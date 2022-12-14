ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hawaiinewsnow.com

WATCH: Cast members of hit Broadway musical Hamilton learn how to dance hula

Hawaii inmates in Arizona work towards ‘rehabilitation’ for themselves — and dogs they train. Retired greyhounds have been turned into adoptable pets because of Hawaii inmates at Saguaro Correctional Center. After nearly 5 years of construction, Hawaii County reopens Kalanianaole Street. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Drivers...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Have you finished your Christmas shopping yet? With just a little over a week until Christmas, time is ticking to get those gifts. We asked you on Instagram what are some must-have local gifts to get for the friend or family member in your life — whether they’re out of state or live in the islands.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Food favorites at the Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair

The Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair is happening on December 16, 17 and 18 at The Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall. Yesterday, we featured a lot of the merchandise that can be purchased at the event, and today we are talking about all of the great food! Darah Dung, who is representing the fair, joined Living808 with tasty treats and details on the event.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Heart healthy food drive to gather nutrient rich foods, Jan. 16-30

The American Heart Association, alongside Hawaiian Airlines is supporting food access organizations in Hawaiʻi by hosting a heart healthy food drive Jan. 16-30, 2023. To support the healthy food drive, items can be dropped off at from Jan. 16-30 at the following locations:. Hawai‘i Foodbank, 2611 Kilihau St., Honolulu,...
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

Grammy-winning rock group America returning to Maui for April show at MACC

Iconic band America is returning to Maui for a show at 7:30 p.m. April 14 at Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theater. Henry Kapono is the special guest. Tickets go on sale Saturday, Dec. 17, for the general public, with MACC members able to buy passes as of Thursday.
KHON2

Hawaii’s Finest Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

The Hawai’i Holiday Craft and Gift Fair 2022

The Hawai’i Holiday Craft and Gift Fair is heading to the Blaisdell this weekend! On December 16, 17 & 18 you will find handcrafted items made by Hawaii’s finest artisans. Vendors will offer fashions, toys, collectibles, hats, caps, quilts, food items, gift baskets, jewelry, handbags, stocking stuffers, ornaments, novelties, unique artwork and one-of-a-kind Hawaii made gifts and more! Darah Dung joined Living808 to share all of the details.
HAWAII STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes In Hawaii

Hawaii has some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Occasionally, you crave a little more daring, like a secret swimming hole with a breathtaking waterfall or a thrilling cliff jump. Here are a few Hawaii swimming holes that are certain to satiate your thirst for discovery in honor of the ideal summer spent in the water.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii Property Advisors Helps Local Residents With Real Estate Tips

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii Property Advisors provide trusted advisors for buying and selling properties across the State of Hawaii. As the December month continues, Hawaii Property Advisors give Living808 viewers an update on the real estate market. “This month price reductions are starting to happen. For those looking to...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Miss Hawaii shines at national competition, advancing to top 11

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Miss Hawaii Lauren Teruya competed among the best of the best at the Miss America competition in Connecticut this week. After the interview, talent, and ball gown portions, she advanced to the top 11 on Thursday. Unfortunately, the former Hawaii News Now intern did not make the...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandvideonews.com

Emergency Proclaimed After Hawaiʻi Life Flight Goes Missing

HONOLULU - The medical aircraft went missing off the coast of Maui while enroute to pick up a patient located on Hawai‘i island. (BIVN) – A Hawaiʻi Life Flight with three crew members on board has gone missing between Maui and Hawaiʻi island, and State officials have issued an emergency proclamation in response to the situation.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Jason Momoa wraps filming in Hawaii for new series

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Filming in Hawaii for Jason Momoa’s new Apple TV series “Chief of War” wrapped up Wednesday night. After working on the production for more than a month here on the islands, crews shot the final scene in Hilo. They celebrated with a custom-made cake...
HAWAII STATE

