Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless campsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: New report finds culture of misconduct within the NWSL, Portland Thorns FCEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in OregonEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte ParkEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland cleanup team putting up preventative graffiti to ward off vandals
PORTLAND, Ore. — You don't have to go far in Portland to find buildings, walls, and signs covered in graffiti. It's certainly nothing new — but state and local leaders have poured money into the cleanup efforts earlier this year, hoping to lessen the problem. Now a local...
Hundreds get ‘The Club’ for free in Gresham
After seeing a notable increase in car theft in 2022, Gresham officials provided a free anti-car theft device called The Club.
kptv.com
Semi drives miles through Portland area splashing red dye on other vehicles, road
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A semi-truck driver drove for miles through the Portland metro area Saturday evening, despite knowing his load of liquid red dye was splashing out onto other vehicles and the the road, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded around 7:30 p.m. to reports...
KATU.com
5 taken to hospital after riding to the end of MAX line, 'trying to stay warm,' TVF&R says
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Community leaders in Washington County came together Friday to discuss new solutions to the homeless crisis as the unhoused community face temperatures at or below freezing level this weekend. First responders are noticing a spike in hospitalizations for those living on the street, and agencies say...
kptv.com
Northeast Portland family shaken up after mom robbed at gunpoint
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Northeast Portland family is shaken up after an armed robber took the money they hoped to use for Christmas this year. “I never thought that would happen in my wildest dreams,” Nicole Luther said. Tuesday was a typical day. Around 10 a.m., Luther was...
The city of Gresham gives away anti-theft devices for cars
PORTLAND, Ore. — People lined up outside the Gresham Fred Meyer on Southeast Burnside in hopes of getting The Club. The line stretched a long way around the building. The Club is a device that locks the steering wheel to keep someone from driving a car away. The city of Gresham held a giveaway for the anti-theft device Saturday afternoon.
KGW
After years homeless in NE Portland, woman transitions into housing
Tara Pietromonaco has been living among car camps on NE 33rd Drive for three years. Now, finally, she’s moving into a place of her own.
The Santa Claus of Willamina Avenue
FOREST GROVE, Ore. — Let’s go outdoors and discover the spirit of the holiday season that’s alive and well in Forest Grove. You are sure to discover the meaning of the season when you meet the man who embraces a spirit of giving so that others may live.
WWEEK
Portland Cops Will Use Overtime to Address Rising Retail Theft
In September, WW reported that liquor store theft was on a record-breaking pace. It turns out it’s not just breaking records, it’s blowing them out of the water. Theft claims have nearly doubled in the past four quarters, to 748, compared with 426 in the four quarters before that, according to an analysis of new third-quarter theft data obtained by WW. The data was prepared by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission and shared with other retailers.
How the Grinch stole donations from the Portland Rescue Mission
With ten days until Christmas (it's practically here!), a Grinch has stolen donations meant for the Portland Rescue Mission.
Police identify suspect in Cleveland High shooting
Detectives have identified those involved in the shooting outside of Cleveland High School that injured one student, police said Saturday. Police did not release any details on the suspect but said investigators determined that the shooting was not random. Spokesperson Sgt. Kevin Allen said that more details will be released...
OHSU offers new, electric pedicab service in Portland's South Waterfront
PORTLAND, Ore. — Go by Bike is offering the first big electric pedicab shuttle — moving people to and from OHSU's tram and Portland's South Waterfront facilities. “We just started a new pedicab service, this is week two and we are offering free rides to OHSU personnel and patients as well,” said Nicholas, a Go by Bike pedicab operator.
Deputies: Truck driver drove for miles leaking red dye on I-205, I-84
Several miles of road, multiple freeways and possibly some cars are now dyed red after authorities say a semi-truck leaked dye while driving in Multnomah and Clackamas counties on Saturday evening and the driver knew it.
KGW
8 things to do in Portland this weekend | Dec. 16-18
PORTLAND, Ore. — Lights, camera, Elf! With Christmas only a week away, here are some events to consider attending in the Portland area before it's too late. If you're in the mood for amazing light displays, concerts and markets, to snag those last minute gifts, you will not be displeased.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Portland
Nothing is more calming and peaceful during the heat of summer than swimming in cool, pure water. Fortunately for Portlanders, there are numerous surrounding rivers and lakes where they can take a cool dip, and many of them are just a short drive from the scorching city center. Before visiting...
opb.org
Overdue improvements coming for Portland’s Cully neighborhood, with major input from historically marginalized groups
Long-needed improvements are coming to Portland’s Cully neighborhood. But the exact nature of those changes has changed after the city leaders heard from cyclists of color in the Cully neighborhood. Engineers had been planning to put bike lanes between parked cars and traffic along Northeast Killingworth Street. But advocates...
SE Portland traffic stop leads to guns, drugs and one arrest
PORTLAND, Ore. — Guns and drugs were recovered during a traffic stop in Portland's Hazelwood neighborhood, which led to an arrest of a felon earlier this week, according to the Portland Police Bureau's East Neighborhood Response Team. Police said officers pulled over the suspect near Southeast 100th Avenue and...
Channel 6000
Showers kick off an evolving weather week in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cool cloudy weather will be the rule on Sunday from the coast to the Cascades. There is a weak system passing by to the north, which may spread a few scattered showers along the coast and perhaps the northern end of the Willamette Valley. A...
kykn.com
Keizer Station Retail Theft Sting
On Thursday, December 8, 2022, officers from the Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a retail theft operation in Keizer Station. The goal was to identify, apprehend, and hold people accountable for committing theft at the various retailers located in the complex. Law...
1 injured in shooting at Southeast Portland bar
One man was shot multiple times early Thursday morning at a bar in Southeast Portland, police said. About 1:30 a.m., officers found the man in the doorway of 82nd Street Bar & Grill in the 5000 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue, where they gave him trauma first aid. Paramedics took...
KGW
