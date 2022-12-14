ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: UFC 282 review, from stoppage madness to Paddy Pimblett and rare main event result

By MMA Junkie Staff
 4 days ago
UFC 282 will go down as an event to remember for all kinds of reasons.

The first 10 fights on the card ended in finishes, which is unheard of, and led to a decision by UFC president Dana White to hand out post-fight bonuses to everyone with a stoppage win.

But the co-main event buildup for Paddy Pimblett didn’t pan out as predicted. He won a unanimous decision against Jared Gordon, but it’s a decision that has been derided by the vast majority of fans and pundits as a classic MMA robbery.

And in the light heavyweight main event, the vacant title remained just that: vacant. The fight between former champ Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev ended in a split draw, and White was so non-plussed about things that he immediately announced a new vacant title bout between former champ Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill in Brazil next month.

A few days removed from the last UFC pay-per-view of the year, our “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Mike Bohn and Farah Hannoun looked back on the event with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia. You can watch their discussion in the video above. Then don’t miss this week’s full episode below.

“Spinning Back Clique” is released each Monday LIVE on MMA Junkie’s YouTube channel.

