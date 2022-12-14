ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions: Dan Campbell gives update on Aidan Hutchinson

This coming Sunday, Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions will look to continue their hot streak when they travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets. With a win, the Lions would move to 7-7 on the season, and they would increase their playoff chances to about 40%. If the Lions are going to beat the Jets, they are going to need all hands on deck, as it is never easy to win on the road against a winning team. That means having Aidan Hutchinson available on the defensive side of the ball.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

4 Players Detroit Lions could target with No. 4 pick

It may only be Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season, but that does not mean it’s too soon to start discussing the 2023 NFL draft. When it comes to the Detroit Lions, they currently hold the No. 4 overall pick (via the Los Angeles Rams) and the No. 15 overall pick. As we know, those pick slots could both change between now and the end of the season, but for now, that is what we will use for this exercise.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions waive Tom Kennedy, announce 3 additional roster moves

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the New York Jets in a game that is extremely important to both teams. With a win, the Lions would increase their playoff chances, while a loss would pretty much (but not completely) take them out of contention. Just moments ago, the Lions took to Twitter to announce four roster moves prior to their Week 15 matchup against the Jets.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Jaguars intercept Prescott, stun Cowboys 40-34 in OT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rayshawn Jenkins snatched the ball inches from the ground and raced the other way. He could have played it safe and taken a knee or stepped out of bounds. But this wasn’t the time or place — not for a guy who had never returned an interception for a touchdown. Not in the NFL. Not in college. Not in high school. Not even as a kid playing peewee football in Florida. So Jenkins had one thought: score. Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott’s tipped pass in overtime and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown that gave the Jacksonville Jaguars a stunning 40-34 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WolverineDigest

Elite Young Cornerback Picks Michigan

Even as Michigan is preparing for the early signing period in the 2023 class, the staff is hard at work on the trail when it comes to younger prospects. That work paid off earlier today with the commitment of Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna cornerback Chris Ewald. Throw in the fact that...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Pro Football Rumors

NFL trade deadline could be pushed back in 2023

The final weeks of the regular season have been, and will likely continue to be, affected by the record-breaking action undertaken during this year’s trade deadline. That immediately led some teams to inquire about the possibility of pushing back the increasingly-important date, something which could happen in the near future.
The Spun

Al Michaels Called Out 1 College Football Program Last Night

Even before he was selected with the 262nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy was "Mr. Irrelevant." Purdy — a member of the 2018 class — was a three-star recruit out of Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona. And despite being right next door to Arizona State's campus, he never got an offer from the Sun Devils football program.
GILBERT, AZ
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan OL Karsen Barnhart, DB DJ Turner address questions on plans for 2023

Karsen Barnhart and D.J. Turner were asked about if they are planning on returning to Michigan next season. The pair of Wolverines were asked this on Friday. Barnhart stated that he is most likely planning on coming back next season. Barnhart played in nine games for the Wolverines this season. Barnhart received an All-B1G selection in 2022 and was a part of Michigan’s Joe Moore semifinalist offensive line.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Pro Football Rumors

Lions never considered drafting CB Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner with No. 2 pick

When speaking about the possibility of selecting cornerback Ahmad Gardner second overall, Campbell admitted that he was not the subject of serious consideration. “We thought about a lot of different guys, but I never really felt it went there for [general manager] Brad [Holmes] and myself,” he said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “We felt pretty comfortable with where we wanted to go with it.”
DETROIT, MI
Pro Football Rumors

Saints activate C Erik McCoy, LB Chase Hansen

The 25-year-old was designated for return on Wednesday, opening his 21-day activation window. He had missed the past four games, as required by injured reserve rules, but a return to action along this timeline is encouraging for his health outlook down the stretch. The same holds true of linebacker Chase...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

New Tigers Player Rivals Javy Baez In A Shocking Category

The Detroit Tigers made a key move on Thursday to strengthen their starting rotation, signing veteran right-hander Michael Lorenzen to a one-year, $8.5 million contract. The 30-year-old has a chance to make an additional $1.5 million in incentives. But what people tend to forget about Lorenzen now that the universal...
DETROIT, MI
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy