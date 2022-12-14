ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder City, NV

8newsnow.com

Boat rally on Strip protests potential Lake Mead launch closures

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Lake Mead boaters have taken frustrations about potential launch closures on the lake to the Strip. Around 30 boats and jet skis were pulled by car down the Las Vegas Strip in an effort to bring awareness to potential changes the National Park Service (NPS) is eyeing to manage lowering water levels. The drivers, at times, would stop traffic while encouraging pedestrians and other cars to look at the signs attached to their windows.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada SPCA host ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ fee-waiving event

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some local animals are looking for a loving home this holiday season, and the Nevada SPCA is making the reunion easy for residents. The Nevada SPCA is teaming up with Findlay Toyota in hosting the upcoming ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ event this Saturday, December 17.
LAS VEGAS, NV
foodgressing.com

Boulder City, Laughlin and Mesquite Holiday Events 2022

It’s the most wonderful time of the year as Boulder City, Laughlin and Mesquite celebrate the season with festive parades, spectacular holiday lights and family fun with Santa Claus. Boulder City. Boulder City Santa Express (16 – 17, 20 – 21) Take a ride through a winter...
BOULDER CITY, NV
thestandardnewspaper.online

Bullhead City boat parade and after-party slated￼

BULLHEAD CITY – The attendees of the Jingle Mingle on Dec 6 at the Aquarius got excited when Laughlin Chamber CEO Jackie Mazzeo reminded them that the first Christmas on the Colorado Boat Parade in decades will be held Sat., Dec. 17, 6 to 7:30 p.m., on the Colorado River starting at Bullhead City Community Park, 1251 Hwy. 95, floating north to the Laughlin Bridge and returning to Community Park for an after-party.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Spring Valley, NV

The unincorporated town of Spring Valley is a beautiful residential area in Clark County, Nevada, just west of the booming Las Vegas Strip. Established in May 1981, Spring Valley had a population of 215,597 in the 2020 census. Most of the housing is subdivisions with strip malls situated on large...
SPRING VALLEY, NV
963kklz.com

The Reason For All The Boats On The Las Vegas Strip

If you’re in Las Vegas today, you might want to stay clear of the Las Vegas strip, particularly around 4:00 pm. There is going to be a parade of boats, probably at least 30 of them. On trailers, being pulled by their owners. They’re going drive in one lane like a parade, going northbound on Las Vegas Blvd, until they’ve decided they’re done.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Man attacked while camping in Lake Mead National Recreation Area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Park Rangers with Lake Mead National Recreation Area are asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim of an assault several months ago. According to officials, on Aug. 28 a man was violently assaulted while camping with his family near the shoreline of Lake Mojave’s Nelson’s Landing, roughly 30 miles south of Boulder City. Park officials said the man was attacked by a group of people and his injuries would have required medical intervention.
BOULDER CITY, NV
963kklz.com

City In Nevada One Of The Fastest Growing Areas In United States

A city in Nevada has undergone a population change in a pretty short amount of time, a study reports. The Inspection Support Network recently conducted a study that analyzes data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the study, Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the U.S. with a growth rate of 7.8% since 2016 to 2021.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Volunteers reluctantly give up caring for pets at LV Homeless Courtyard

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Four days sick and off work cost Steve (who asked that we not use his full name) his room in a weekly motel.  For a while he lived in his car with his pets. When the car broke down, he sold it and landed at the City of Las Vegas’s Homeless Courtyard, where he’s been […] The post Volunteers reluctantly give up caring for pets at LV Homeless Courtyard appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Remember the Las Vegas snowstorm of 2008?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Where were you during the 2008 Las Vegas valley snowstorm?. Dec. 17 marks the anniversary of historically rare amounts of snow hitting the valley. The official recording by the National Weather Service was 3.6 inches, however, some parts of the valley, like Henderson, received 8-10 inches.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man arrested following deadly DUI crash near Nellis, Lake Mead

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One woman is dead following a suspected DUI crash on the north side of the valley. The incident happened on Friday, December 16, at around 12:16 a.m., near the intersection of Nellis and Lake Mead boulevards. According to police, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling...
LAS VEGAS, NV

