on fire.
Homophobic Preacher Makes Himself At Home In Wolfforth

A group of parents has had just about enough of a homophobic preacher in Wolfforth. Yes, it's the same preacher that makes himself present at Gay Pride and other Lubbock events. He is usually accompanied at those events by a couple of sycophants, all preaching some weirdly twisted old testament version of the bible, all while displaying openly homophobic signs.
