Knoxville, TN

Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt declares for NFL draft, to skip bowl

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
FILE -Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) catches a pass in front of Vanderbilt defensive back Ja'Dais Richard (34) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. All-American wide receiver Jalin Hyatt will watch his sixth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers play No. 10 Clemson in the Orange Bowl from the sideline after announcing Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 he is leaving after his junior season for the NFL draft.(AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — All-America wide receiver Jalin Hyatt will watch his sixth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers play No. 10 Clemson in the Orange Bowl from the sideline after announcing Wednesday he is leaving after his junior season for the NFL draft.

Hyatt thanked his teammates, coaches and fans for what he called “an amazing ride” in a social media post. The Volunteers went 3-7 in 2020 in Hyatt’s freshman season and now are 10-2 in coach Josh Heupel’s second season.

“Together with my brothers and coaches, we built this program back to where it deserves to be — among the best in the country — through hard work and perseverance,” Hyatt wrote.

Hyatt led the nation with 15 touchdown catches and led the Southeastern Conference averaging 5.6 catches and 105.6 yards per game, finishing with 1,267 yards receiving. He is third nationally in total yards receiving and set the school record for TD catches in a season.

The 6-foot, 185-pound wide receiver received a deal with the World of Hyatt hotel brands that included gift cards for each of Hyatt’s teammates’ families to help them with hotel rooms for the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

“Though I will not be playing in the Orange Bowl, I will be there in Miami to support my teammates like I always have,” Hyatt wrote.

The Associated Press

