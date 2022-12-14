Katie Holmes' Stylist Addresses Her Striking 2000s Throwback Fashion Statement

Katie Holmes’ stylist has addressed the actor’s recent 2000s nostalgia-inducing fashion look that spurred a lot of chatter on social media over the weekend.

Brie Welch told The New York Times in an interview published Tuesday that she worked with Holmes to put together the look, which she said incorporated the actor’s taste and practicality.

Holmes attended iHeart Radio’s Jingle Ball on Friday in New York City, which featured performances from Dua Lipa, Lizzo and Demi Lovato. She wore a strapless blue Tove top over loose-fitting straight jeans, which she paired with black Margiela sneakers.

Katie Holmes at iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball on Dec. 9, 2022 in New York, New York.

“We decided the rich color and subtle bustier effect detailing of the top was elegant and would be fun if paired with jeans, creating a more youthful feel for Jingle Ball and the atmosphere there,” Welch said.

She later explained that Holmes had said on the day of the concert that she wanted to wear sneakers because she was expecting there “would be a lot of dancing to Dua Lipa (and nothing is more comfortable!).”

Holmes onstage wearing a 2000s inspired outfit at the iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball on Dec. 9, 2022 in New York, New York, that had Twitter users buzzing in shock.

Holmes’ Jingle Ball look sparked a wave of responses from Twitter users, who are evidently concerned that Y2K fashion — with low-rise jeans and skinny scarves included — is making a comeback .

People shared their shock that the actor’s look was captured in 2022, not 2002.

But some people championed the look, and even celebrated the actor’s ability to get so many people talking about her outfit: