Detroit Lions: Dan Campbell gives update on Aidan Hutchinson
This coming Sunday, Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions will look to continue their hot streak when they travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets. With a win, the Lions would move to 7-7 on the season, and they would increase their playoff chances to about 40%. If the Lions are going to beat the Jets, they are going to need all hands on deck, as it is never easy to win on the road against a winning team. That means having Aidan Hutchinson available on the defensive side of the ball.
4 Players Detroit Lions could target with No. 4 pick
It may only be Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season, but that does not mean it’s too soon to start discussing the 2023 NFL draft. When it comes to the Detroit Lions, they currently hold the No. 4 overall pick (via the Los Angeles Rams) and the No. 15 overall pick. As we know, those pick slots could both change between now and the end of the season, but for now, that is what we will use for this exercise.
Detroit Lions waive Tom Kennedy, announce 3 additional roster moves
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the New York Jets in a game that is extremely important to both teams. With a win, the Lions would increase their playoff chances, while a loss would pretty much (but not completely) take them out of contention. Just moments ago, the Lions took to Twitter to announce four roster moves prior to their Week 15 matchup against the Jets.
Jaguars Report Card: Another AA-wesome performance in comeback win over Cowboys
Times-Union sports columnist Gene Frenette grades the Jaguars’ performance against the Dallas Cowboys based on execution, effort and game circumstances. Offense: A-minus Except for a fumble late in regulation that...
Jaguars intercept Prescott, stun Cowboys 40-34 in OT
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rayshawn Jenkins snatched the ball inches from the ground and raced the other way. He could have played it safe and taken a knee or stepped out of bounds. But this wasn’t the time or place — not for a guy who had never returned an interception for a touchdown. Not in the NFL. Not in college. Not in high school. Not even as a kid playing peewee football in Florida. So Jenkins had one thought: score. Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott’s tipped pass in overtime and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown that gave the Jacksonville Jaguars a stunning 40-34 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Report: Twins could trade veteran slugger after Joey Gallo signing
As Joey Gallo arrives in Minnesota, another veteran outfielder for the Twins could be leaving. Word broke on Friday that the Twins have agreed to a deal with two-time All-Star slugger Joey Gallo, who was previously with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gallo will be receiving a modest contract from Minnesota.
Elite Young Cornerback Picks Michigan
Even as Michigan is preparing for the early signing period in the 2023 class, the staff is hard at work on the trail when it comes to younger prospects. That work paid off earlier today with the commitment of Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna cornerback Chris Ewald. Throw in the fact that...
NFL trade deadline could be pushed back in 2023
The final weeks of the regular season have been, and will likely continue to be, affected by the record-breaking action undertaken during this year’s trade deadline. That immediately led some teams to inquire about the possibility of pushing back the increasingly-important date, something which could happen in the near future.
Trevor Bauer expected to be cut by Dodgers: 4 possible landing spots in MLB free agency
Disgraced ace Trevor Bauer could be back on a major league mound sooner than later, and while it reportedly won’t
Michigan Adds Former Five-Star To Roster Via Transfer Portal
Myles Hinton, the former Stanford offensive lineman and younger brother of former U-M defensive tackle Chris Hinton, has announced his commitment to Michigan via the transfer portal. The former five-star prospect chose to leave the Cardinal program shortly after former head coach David Shaw stepped down. Hinton was a huge...
Al Michaels Called Out 1 College Football Program Last Night
Even before he was selected with the 262nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy was "Mr. Irrelevant." Purdy — a member of the 2018 class — was a three-star recruit out of Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona. And despite being right next door to Arizona State's campus, he never got an offer from the Sun Devils football program.
Panthers plan to conduct an expansive search to replace Matt Rhule
The Panthers’ climb back into relative contention — due to the NFC South’s collective struggles — stands to boost Steve Wilks‘ chances of becoming the first interim HC to stay on as his team’s full-time leader in six years. But that is not considered the most likely path for the Panthers.
Michigan OL Karsen Barnhart, DB DJ Turner address questions on plans for 2023
Karsen Barnhart and D.J. Turner were asked about if they are planning on returning to Michigan next season. The pair of Wolverines were asked this on Friday. Barnhart stated that he is most likely planning on coming back next season. Barnhart played in nine games for the Wolverines this season. Barnhart received an All-B1G selection in 2022 and was a part of Michigan’s Joe Moore semifinalist offensive line.
Lions never considered drafting CB Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner with No. 2 pick
When speaking about the possibility of selecting cornerback Ahmad Gardner second overall, Campbell admitted that he was not the subject of serious consideration. “We thought about a lot of different guys, but I never really felt it went there for [general manager] Brad [Holmes] and myself,” he said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “We felt pretty comfortable with where we wanted to go with it.”
Saints activate C Erik McCoy, LB Chase Hansen
The 25-year-old was designated for return on Wednesday, opening his 21-day activation window. He had missed the past four games, as required by injured reserve rules, but a return to action along this timeline is encouraging for his health outlook down the stretch. The same holds true of linebacker Chase...
Broncos activate OLB Randy Gregory, RT Billy Turner
The move comes as little surprise, since the pair was designated for return earlier this week. That opened up their respective 21-day windows to be activated and will allow them to play a role in the closing stages of what has been a lost season in the Mile High City.
Ravens' value pick LB David Ojabo expected to make NFL debut this week
The Ravens‘ pass rush could receive a huge boost today as rookie second-round pick David Ojabo is reportedly set to make his NFL debut, according to Rich Eisen of NFL Network. Ojabo was a first-round talent who dropped to the second round of the draft when he suffered a...
Raiders to get two key offensive players back for game vs. Patriots
Derek Carr and the Raiders offense will be getting some significant reinforcement. The Raiders have activated tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow from injured reserve, reports ESPN’s Field Yates. Waller hasn’t seen the field since October, but it took the front office a month to finally...
Cowboys LT Tyron Smith expected to play right tackle for first time in over 10 years
Terence Steele‘s season-ending injury has changed the Cowboys’ plans. Rather than slide Tyron Smith back into the spot at which he earned All-Decade acclaim, the Cowboys are preparing for both their Smith blockers to line up at tackle this week. Tyler Smith is expected to remain at left...
New Tigers Player Rivals Javy Baez In A Shocking Category
The Detroit Tigers made a key move on Thursday to strengthen their starting rotation, signing veteran right-hander Michael Lorenzen to a one-year, $8.5 million contract. The 30-year-old has a chance to make an additional $1.5 million in incentives. But what people tend to forget about Lorenzen now that the universal...
