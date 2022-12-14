Policy, politics and progressive commentary Four days sick and off work cost Steve (who asked that we not use his full name) his room in a weekly motel. For a while he lived in his car with his pets. When the car broke down, he sold it and landed at the City of Las Vegas’s Homeless Courtyard, where he’s been […] The post Volunteers reluctantly give up caring for pets at LV Homeless Courtyard appeared first on Nevada Current.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 5 DAYS AGO