ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL

Parishes considering tornado sirens, while others have them already

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleanian, Debra Campbell, labels herself an activist. She also sits on the Contraflow Board, which she says is pushing for sirens. “Give us some sirens. Let us know, ‘Hey, there’s danger in the area.’" Campbell said, "Not only for tornadoes, but we have a lot of plants, chemical plants in the area.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox29.com

Tornado strikes New Orleans metro; damage surveys underway

About an hour after a violent tornado damaged a hospital and homes in New Iberia, Louisiana, the severe weather threat moved into the New Orleans metro area triggering at least one confirmed tornado. The severe weather was produced by a large coast-to-coast storm system that created blizzard conditions in the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Parish by Parish updates after tornados

NEW ORLEANS — St. Charles. A tornado touched down near the correctional facility in Killona, St. Charles Parish. One woman was found dead outdoors, and eight people were taken to the hospital with believed non-life threatening injuries. Parish President Matthew Jewell declared a state of emergency and said most...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WDSU

National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes, more surveys expected

NEW ORLEANS — Now that the sun has risen, the National Weather Service has begun its surveys of areas struck by tornadoes Wednesday. The National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes so far touched down in Southeast, Louisiana. One tornado was confirmed four miles west-northwest of Hahnville, another was confirmed...
HARVEY, LA
WWL

List of tornado donation and relief centers near you

NEW ORLEANS — Donations and relief aid in the form of supplies, blankets, food, water, and the rest, are pouring in to help the victims of Wednesday’s tornadoes. Below is a list of locations of disaster relief centers:. Jefferson Parish. Friday, Saturday, and Monday tarps, hot meals, and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

21 tornadoes strike Louisiana within 24 hours

Louisiana was hit by 21 tornadoes in the last 24 hours. Officials have confirmed that those tornadoes took the lives of at least three individuals. Governor John Bel Edwards released the following statement:. Donna and I are praying for the families and communities who lost loved ones and everyone who...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Multiple fire districts respond to Gonzales house fire

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A house fire is in under investigation after it caught on fire Friday evening. Ascension Parish Fire District #1 says several fire districts including Galvez-Lake, St. Amant, 7th District, Geismar, and Sorrento all responded to the scene on the Highway 931 Loop. No injuries were reported and DEMCO was also at the scene, according to the fire district.
GONZALES, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy