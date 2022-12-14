ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTHR

Queen of Free's practical holiday gifts

INDIANAPOLIS — You may be looking for a few last-minute gifts or stocking stuffers for those on your list, and mulling ideas. On 13Sunrise, Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, made seven suggestions of gifts most everybody can use and appreciate. In her blog, Lowe listed those practical presents.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis Black Firefighters Association gives back in a big way

INDIANAPOLIS — As we inch closer and closer to Christmas–a time where we often tend to get caught up in gifts and shopping–it can be important to remember that it’s truly better to give than to receive. One area group putting the reason back into the season, the Indianapolis Black Firefighters Association, is celebrating Christmas […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

6 shot in overnight shootings throughout Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigation six different shootings that happened early Sunday morning. 1 shot at Marathon Gas, found at different location. IMPD officers responded to 2100 North Shadeland for a report of a person shot. Officers located a victim found with injuries consistent...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Former Indianapolis Police Chief Joseph McAtee dies

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Marion County Sheriff and Indianapolis Police Chief has died. A longtime key figure in Central Indiana law enforcement, Joseph McAtee served as Chief of the Indianapolis Police Department in addition to county sheriff and constable throughout his long career. Last year, McAtee was honored by...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

2 teens killed in Tipton County crash 1 week before Christmas

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two central Indiana teenagers were killed in a crash Sunday morning, just one week before Christmas. Connor Gavin Petro, 18, of Sheridan, and Adam Michael Gordon Johnson, 17, of Kokomo, died in the crash, according to Tipton County Coroner Robert Nichols. Petro was driving his...
TIPTON COUNTY, IN
kshb.com

Naloxone vending machine now in place at public Indiana library

KOKOMO — Howard County now has its first Naloxone vending machine to provide quicker access to a potentially life saving medication. The machine was unveiled Thursday inside the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main Branch. "The vending machine at the library was a very important next step," Jen Cauthern, director...
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Westfield Church accepting applications for free home repairs

CrossRoads Church at Westfield is accepting applications from Hamilton County residents for free home repairs that will be provided by high school students next summer. The program is offered in partnership with Group Mission Trips, a youth mission organization based in Fort Collins, Colo., and will bring 300 high school students in June for a week to provide free home repairs for those in need. It is geared primarily toward older adults, veterans and any low-income families who live in the community and own their own homes, according to the church.
WESTFIELD, IN
WTHR

At long last, Fishers boy has his custom-designed wheelchair

FISHERS, Ind. — There's a heartwarming update to a story 13News shared two weeks ago. You might remember 3-year-old Jacob Dooley from Fishers. Jacob has cerebral palsy and has waited over a year for a custom wheelchair to be delivered. The chair his family ordered from National Seating and...
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

INDOT opens 12 miles of new Interstate 69 north of Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Interstate 69 now reaches into Johnson County. The Indiana Department of Transportation officially opened 12 miles of the interstate project on Friday. With the opening, Interstate 69 now extends from Evansville north to SR 144, just inside the Johnson County line. The first traffic signal north...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana faces critical shortage of large-animal veterinarians

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kevin Underwood, a farmer from Tippecanoe County, raises pigs, corn, soybeans and popcorn. On average, he keeps around 100 hogs. Underwood’s veterinarian serves about 10 other farms in the area, but the animal doctor’s retirement is approaching. “The biggest issue we are facing is...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

WTHR

