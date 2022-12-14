Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visitEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Nevada woman shoots and kills carjacker with his guncreteNorth Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets 2023!ShaunMurfeeyLas Vegas, NV
8newsnow.com
Boat rally on Strip protests potential Lake Mead launch closures
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Lake Mead boaters have taken frustrations about potential launch closures on the lake to the Strip. Around 30 boats and jet skis were pulled by car down the Las Vegas Strip in an effort to bring awareness to potential changes the National Park Service (NPS) is eyeing to manage lowering water levels. The drivers, at times, would stop traffic while encouraging pedestrians and other cars to look at the signs attached to their windows.
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System hosts PACT Act town hall and resource fair
The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System hosted a PACT Act "Week of Action" Town Hall and Resource Fair at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center on Saturday for over 400 veterans.
Local mother of seven surprised with new furniture during holiday event
Las Vegas Metro Officers and partners Quincy Gibbons (left) and Anthony Edwards (right) saw the need to help local mom of seven, Denise Williams, ahead of the holidays.
news3lv.com
Nevada SPCA host ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ fee-waiving event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some local animals are looking for a loving home this holiday season, and the Nevada SPCA is making the reunion easy for residents. The Nevada SPCA is teaming up with Findlay Toyota in hosting the upcoming ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ event this Saturday, December 17.
foodgressing.com
Boulder City, Laughlin and Mesquite Holiday Events 2022
It’s the most wonderful time of the year as Boulder City, Laughlin and Mesquite celebrate the season with festive parades, spectacular holiday lights and family fun with Santa Claus. Boulder City. Boulder City Santa Express (16 – 17, 20 – 21) Take a ride through a winter...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead City boat parade and after-party slated￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The attendees of the Jingle Mingle on Dec 6 at the Aquarius got excited when Laughlin Chamber CEO Jackie Mazzeo reminded them that the first Christmas on the Colorado Boat Parade in decades will be held Sat., Dec. 17, 6 to 7:30 p.m., on the Colorado River starting at Bullhead City Community Park, 1251 Hwy. 95, floating north to the Laughlin Bridge and returning to Community Park for an after-party.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Spring Valley, NV
The unincorporated town of Spring Valley is a beautiful residential area in Clark County, Nevada, just west of the booming Las Vegas Strip. Established in May 1981, Spring Valley had a population of 215,597 in the 2020 census. Most of the housing is subdivisions with strip malls situated on large...
Santa Claus is coming to Henderson for picture-taking and craft-making fun
Santa Claus will be visiting Henderson this weekend to take pictures and host a craft-making event at Pinspiration on Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
963kklz.com
The Reason For All The Boats On The Las Vegas Strip
If you’re in Las Vegas today, you might want to stay clear of the Las Vegas strip, particularly around 4:00 pm. There is going to be a parade of boats, probably at least 30 of them. On trailers, being pulled by their owners. They’re going drive in one lane like a parade, going northbound on Las Vegas Blvd, until they’ve decided they’re done.
8newsnow.com
Man attacked while camping in Lake Mead National Recreation Area
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Park Rangers with Lake Mead National Recreation Area are asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim of an assault several months ago. According to officials, on Aug. 28 a man was violently assaulted while camping with his family near the shoreline of Lake Mojave’s Nelson’s Landing, roughly 30 miles south of Boulder City. Park officials said the man was attacked by a group of people and his injuries would have required medical intervention.
963kklz.com
City In Nevada One Of The Fastest Growing Areas In United States
A city in Nevada has undergone a population change in a pretty short amount of time, a study reports. The Inspection Support Network recently conducted a study that analyzes data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the study, Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the U.S. with a growth rate of 7.8% since 2016 to 2021.
City of Henderson announces plans for old Fiesta casino site
The Henderson City Council approved the $32 million purchase of the former Fiesta Henderson site at Lake Mead Parkway and I-215, where a new multi-use, indoor community sports facility will be developed on the former Station Casinos site.
8newsnow.com
Man, 69, in wheelchair struck and killed at south Las Vegas valley intersection
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 69-year-old man in an electric wheelchair was struck and killed at a south valley intersection Friday night, Metro said. The incident occurred just before 5 p.m., at the intersection of South Las Vegas Boulevard and East Agate Avenue. According to police, the man, riding his...
Volunteers reluctantly give up caring for pets at LV Homeless Courtyard
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Four days sick and off work cost Steve (who asked that we not use his full name) his room in a weekly motel. For a while he lived in his car with his pets. When the car broke down, he sold it and landed at the City of Las Vegas’s Homeless Courtyard, where he’s been […] The post Volunteers reluctantly give up caring for pets at LV Homeless Courtyard appeared first on Nevada Current.
Cheba Hut is coming to Henderson
Elevated Huts, Inc. is Cheba Hut Franchising’s largest Franchise Group and they have continued plans to expand across Nevada and Colorado
8newsnow.com
Remember the Las Vegas snowstorm of 2008?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Where were you during the 2008 Las Vegas valley snowstorm?. Dec. 17 marks the anniversary of historically rare amounts of snow hitting the valley. The official recording by the National Weather Service was 3.6 inches, however, some parts of the valley, like Henderson, received 8-10 inches.
Tragedy strikes Las Vegas family as toddlers are killed in car crash
Tragedy struck when three-year-old Taeylr Wilmer and two-year-old Rose Marie Wilmer were killed in a Las Vegas car crash.
‘Somebody on American soil should die,’ Woman admits to ‘revenge’ stabbing in Las Vegas-area hotel for death of Iranian leader
A woman accused of stabbing her online date in retaliation for a U.S. military drone strike that killed an Iranian leader told police she wanted to get revenge, she said in police body camera videos the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.
news3lv.com
Man arrested following deadly DUI crash near Nellis, Lake Mead
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One woman is dead following a suspected DUI crash on the north side of the valley. The incident happened on Friday, December 16, at around 12:16 a.m., near the intersection of Nellis and Lake Mead boulevards. According to police, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling...
Nationwide Report
3 People Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Bonanza Road at around 5 a.m. According to the reports, six unknown vehicles and three unknown people were involved in the collision. The unknown...
