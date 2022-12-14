ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Voice Season 22 winner shouts out Amarillo and Texas music scene

By Dailyn Wells
 4 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Voice Season 22 finale aired last night announcing Bryce Leatherwood as the winner who shouted Amarillo during his post-performance interview.

The 22-year-old county artist out of Statesboro, Georgia is not an Amarillo native nor is he from Texas however by performing the infamous “Amarillo By Morning” by George Strait – originally recorded by High Plains legend Terry Stafford – he honors both.

During an interview after his winning performance, Leatherwood tells us why he honored both by giving thanks and love to Texas music along with the Texas scene adding that he hopes to make a trip down south.

