KCRG.com
Dubuque man stabbed and shot another man with a BB gun over boots
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -Dubuque police say a man stabbed another man and shot him with a BB gun in an argument over a pair of boots. That’s according to the Telegraph Herald. This happened Friday night at the 2900 block on Central Avenue. 31 year old Blake Drapeau was...
KCRG.com
Dubuque shooting investigation led to two unrelated arrests
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -Dubuque police responded to a shooting and made two arrests unrelated to it. This happened Thursday night. That’s according to the Telegraph Herald. Police arrested 27-year-old Xavier Deleon on possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and unlawful possession of prescription drugs. He also had warrants for third degree sexual abuse and a probation violation.
superhits106.com
Six Arrests Following Lockdown At Dubuque Hempstead
Officials with the Dubuque Police department sau a lockdown Tuesday at Dubuque Hempstead High School followed a fight between two students that prompted the family of one of them to come to school to seek retribution. Six arrests have been made in connection with the disturbance. All of them face charges of second-degree burglary and unlawful assembly.
KCRG.com
Four adults face charges after fight forces Dubuque high school into lockdown
Four adults face charges after fight forces Dubuque high school into lockdown
x1071.com
Cobb Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct
A man from Cobb was arrested Wednesday after Iowa County authorities received a report of a disturbance on Elm Street in Cobb. An Iowa Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the scene. After an investigation, 42 year old Chad Adrian of Cobb was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct and Bail Jumping. He was booked in the Iowa County Jail where he remains in custody. Adrian had been arrested for a 5th offense of OWI on December 3rd.
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Arrested For Marijuana and Domestic Assault
A Dubuque man was arrested Monday night around 11:15 pm around 4th and Main Street in Dubuque. Dubuque law officials arrested 52 year old Murrell Griffen of Dubuque for a charge of possession of marijuana and a warrant charging domestic assault.
superhits106.com
Suspect In Custody For The Death Of Kylie Duster Of Dubuque
Investigators with the Dubuque Police Department have arrested a suspect in the July 2021 murder of 20-year-old Kylie Jo Duster of Dubuque. 23 year old Romell Davon Enoch, an inmate at the Clarinda Correctional Facility in Clarinda, Iowa has been taken into custody by Dubuque Police. Enoch will be booked into the Dubuque County Jail on charges of murder in the first degree.
KCJJ
Lisbon man accused of inappropriate contact with a child in Solon restaurant
A Lisbon man has been arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged indecent contact with a child in a Solon restaurant last month. According to the criminal complaint, the incident occurred the afternoon of November 30th at the Frida Kahlo Mexican restaurant on Wildflower Lane. It’s alleged that 41-year-old Juan Reyes of Eby Street inappropriately touched a juvenile girl by hugging her from behind, rubbing her stomach and fondling her chest. The incident reportedly lasted until the victim could distract Reyes and get away from him.
During the first hearing for Romell D. Enoch in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County on a charge of first-degree murder, Judge John Sullivan set Enoch at a $1 million bond and scheduled his next hearing for Thursday, December 22nd. Enoch will remain in Dubuque County Jail until his next hearing. County Attorney C.J. May III asked that Enoch stay in the Dubuque jail until his trial, as the prison where Enoch was serving 25 years for unrelated charges is five hours away. Sullivan said the matter would be discussed at a later time.
KWQC
One injured after crash in Jo Daviess County
JO DAVIESS CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess County Sherrif’s Office reports one person is injured after a single-vehicle accident Saturday. Officials say they received a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries at 2:52 p.m. on W Stagecoach Trail near N Ford Road. Deputies on scene found the driver, Risalyn Vant Lent with injuries and transported Van Lent to a nearby hospital.
superhits106.com
Details Made Public About Murder Suspect in Kylie Duster Death
Court documents made public Thursday for 23 year old Romell Enoch, who is accused of killing 20 year old Kylie Duster of Dubuque state that he lied about when he was last with her, that he took and spray-painted her vehicle after she was last seen alive and that his DNA was found at the scene of her death. Enoch is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder. His bond was set at $1 million Thursday. He was arrested on the charge Wednesday morning at the Clarinda Correctional Facility, where he is serving a 25-year prison sentence for unrelated charges of drug distribution to a person younger than 18 and sexual exploitation of a minor. Duster was found dead by police on July 28, 2021, in her bedroom closet.
ourquadcities.com
1 injured in single-vehicle crash Saturday
A 43-year-old Galena, Ill., woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 3 p.m., the Jo Daviess dispatch center received a report of a one-vehicle crash with injuries on West Stagecoach Trail about .1 mile east of North Ford Road, Galena.
KCRG.com
Dubuque Police make arrest in 2021 homicide
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators have arrested a suspect in the July 2021 murder of 20-year-old Kylie Jo Duster. On July 28th, 2021, Dubuque Police officers conducted a welfare check on Kylie Duster after she had not been heard from by family members since the 25th of July. Officers found Duster dead inside her apartment. An autopsy determined her manner of death to be homicide caused by suffocation.
KCRG.com
Dubuque Police asking for public’s help in hit and run case
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are seeking assistance in identifying the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a recent hit-and-run in Dubuque. The vehicle has an after-market front grill wrap and a rear spoiler. Anyone with information is asked to submit it at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.
x1071.com
Disorderly Conduct Arrest in Iowa County
Iowa County authorities received a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Roaster Road in Montfort Tuesday around 6:30am. Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene, and following a brief investigation, arrested 28 year old Antoinette Carpenter of Montfort. Carpenter was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct and Bail Jumping. Carpenter was taken to the Iowa County Jail where she was booked on the charges and later released after posting bond.
KCRG.com
Two injured in crash involving Vinton-Shellsburg school bus van
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured in a crash involving a Vinton-Shellsburg School Bus van on Thursday morning. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said no children were on the school bus van when it happened, but both drivers involved were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are seeking assistance in identifying the driver of this vehicle which was involved in a recent hit-and-run in Dubuque. This vehicle has an after market front grill wrap and a rear spoiler. If you have information, please submit it HERE. The case id is ID4PD.
superhits106.com
Intoxicated Driver Crashes Into Parked Vehicle
Police say an intoxicated driver was injured Tuesday when she crashed into a parked car in Dubuque. 31 year old Lauren Perales of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment. According to a report, the crash happened at about 11:35 p.m. Tuesday on North Grandview Avenue. Perales was traveling north when she went off the road and hit a legally parked car. Reports say that Perales then left the scene. Officers eventually located Perales, reporting that she had a large laceration on her forehead and that she admitted to drinking tequila, vodka and various other drinks. Officers also learned that Perales left her children, ages 10 and 5, at home alone prior to the crash.
KCRG.com
‘Together We Are’ campaign helps spread mental health awareness for West Delaware students
Manchester, Iowa (KCRG) -Students and staff at West Delaware Community School District are making sure the mental health of other students is not ignored. On Friday, they kicked off the “Together We Are” campaign to help address and improve students’ mental health. All three district schools had kids participate in activities promoting positive mental health.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Scott Co. deputies in custody
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted by Scott County deputies in custody. Alexander Evans, 29, was wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for sex offender registration violation.
