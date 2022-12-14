ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Federal Appeals Court Rejects Life Insurance In Florida ‘Suicide-By-Cop’ Case

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wowFM_0jitX9jU00 TFP File Photo

In a case stemming from a death in Martin County, Florida, a federal appeals court Wednesday said life-insurance policies excluded coverage for “suicide-by-cop.”

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said two policies on the life of Justin Caldwell excluded coverage for suicides.

It said Caldwell, in October 2020, began showing signs of suicidal intent after finding out that his wife wanted a divorce. His wife called authorities, and Caldwell ultimately was shot by police after he pointed a rifle at officers.

News media reports at the time said Caldwell was shot by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team. After the beneficiaries of the insurance policies claimed the death benefits, North American Company for Life and Health Insurance went to federal court and argued that it was not required to pay because Caldwell committed suicide.

In the news: Ohio Man Indicted For Making Threats To Arizona State Election Official

A district judge rejected the company’s arguments, but the appeals court Wednesday overturned that decision.

“According to the beneficiaries’ argument, the method matters in that a person commits suicide only when he dies by his own hand,” said the 10-page decision, written by appeals-court Chief Judge William Pryor and joined by Judges Robin Rosenbaum and Stanley Marcus. “North American favors a broader definition that includes a person’s act when he intends to die and achieves that end. We agree with North American. A death is a suicide when a person intentionally causes his own death.”

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines , or signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Advertisement

Comments / 0

Related
worldboxingnews.net

Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea

Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
CBS Miami

Same-sex marriage ban in Florida law targeted

TALLAHASSEE - While same-sex marriage has been legal in Florida for nearly eight years because of court rulings, a ban has remained in state law. But Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, filed a bill Wednesday that would change that. The bill (SB 80), filed for consideration during the 2023 legislative session, would repeal a section of law that includes the ban. Same-sex marriages began in Florida in January 2015 after U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle ruled that the ban was unconstitutional.The U.S. Supreme Court later in 2015 ruled that same-sex couples have a right to marry nationwide. While the Florida ban has not been in effect, the Republican-controlled Legislature has not removed it from state law. The 2023 session will start in March.
FLORIDA STATE
International Business Times

Ron DeSantis Trolled After His Lawyer Says Governor Does Not Believe In Systemic Injustice

A trial in Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the latter's decision to suspend him ended last week. But the governor's general counsel found himself in hot water after being forced to define the word "woke," a term originally used to signify an awareness of racial injustices endemic to society but often used as an insult by some right-wing people.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
148K+
Followers
20K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy