Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?
I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
Texas’ Shortest Interstate Is In El Paso – And It’s Really Short
Texas has 3,233 miles of intestate highways. The longest one, at 878.7 miles in length, is IH-10 which goes through El Paso. The shortest one lies completely within El Paso. It seems amazing how much highway there is in Texas but, how could we not win this one? We're the largest state in the continental United States. The largest of all 50 states, Alaska, is big in area but short on highways.
Temperatures begin to drop this week
EL PASO, Texas- Temperatures in the Borderland begin to drop this week. The highs will be in the mid-50s throughout the El Paso area while Dona Ana sees temperatures in the low 50s. The overnight temperatures will be in the mid-30s with Thursday morning dropping down to 27. There is...
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Texas
The Lone Star State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
Why the Big Country felt the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The M5.4 earthquake sensed among the Big Country and surrounding areas has now been named the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history. At 5:35 p.m. on December 16, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 occurred 12.6 miles northwest of Midland. People as far El Paso, Dallas, and San Antonio felt […]
Inmate reported missing at satellite camp near La Tuna prison
EL PASO, Texas -- An internal investigation is underway following a missing inmate from the satellite camp adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution La Tuna in Anthony, Texas. The missing inmate is 33-year-old Edgar Campa. He was reported missing Thursday at 4:30 p.m. He is described as a white male...
El Pasoans reflect on migrants sleeping on the streets around corner from WinterFest
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — With the Christmas holiday fast approaching, celebrations are ramping up in the Borderland. However, it’s a very different story for the hundreds of migrants, both young and old, who are camped out in El Paso’s streets amid the latest massive migrant surge.
Crime of Week: Man carjacks vehicle with woman still inside at Stateline restaurant
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – EPPD and Crime Stoppers of El Paso are asking for your help in finding a man who tried to hijack a vehicle with a passenger still inside. This is this week’s Crime of the Week. On Monday, Dec. 5, at approximately 4:30 p.m., El Paso police officers investigated a carjacking […]
5.3 magnitude quake shakes West Texas, felt all the way in El Paso area
PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake rocked the Permian Basin around 5:40 (CST) Friday afternoon. The quake registered in Stanton, about 12 miles east of Midland but ripples from the event spread as far Juarez, Fabens, West and Northeast El Paso 17-year-old Hagen Jack, of Odessa, felt the shocks in Odessa, while playing […]
Third UNM student charged in connection to Nov. 19 shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – A third University of New Mexico student was charged with multiple felonies on Friday in relation to a deadly shooting in Albuquerque on UNM’s campus on Nov. 19 that involved New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake. 19-year-old Eli’Sha Upshaw was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated battery, two […]
Lapel video shows October fight linked to UNM shooting
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time, we are seeing what happened through the eyes of a New Mexico State Police Officer on October 15. That night, a fight broke out at the big rivalry game between the New Mexico State (NMSU) Aggies and the University New Mexico (UNM) Lobos. Lapel video shows a […]
People emerging from manholes in Segundo Barrio
EL PASO, Texas - ABC 7 crews witnessed five or six people coming out of a manhole and ran last night in Segundo Barrio. Migrants have been known to come out of manholes in the past. The manhole is not very far from the border wall. This is also not...
HEB Has Heard Our Pleas and Still Hasn’t Opened an El Paso Store
If I've heard it once, I've heard it a thousand times: "El Paso NEEDS an HEB!" I've never even been to an HEB but just hearing how passionate some people are, especially about these buttery tortillas (and the candle that they created!) I hear so much about, makes me upset too at the fact that El Paso doesn't have an HEB!
Police respond to shooting in el Segundo Barrio
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are responding to a shooting on the 300 block of S. Hills. The shooting was reported at 4:14 p.m. Friday. A woman in her 40s was transported to the hospital, according to early reports. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA...
El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser issues disaster declaration with Title 42 set to expire
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser issued a disaster declaration in response to an influx of migrants and the impending end to the Title 42 policy. During a news conference Saturday at City Hall, Leeser said he felt it was time to issue a Declaration of Disaster due to the rising […]
Gun used by Brandon Travis during UNM shooting was stolen
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Target 7 is uncovering more details in the deadly shooting that happened on November 19th at the University of New Mexico campus, when New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake killed 19-year-old Brandon Travis in what police say was self-defense. State Police have now confirmed...
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 16, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in El Paso’s Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle shortly before midnight Friday night along Doniphan near Redd Road in El Paso’s Upper Valley, El Paso police reported. Special Traffic Investigators, who respond to major crashes including fatalities, were at the scene Friday night, looking into what caused the crash. […]
El Paso Gets Millions Paid Off Before Title 42 Ends in 5 Days
El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and Department of Homeland Security Alejandro MayorkasPhoto byTwitter. El Paso could be coming into some money from FEMA. Mayor Oscar Leeser was certain the government was going to pay back the city what they spent on housing, transporting, and providing care for migrants they transported to other destinations.
Northeast El Paso PK-8 school was on lockdown for an hour, investigation on-going
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso Independent School District Pre-K through 8 school was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon, a district spokesperson confirmed to ABC-7. Bobby Joe Hill PK-8 is located in northeast El Paso. El Paso Police are investigating the situation. An ABC-7 source said the school received...
