Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taylor Swift spends her birthday weekend in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of givingTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Climate Change Could Force People To Leave New OrleansMatt LillywhiteNew Orleans, LA
Dollar stores profiting billions, fined millions on employee safety violations, workers protest for better pay & safetyAmarie M.
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
Related
Killona community trying to salvage what they can following tornado
KILLONA, La. — Day two, and many are still coming to terms with what happened after an EF2 tornado ripped through Southeast Louisiana, destroying everything in its path. Killona in St Charles Parish was severely hit, with the storm claiming one woman's life. Azealya White and her family had...
Parishes considering tornado sirens, while others have them already
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleanian, Debra Campbell, labels herself an activist. She also sits on the Contraflow Board, which she says is pushing for sirens. “Give us some sirens. Let us know, ‘Hey, there’s danger in the area.’" Campbell said, "Not only for tornadoes, but we have a lot of plants, chemical plants in the area.”
‘I see baskets, I see people with baskets’ | Tornado-damaged Winn-Dixie reopens
MARRERO, La. — Residents on the Westbank are still shaken up after Wednesday’s tornadoes. “It was a harrowing experience for everyone in the area, I had no idea it was going to be as devastating as it was. Thankfully I didn’t sustain damage except losing power,” one Westbank resident, Lisa Broussard said.
WDSU
A pipe-bursting freeze is likely in the New Orleans area Friday and Saturday mornings
NEW ORLEANS — Friday and Saturday are WDSU Weather Alert Days for pipe-bursting cold in the mornings. It's time to start thinking about how you're going to protect pipes, plants, pets and people. Frigid Arctic air will dive south and arrive to Southeast Louisiana overnight Thursday night. Around midnight...
Jefferson Parish offers temporary housing, tarps for tornado victims, here is how to sign up
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Tornado victims in Jefferson Parish in need of temporary housing can stay at a travel trailer in Bayou Segnette State Park thanks to temporary housing assistance parish officials announce. It is part of a partnership with GOHSEP, Jefferson Parish Government, and the City of Gretna.
21 tornadoes tear across state in 24-hours
The state of Louisiana saw a total of 21 tornadoes in a 24-hour period Tuesday into Wednesday. In all three people lost their lives.
fox29.com
Tornado strikes New Orleans metro; damage surveys underway
About an hour after a violent tornado damaged a hospital and homes in New Iberia, Louisiana, the severe weather threat moved into the New Orleans metro area triggering at least one confirmed tornado. The severe weather was produced by a large coast-to-coast storm system that created blizzard conditions in the...
Video shows tornado ‘jumping’ from New Orleans across Mississippi River
Check out the video submitted to our team by viewer Jacob Blouin. The video was shot just outside of Algiers Point, facing south toward St. Bernard Parish.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish high school, No. 1 in Louisiana, finally gets a gymnasium
Almost a decade after it moved to a new campus near Avondale, Louisiana’s top-ranked public high school finally has its own gymnasium. At close to 19,000 square feet, the new activity center at Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy lets students stay put for basketball games, theater productions, band performances and more.
Mayor Cantrell, city officials assess damage following West Bank tornado
On Thursday (Dec. 15), New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will hold a press conference and provide an update on the storm that tore through the West Bank, hitting areas in Algiers and Jefferson Parish.
Parish by Parish updates after tornados
NEW ORLEANS — St. Charles. A tornado touched down near the correctional facility in Killona, St. Charles Parish. One woman was found dead outdoors, and eight people were taken to the hospital with believed non-life threatening injuries. Parish President Matthew Jewell declared a state of emergency and said most...
WDSU
National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes, more surveys expected
NEW ORLEANS — Now that the sun has risen, the National Weather Service has begun its surveys of areas struck by tornadoes Wednesday. The National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes so far touched down in Southeast, Louisiana. One tornado was confirmed four miles west-northwest of Hahnville, another was confirmed...
NOLA.com
Tornadoes hit New Orleans area, killing one in St. Charles Parish and causing damage in Gretna, Arabi
The deadly storms that slammed into Louisiana spawned at least two tornadoes in the New Orleans area on Wednesday, killing one person in St. Charles Parish, destroying homes in Gretna and landing a blow to the same part of Arabi where another tornado tore through less than a year ago.
NOLA.com
One dead, 8 injured after twister tears through Killona; "They didn't need this again"
One person was killed an eight others were injured on Wednesday when a tornado, spawned by a nasty line of storms moving through the state, swept through Killona, a small neighborhood on the west bank of St. Charles Parish that includes a number of mobile homes, officials said. UPDATE: Relatives...
Stunning strike: Sheriff's office captures video of lightning bolt hitting lot in Louisiana
A camera atop a communications tower at the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana captured a stunning video of a bolt of lightning that struck a parking lot on Wednesday.
List of tornado donation and relief centers near you
NEW ORLEANS — Donations and relief aid in the form of supplies, blankets, food, water, and the rest, are pouring in to help the victims of Wednesday’s tornadoes. Below is a list of locations of disaster relief centers:. Jefferson Parish. Friday, Saturday, and Monday tarps, hot meals, and...
Tornado touches down on Westbank of Jefferson Parish
The National Weather Service in New Orleans says a tornado touched down this afternoon on the Westbank of Jefferson Parish. Eyewitnesses reported the tornado near Lapalco Blvd.
Inside the New Orleans tornado: Dashcam video shows moments car is overtaken by storm
A dashcam captured the exact moments when Wednesday’s EF-2 tornado barreled through the Gretna neighborhood of New Orleans.
houmatimes.com
21 tornadoes strike Louisiana within 24 hours
Louisiana was hit by 21 tornadoes in the last 24 hours. Officials have confirmed that those tornadoes took the lives of at least three individuals. Governor John Bel Edwards released the following statement:. Donna and I are praying for the families and communities who lost loved ones and everyone who...
brproud.com
Multiple fire districts respond to Gonzales house fire
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A house fire is in under investigation after it caught on fire Friday evening. Ascension Parish Fire District #1 says several fire districts including Galvez-Lake, St. Amant, 7th District, Geismar, and Sorrento all responded to the scene on the Highway 931 Loop. No injuries were reported and DEMCO was also at the scene, according to the fire district.
WWL
New Orleans, LA
33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 0