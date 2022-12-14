Read full article on original website
Driver hospitalized after semi crashes through guardrail, across railroad tracks
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver from Colorado is recovering in a Wichita hospital after his semi crashed through a guardrail on I-70 near Salina and went across a set of railroad tracks. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, emergency...
McPherson teen seriously injured in crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said an 18-year-old from McPherson was seriously injured in a Saturday night crash. KHP said just before 10 p.m., the teen was driving north on I-135 just south of Salina. KHP said for an unknown reason, they drove into the center median and rolled several times.
Wichita Police arrest teenage suspect in connection to Friday night shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities has arrested an 16-year-old in connection to a shooting that took place Late Friday night in NE Wichita. The Wichita Police Department says that a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with aggravated battery in connection to the shooting of an 18-year-old boy that took place around half passed 10 Friday night. The suspected shooter was taken into custody around 3 a.m. on Saturday in the 1300 block of E Kemper.
One critically injured in downtown Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch confirms a crash early this morning on University and Osage near Riverfront Stadium. Dispatch confirms a man was ejected from his vehicle and suffered critical injuries. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Officials are still investigating the crash. Copyright 2022 KWCH....
Teen driver hospitalized after rollover crash on Central Kansas interstate
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teenage driver was sent to the hospital following a rollover crash on an interstate near Salina. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 86.8 on northbound I-135 - about 2 miles south of Salina - with reports of a rollover crash.
Teen critically injured in NE Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department confirmed 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection to this shooting. The Wichita Police Department confirmed an 18-year-old man suffered critical injuries in a shooting reported late Friday night in northeast Wichita. An ambulance rushed the teen from the scene in the 4200 block of North Dellrose (near 37th and Oliver) to a local hospital.
Man hospitalized after crash near downtown Wichita
The crash happened at University and Osage, near Kellogg and Seneca. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Catch up on the Lofton case, read past Eagle coverage since teen’s death
The Wichita teenager died while in a Sedgwick County facility more than a year ago. Here’s what has led up to the task force’s recommendations.
16-year-old arrested following shooting in northeast Wichita
A Wichita teenager was arrested after a shooting critically injured another teenager on Friday.
Pretty Prairie man dead after Kingman Co. crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said a Pretty Prairie man died after a single vehicle crash in Kingman County. KHP said 30-year-old, Karson Becker, was driving north in a 2016 Ford Fiesta on NE 150 Ave. and ran the stop sign at the intersection of NE 150 Ave. and NE 50 St. KHP said Becker lost control of the vehicle and flipped into the west ditch.
Crime Stoppers: Shooting near SE Wichita convenience store
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Police need help in finding three people suspected of firing several shots at a busy convenience store in southeast Wichita. Surveillance video shows a dark-colored four-door car speeding out of the QuikTrip parking lot at 31st street south and Southeast Blvd. around 2:30 in the morning on December 9.
Murder suspect arrested in SE Wichita
It all started with a chase in southeast Wichita Thursday afternoon that was followed by a standoff and ended with Saul Chavez Valenciana in handcuffs. When police found a body in rural Sumner County a couple of weeks ago, they arrested another suspect just days later. Police have been searching for Valenciana on it ever since investigators determined an altercation caused that death. Now, people who live nearby where events unfolded Thursday say this was the last thing they expected.
Missing 14-year-old Arkansas girl found in closet in Kansas
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man in connection with the abduction of a girl from Arkansas. Just after midnight Dec. 14, a detective with the White County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Office contacted Wichita Police requesting assistance locating a missing child from their jurisdiction, according to Officer Chad Ditch.
Homicide suspect arrested following chase, crash, and standoff
The man wanted in connection to the death of 41-year-old Brent Boone has been captured following a crash and standoff in southeast Wichita.
WPD arrest murder suspect after standoff
Police have arrested a second suspect in a Wichita homicide. It began around Noon Thursday with a police chance that ended in a stand-off near Harry and Oliver.
Out-of-state kidnapping victim & suspect found in NW Wichita
Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying man suspected of robbery
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of robbery.
Multiple crashes on westbound Kellogg caused traffic to back up
Multiple crashes on westbound Kellogg are causing traffic to back up Thursday afternoon.
Crews encounter hazards while battling 2-alarm Wichita house fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The WFD responded to a 2-alarm house fire early Wednesday morning and encountered unexpected hazards while fighting the fire. The Wichita Fire Department tweeted early this morning saying that they responded to a large house fire on W. University street around 5:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews noticed heavy smoke coming from a 2.5 story house and they elevated it to a 2-alarm fire based on the hazards they encountered and the likelihood that people may be trapped inside the home.
6 Store Clerks Were Murdered Along I-70 in the Midwest Decades Ago. Will New DNA Technology Catch Killer?
"We definitely have new evidence to test," says Det. Kelly Rhodes of the St. Charles, Mo., police The spring of 1992 became a nightmare for six families whose loved ones were fatally shot by a never-identified man who became known as the I-70 killer. Thirty years later, the murders remain unsolved — but officials hope modern technology will bring answers. "We definitely have new evidence to test and the advantage of advanced DNA processing on our side. I'm really optimistic," Det. Kelly Rhodes, task force leader at St....
