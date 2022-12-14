Read full article on original website
Harrah Man Arrested in October Fatal Stabbing
Authorities have arrested a man in connection with a fatal stabbing in October in White Swan as the county is dealing with a record amount of homicides. The suspect, 21-year-old Jerid Joe Winters of Harrah made an appearance in Yakima County Superior Court this week where his bail was set at $500,000. He was arrested Tuesday on a second-degree murder warrant for the October 7 stabbing death of 38-year-old Julius Kurt Hill.
Authorities make arrest in White Swan fatal stabbing
WHITE SWAN, Wash. – The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and Yakama Nation Officers have arrested a man they believe to be responsible for a fatal stabbing that happened back in October of this year. Jerid Winters, 21, of White Swan, is facing charges in the killing of Julius Hill II, 38, of Wapato. Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office...
Authorities May Drain Pond At Park in Search For Yakima Boy
At the end of the 13th week and a 5-year-old Yakima boy is still missing still no answers from Yakima Police as they say the search continues. Lucian Mungia has been missing since September 10 from the play area at Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park. Is the boy's body in the...
nbcrightnow.com
A special investigation into how the Special Investigation Unit works
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Special Investigation Unit, commonly known as SIU looks into officer-involved incidents that happen in Benton, Franklin, and Walla Walla counties. These incidents are investigated when bodily harm or death happens at the scenes. Commander Lee Cantu of the Benton County Sheriff's office is a member of...
Felony Suspect Nabbed in Kennewick, Also Wanted in Yakima
Kennewick Police did not divulge what led to his apprehension, but a wanted suspect is now behind bars. Yakima hit-and-run and auto theft suspect captured. Thursday, Kennewick Police released information about James Jonathan Curran, 36, who was being sought by Yakima authorities related to a felony hit-and-run case. He was also being investigated in Kennewick in connection with some auto theft.
nbcrightnow.com
Suspect in Yakima hit-and-run arrested in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Detectives with the Kennewick Police's Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) located and arrested a suspect on the 1100 block of West 10th Avenue in Kennewick on December 15. The 26-year-old male suspect had an active felony arrest warrant in connection to a hit-and-run in Yakima. According to Kennewick Police...
Yakima Suspect Also Wanted in TC, Theft and Hit-And-Run
Yakima Police and Sheriff's Deputies are looking to locate this guy. Kennewick Police say 36-year-old Jonathan Curran has an active warrant out of Yakima for a felony hit-and-run incident, and he's also suspected in some auto thefts. KPD says their CAT (Criminal Apprehension Team) is looking closely at him concerning...
KIMA TV
Yakima Police searching for two teen sister runaways
The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 16-year-old Jezirae Mares and her sister, 13-year-old Gloriana Mares. According to police, they were last seen in the area of the Lodges on 72nd avenue. If you have any information on their whereabouts police say please call 911...
FOX 11 and 41
MISSING: Runaway sisters in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department is asking for help locating two runaway sisters, Jezirae and Gloriana Mares. The two were last seen around the Lodges apartments on 72nd Avenue, according to YPD. Jezirae is 16 and Gloriana is 13, according to YPD. Anyone with information regarding their...
WSP: Regional crime lab’s proposed use of Rapid DNA has ‘considerable problems’
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray has shared concerns about the city’s potential role in the regional crime lab and has questioned the efficacy of their plans regarding the use of Rapid DNA machine. Regional crime lab officials have said it would allow them to compare suspects’ DNA with crime scene samples and get results within an hour...
Yakima Herald Republic
Firefighters respond to house fire north of Selah
Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed a home on the outskirts of Selah on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters were called to 391 Adobe Way around 12:40 p.m., and found the front left corner of the house, where an attached garage was located, on fire, said Selah Deputy Fire Chief Mickey Gillie, who called for a second alarm around 12:50 p.m.
Yakima Herald Republic
Efforts continue to learn more about Indian boarding school at Fort Simcoe in Yakima Valley
WHITE SWAN — Fort Simcoe Historical State Park is closed for the winter, its main entrance barred by a gate and its public buildings locked until April. But people are still coming, driven by a somber purpose. Using ground-penetrating radar, they continue to search for unmarked graves on the...
Astria Toppenish Hospital will stop delivering babies after Jan. 14
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Astria Health is making another cut to its services in the Lower Yakima Valley due to ongoing financial struggles; this time, it’s the closure of the family maternity center at its Toppenish hospital. “We have employed Herculean efforts to keep our OB, our labor and delivery service through our OB unit, open and have not been successful,”...
Lost Dogs in Yakima: Can You Help Find This Handsome Lad’s Home?
Have you ever had a child walk in the front door of your home, all saucer-eyed with an unfamiliar dog in tow? I have, and with all of our children grown, I'd thought that I'd seen the last of those days. My wife, however, must not have gotten the memo.
Yakima Herald Republic
Homeless memorial service planned Dec. 21 in downtown Yakima
At least 50 people died in Yakima without a home in 2022, according to Yakima Neighborhood Health Services. Those community members will be remembered at a Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day candlelight vigil. Everyone is invited to the event, which starts at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Millennium Plaza on Third Street in downtown Yakima.
7 New Businesses We’d Like To Fill The Sonic Drive-In Yakima Location
When news broke about the Sonic Drive-in closing down last September, many of us were pretty bummed. No one really knew how long it would be closed, nor expected the type of legal trouble that the franchise owner in the northwest was up against. I still had hope that it would re-open. Well, at least until yesterday (12/14). I drove by and saw a man boarding up the windows. Now there are many reasons for someone to do that. The obvious is to help keep people out and to protect against the elements. For those of us feeling that this place is dead, this might as well have been the final nail in the coffin.
KIMA TV
After decades of hanging Christmas lights, a local family is ending their tradition
YAKIMA -- A local family whose been decorating their house from lawn to roof with Christmas lights and decorations for over 3 decades is now calling it quits. The Larrick family has brought joy to their Terrace Heights neighborhood for about 33 years. They have Christmas decorations and thousands of...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima River Canyon one of the top winter fishing destinations in country
YAKIMA, Wash.- FishingBooker, the world's largest platform for booking fishing trips has compiled a list of top winter fishing destinations for 2023 and the Yakima River Canyon has made the list. "The Canyon is a special place for anglers, locals and visitors," said Adam Stewart, Communications and Travel Manager for...
nbcrightnow.com
More Dense Freezing Fog....Snow On The Way Sunday
Dense fog/freezing fog tonight chilly overnight lows in the teens and 20s. Be prepared for low visibility with very slick roads especially bridges and overpasses. There is also an air stagnation advisory in place through until Saturday afternoon for the Yakima Valley. Our next chance for snow arrives Sunday with...
nbcrightnow.com
Cold, Gray and Few Flurries
Cloudy, cold and patchy freezing fog today with a slight chance for a few stray flurries. Morning temperatures in the teens-20s, mid 20s by noon and holding steady through the afternoon. Air Stagnation Advisory - Yakima Valley... Until Friday 3 PM. Poor Air Quality at Times. Burn Ban. Use of...
