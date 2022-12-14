ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

kptv.com

Northeast Portland family shaken up after mom robbed at gunpoint

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Northeast Portland family is shaken up after an armed robber took the money they hoped to use for Christmas this year. “I never thought that would happen in my wildest dreams,” Nicole Luther said. Tuesday was a typical day. Around 10 a.m., Luther was...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

The city of Gresham gives away anti-theft devices for cars

PORTLAND, Ore. — People lined up outside the Gresham Fred Meyer on Southeast Burnside in hopes of getting The Club. The line stretched a long way around the building. The Club is a device that locks the steering wheel to keep someone from driving a car away. The city of Gresham held a giveaway for the anti-theft device Saturday afternoon.
GRESHAM, OR
KGW

The Santa Claus of Willamina Avenue

FOREST GROVE, Ore. — Let’s go outdoors and discover the spirit of the holiday season that’s alive and well in Forest Grove. You are sure to discover the meaning of the season when you meet the man who embraces a spirit of giving so that others may live.
FOREST GROVE, OR
WWEEK

Portland Cops Will Use Overtime to Address Rising Retail Theft

In September, WW reported that liquor store theft was on a record-breaking pace. It turns out it’s not just breaking records, it’s blowing them out of the water. Theft claims have nearly doubled in the past four quarters, to 748, compared with 426 in the four quarters before that, according to an analysis of new third-quarter theft data obtained by WW. The data was prepared by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission and shared with other retailers.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Police identify suspect in Cleveland High shooting

Detectives have identified those involved in the shooting outside of Cleveland High School that injured one student, police said Saturday. Police did not release any details on the suspect but said investigators determined that the shooting was not random. Spokesperson Sgt. Kevin Allen said that more details will be released...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

OHSU offers new, electric pedicab service in Portland's South Waterfront

PORTLAND, Ore. — Go by Bike is offering the first big electric pedicab shuttle — moving people to and from OHSU's tram and Portland's South Waterfront facilities. “We just started a new pedicab service, this is week two and we are offering free rides to OHSU personnel and patients as well,” said Nicholas, a Go by Bike pedicab operator.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

8 things to do in Portland this weekend | Dec. 16-18

PORTLAND, Ore. — Lights, camera, Elf! With Christmas only a week away, here are some events to consider attending in the Portland area before it's too late. If you're in the mood for amazing light displays, concerts and markets, to snag those last minute gifts, you will not be displeased.
PORTLAND, OR
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Portland

Nothing is more calming and peaceful during the heat of summer than swimming in cool, pure water. Fortunately for Portlanders, there are numerous surrounding rivers and lakes where they can take a cool dip, and many of them are just a short drive from the scorching city center. Before visiting...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

SE Portland traffic stop leads to guns, drugs and one arrest

PORTLAND, Ore. — Guns and drugs were recovered during a traffic stop in Portland's Hazelwood neighborhood, which led to an arrest of a felon earlier this week, according to the Portland Police Bureau's East Neighborhood Response Team. Police said officers pulled over the suspect near Southeast 100th Avenue and...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Showers kick off an evolving weather week in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cool cloudy weather will be the rule on Sunday from the coast to the Cascades. There is a weak system passing by to the north, which may spread a few scattered showers along the coast and perhaps the northern end of the Willamette Valley. A...
PORTLAND, OR
kykn.com

Keizer Station Retail Theft Sting

On Thursday, December 8, 2022, officers from the Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a retail theft operation in Keizer Station. The goal was to identify, apprehend, and hold people accountable for committing theft at the various retailers located in the complex. Law...
KEIZER, OR
The Oregonian

1 injured in shooting at Southeast Portland bar

One man was shot multiple times early Thursday morning at a bar in Southeast Portland, police said. About 1:30 a.m., officers found the man in the doorway of 82nd Street Bar & Grill in the 5000 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue, where they gave him trauma first aid. Paramedics took...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
Portland local news

