everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock’s 66th Annual Santa Land continues through Dec. 22 at Mackenzie Park
LUBBOCK, Texas — Time is running out on your chance to check out an annual holiday tradition in the Hub City. The 66th Annual Santa Land continues through Thursday, December 22nd. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, visitors can stop by daily from 6:00 p.m....
Get Your Cameras Ready: Lubbock Now Has A Fun Edgy Pink Bar
A new Instagramable and girlie bar is now open in Lubbock. If you love pink, this is the place to be. It is called Mr. X and was started by Maribel Laznovsky. They are calling this new bar the grungy, stylish graffiti bar, which is amazing. It is located in the depot district and just opened up.
KCBD
Some Lubbock stores to be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With Christmas around the corner, many businesses are planning to close their doors. However, a select few will be open for those who need a last-minute gift or a place to eat. BUSINESSES OPEN ON CHRISTMAS EVE:. Walmart: Open until 6 p.m. United Supermarkets: Open until...
fox34.com
Winter weather accompanies Christmas holiday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some warmer weather and clouds returning for the weekend. However, Saturday morning will be a cold one as lows fall to the teens from Lubbock to communities in the northern South Plains. The afternoon highs will slowly return to the 40s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday and Monday.
KCBD
Family donates grandmother’s belongings
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock family is choosing to honor their late grandmother’s dedication to others by offering her belongings at no cost to anyone who needs them. Andrea Cruce says the community was in her grandmother’s heart and the best way to honor her is to give back.
Daytime care center for people with special needs celebrating grand opening in Lubbock, services completely free
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lauves Pediatric Prescribed Extended Care Center (PPECC) will celebrate its grand opening on Friday evening, a staff member told KLBK New on Thursday, Lauves PPECC is the first of its kind to open in the Hub City, the care center shared. “This has not been a service available to these special needs […]
KCBD
Approaching colder days with holidays around the corner
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Weather is going to take a colder turn in a few days. Southwesterly warms will help get temperatures into the upper 40s and lows 50s after a chilly start, and Sunday looks to be similar. Monday will warm up to the upper 50s, but a cold...
everythinglubbock.com
Today is National Comfort Food Day with Slim Chickens
LUBBOCK, Texas—Today, we are joined by Lubbock Slim Chickens to celebrate National Comfort Food Day. What better comfort food than chicken from Slim Chickens? You can find Lubbock Slim Chickens at @SLIMCHICKENSLUBBOCK3.
Lubbock Steak Trail: You Need to Try These 16 Delicious Steakhouses
Now, this is what West Texas is about. Lubbock knows how to do their steaks. I have gone to a lot of places here in the area that have some of the best steaks I have ever had so if you are looking for a good red piece of meat you came to the right place.
fox34.com
2 moderately injured in late night crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were moderately injured in a crash late Saturday night. Around 11:40 p.m., police responded to the 2400 block of South Loop 289 for reports of a crash. Police said it appeared a vehicle was stopped on the side of the Loop and another vehicle...
everythinglubbock.com
A Mexican tradition celebrated by many
LUBBOCK, Texas—Latino Lubbock shares the history of a Mexican Christmas Tradition celebrated by families with ties to their faith and culture. Plus, we have updates on events coming up. Make sure to pick up your free copy of the December edition of Latino Lubbock magazine. Get more information at latinolubbock.net.
Struggling Lubbock Pizza Joint Needs Help From Community To Get Through Christmas
According to a post shared on the LBK Foodies Facebook group,1000 Degrees Pizza on 114th and Indiana is struggling to get customers in the door. The post has garnered a ton of attention from local foodies and pizza lovers that have vowed in the comments to stop by and grab some food.
everythinglubbock.com
Talking Points with Jen Phillips (12/18/22)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. A college football legend and Texas Tech football giant was honored on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. It goes to show just how far Mike Leach’s reach was in not only football but politics.
Lubbock Loser Dumps Dog With Heartbreaking Note Attached To Collar
A Lubbock woman came across a stray dog wearing a pink harness collar. She noticed there was a note attached to the collar and opened it, only to discover that this poor dog "Sally" was abandoned after being rescued by someone. The person that penned the letter explained that they...
Fire victim remembered, local Pizza Hut collecting money for funeral
A heartfelt tribute was put up recently at a Wolfforth location of Pizza Hut to honor Edith Ostrander, 75, who lost her life Thursday in a house fire in Hockley County.
everythinglubbock.com
LFR crews battle fire at the South Plains Apartments Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of a fire at an apartment complex Sunday morning near the South Plains Mall. The fire was reported around 10:15 a.m. in the 5500 block of 58th Street at the South Plains Apartments. An LFR spokesperson told EverythingLubbock.com...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock’s unemployment rate held steady in November 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the local unemployment rate in Lubbock held steady during the month of November 2022. The Hub City’s unemployment rate was reported at 3.1 percent, unchanged from October’s rate. An estimated 163,500 residents in the...
fox34.com
Madison Park Apartments catch fire Sunday morning, 1 found dead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was found dead after emergency crews responded to an apartment fire early Sunday morning. LFR responded to the Madison Park Apartments in the 500 block of Martin L. King Blvd. just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, according to a release. Upon arrival, they found the single-story apartment building on fire.
Homophobic Preacher Makes Himself At Home In Wolfforth
A group of parents has had just about enough of a homophobic preacher in Wolfforth. Yes, it's the same preacher that makes himself present at Gay Pride and other Lubbock events. He is usually accompanied at those events by a couple of sycophants, all preaching some weirdly twisted old testament version of the bible, all while displaying openly homophobic signs.
Vacant house fire in Central Lubbock Saturday morning
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Saturday morning in the 1800 block of 18th Street.
