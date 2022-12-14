ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCBD

Some Lubbock stores to be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With Christmas around the corner, many businesses are planning to close their doors. However, a select few will be open for those who need a last-minute gift or a place to eat. BUSINESSES OPEN ON CHRISTMAS EVE:. Walmart: Open until 6 p.m. United Supermarkets: Open until...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Today is National Comfort Food Day with Slim Chickens

LUBBOCK, Texas—Today, we are joined by Lubbock Slim Chickens to celebrate National Comfort Food Day. What better comfort food than chicken from Slim Chickens? You can find Lubbock Slim Chickens at @SLIMCHICKENSLUBBOCK3.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Winter weather accompanies Christmas holiday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some warmer weather and clouds returning for the weekend. However, Saturday morning will be a cold one as lows fall to the teens from Lubbock to communities in the northern South Plains. The afternoon highs will slowly return to the 40s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday and Monday.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Family donates grandmother’s belongings

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock family is choosing to honor their late grandmother’s dedication to others by offering her belongings at no cost to anyone who needs them. Andrea Cruce says the community was in her grandmother’s heart and the best way to honor her is to give back.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Talking Points with Jen Phillips (12/18/22)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. A college football legend and Texas Tech football giant was honored on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. It goes to show just how far Mike Leach’s reach was in not only football but politics.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Homophobic Preacher Makes Himself At Home In Wolfforth

A group of parents has had just about enough of a homophobic preacher in Wolfforth. Yes, it's the same preacher that makes himself present at Gay Pride and other Lubbock events. He is usually accompanied at those events by a couple of sycophants, all preaching some weirdly twisted old testament version of the bible, all while displaying openly homophobic signs.
WOLFFORTH, TX
everythinglubbock.com

InspireLBK launches Mara’s Manna recovery home for women

LUBBOCK, Texas- Mara’s Manna Women Sober Living is a program for women to get the resources and support they need as they recover from various types of addiction, sexual abuse and eating disorders. InspireLBK Board Member Aubrey Boone said this home is tailored specifically for women to have a...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock’s unemployment rate held steady in November 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the local unemployment rate in Lubbock held steady during the month of November 2022. The Hub City’s unemployment rate was reported at 3.1 percent, unchanged from October’s rate. An estimated 163,500 residents in the...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Dr. Azab with All Family Chiropractic talks sleeping positions

LUBBOCK, Texas—Did you know your sleeping position may be keeping you awake? Or that your pillow may be the problem? Dr. Azab with All Family Chiropractic shared more on appropriate and inappropriate sleeping positions. He also told us the best pillows to help us snooze at night. For more information or to make an appointment, call Dr. Azab: 806-785-PAIN (7246)
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Sippin’ on the South Plains: Bingham Family Vineyards

LUBBOCK, Texas—Sippin’ on the South Plains shared more about Bingham Family Vineyards. Each week we will share the story of 8 different wineries in our region. There is also a 30-minute show that will talk about the High Plains wine industry that will air every weekend from now until January 1 on KLBK.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

South Plains cold, then warmer, then even colder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This afternoon will be the coldest of the next five or six days. Temperatures will edge upward through the weekend, but will remain below seasonal averages. Bundle up for today’s cold. Lows this morning again were in the 20s. Highs today will be about 15 or...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy