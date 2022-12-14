Read full article on original website
knowtechie.com
The Das X50Q mechanical keyboard is 42% off, now $117
Das Keyboards makes some of the best mechanical keyboards out there. If you haven’t tried any of their options, this deal is a good reason to put them on your radar. From now through December 18, the Das Keyboard X50Q is 42% off now, dropping it down from its usual $200 to $116.35.
knowtechie.com
Valve plans screen and battery improvements on Steam Deck 2
Valve’s Steam Deck has had an impressive year since its launch in February, but the company is already looking forward to improvements on the next model. Steam Deck designers Lawrence Yang and Pierre-Loup Griffais spoke with The Verge about the device. One of the topics discussed was Steam Deck 2 and the improvements the company expects to make.
3 cheap soundbars that deliver awesome audio upgrades
A soundbar is one of the biggest TV upgrades you can make, but that doesn't mean you need to spend big money
moneytalksnews.com
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines
A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
CBS News
Best TV of 2022, according to our readers (and it's on sale now)
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The Samsung "The Frame" 2022 TV is the best TV of 2022, according to our readers. CBS Essentials readers bought...
knowtechie.com
Xbox explores in-game advertising with new patent
Microsoft is working on technology that will show personalized advertising to players while they are in Xbox games. The existence of this tech surfaced by Gamesual, who noticed a patent filed by Microsoft early this year. The patent’s name is “Providing Personalized Content for Unintrusive Online Gaming Experience.”
knowtechie.com
Sony reportedly working on modular PlayStation 5
Sony is getting closer to releasing a modular PlayStation 5 console. We first heard rumors about the modular PlayStation 5 refresh in September. That report stated Sony would replace the current PS5 models with one PS5 console and a detachable disc drive accessory. Now, one industry insider reports that Sony...
knowtechie.com
Get where you’re going faster with the C3STROM Astro Pro Ebike
If you’re considering purchasing a new ebike, the CSTROM Astro Pro is an option to consider. The Astro Pro is as close as an ebike gets to a motorcycle, with its stylish design and powerful motor. With its long-lasting battery and impressive top speed, the Astro Pro is a...
knowtechie.com
iOS 16.3 beta brings stronger Apple ID security
Apple released its iOS 16.3 beta to the public this week, bringing a new feature to help keep your Apple ID secure. As reported by 9to5Mac, the iOS 16.3 beta is now available to users registered in Apple’s Beta Software Program. The most notable change with the update is...
Even celebrities are getting concerned about AI art
AI art has become of the most contentious topics of 2022. For every impressively detailed 'piece' spat out by a text-to-image generator, there's a question over the ethics of the entire enterprise. And now, even the Hollywood celebrities are getting angry about it. Unless you've been living under an AI-generated...
HearUSA to Carry Sony’s Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids
– HearUSA, America’s largest hearing care retailer, will announce the availability of OTC hearing aids from Sony in all HearUSA centers and online. – Beginning early next year, the Sony CRE-C10 and Sony CRE-E1 will be available for purchase at over 350 HearUSA centers nationwide and on the HearUSA website.
nationaltoday.com
The Best AV Receiver for 2022
Create the ideal audio ambiance for every of your home theater needs. Nothing beats unwinding at the end of the day with a breathtaking movie experience from the comfort of your couch. The truth is that even though the top 4K TVs and projectors may provide the most cutting-edge contemporary picture quality, they typically fall short when it comes to audio. Here, a solid AV receiver is important because it is the foundation for any enjoyable home theater experience. They serve as the all-encompassing conductor, controlling with exquisite accuracy how and when to deliver audio while also providing amplification for your speaker system. In this guide, we provide many recommendations for various situations in your home as some AV receivers offer considerably more functionality for a fee and to satisfy various needs.
This $20 Tool Makes Fluffy Rice Faster Than Your Rice Cooker — and It Takes Up Zero Counter Space
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. My rice cooker and I are at a weird place right now: I think it takes too long to cook, so I rarely use it, and instead of cooking the rice that’s already in my cupboard, I start buying frozen microwavable rice packets that are quick and easy (and don’t mind if I forget to start making the rice until I’m done cooking everything else). After zapping packet after packet, I realized that my microwave might be onto something. As it turns out, it is.
