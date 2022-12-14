Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Rihanna Finally Shows Off Baby Boy In Adorable First Video On TikTok
We have two pieces of very, very important news to tell you:. Second, Rihanna's first video on TikTok is of her brand new baby boy!. The "Love On The Brain" singer shared on Saturday (December 17) an adorable video of her son, whose name has not yet been made public. He's seen grabbing hold of Rihanna's phone before momma takes control of the device to show off her smiling baby. "Oooh! You're trying to get Mommy's phone," Rihanna is heard saying in the background.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Look: Tiger Woods Had Message For His Ex-Wife Today
On Saturday morning, Tiger and Charlie Woods stepped on the first tee for the first round of the PNC Championship. Just moments after the father-son duo hit their first tee shots, Tiger had a message for Charlie's mother. Woods sent a congratulatory message to his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren after she gave birth earlier this week.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Reportedly ‘Disappointed’ With the ‘Drama and Victimhood’ in ‘Harry and Meghan’, Commentator Says
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan' docuseries 'leans too much into the drama and victimhood' and that they 'want to put the past behind them.'
Sharon Osbourne’s Son Jack Provides Update After Her Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne appears to be feeling better as her son Jack is letting the world know that she is at home recuperating. Osbourne was filming an episode of Jack’s TV show when she reportedly fell ill. Jack Osbourne headed over to Instagram and gave everyone an update. He said that Sharon has been given the “all clear” by her doctors and was at home. Sharon fell ill while filming an episode of Jack’s Night of Terror show. She was rushed to Santa Paula Hospital, reports indicated. As of Saturday night, Sharon Osbourne appeared to be in stable condition and doing better, the New York Post reports.
iheart.com
Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski's Fling May Be Over
Pete Davidson's latest outing has fans wondering if his fling with Emily Ratajkowski has come to an end. Despite recent reports that the pair are getting more serious, a new report from TMZ revealed that the Saturday Night Live alum was spotted at a NY Rangers hockey game on Thursday night (December 16th) with actress and co-star, Chase Sui Wonders. The story was later updated to reveal that actress Rachel Sennott was also with the pair. All three starred in the 2022 film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.
iheart.com
Chief Keef Drops New Music To Celebrate 10th Anniversary Of His Debut Album
It's been nearly 10 years to the day since Chief Keef dropped off his monumental debut album. Ahead of the album's upcoming anniversary, Keef decided to celebrate by releasing the full version of the album. On Friday, December 16, the Chicago rapper delivered Finally Rich (Complete Edition) which already features...
