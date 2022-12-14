Read full article on original website
Blowing Snow, Arctic Air Mass Bringing Bitter Cold to Natrona County
The National Weather Service predicts a mostly sunny day with a steady temperature around 17 degrees. Thursday's nighttime low is around 7 degrees with wind chill values as low as -10. A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued for Natrona County for Saturday through Tuesday:. "An Arctic air mass will...
Casper Hires Eric Nelson as Its New City Attorney
The City of Casper has hired Eric Nelson as its next city attorney, according to a news release from Mayor Ray Pacheco. Nelson replaces John Henley, who retired Friday. "Prior to accepting this position, he recently served as the Natrona County Attorney," Pacheco said in the news release. "Mr. Nelson brings experience and a proven track record of success in the legal field, which will be invaluable in meeting the departmental goals and objectives."
Doggone! Casper Native Participating in America’s Biggest Dog Show of the Year
Dog lovers everywhere know the holidays mean time to gather with family and friends to watch the 2022 American Kennel Club (AKC) National Championship Dog Show. You can find them on ABC stations which will be broadcast on January 1, 2023. This year there are a record number of participants....
PHOTOS: Crash on Wyoming Blvd Across from Mesa Plaza
There was a crash this morning around 8:00 a.m. on Wyoming Blvd and Talon, across from the Mesa Plaza involving two vehicles. Traffic was backed up on either end as police officers directed vehicles around the accident. We will update this story if and when more information is available. Two...
A Brutal Winter Forecast Won’t Stop Stuff The Van From Giving Back!
A big storm is coming this week. Heavy snow and wind are on the way. This could get ugly. But it won't stop a yearly tradition of gathering toys and food for needy families in Natrona County. People in our community need our help, and they will have it. Each...
Have Milder Winters Turned Casperites ‘Soft’? [OPINION]
So far, this winter season has not been that bad here in Casper... in my opinion, but there has been a lot of complaining, and to me, it seems like a little more than unusual. I was born here in Casper, and although I was not raised here, I have been back for twenty years. In my combined time living in this great state (and awesome city), I have quite literally witnessed blizzards in June, two feet and more of snow, severe power outages, knocked down trees, closed local roads and highways, and so much more.
Vehicle Went Over Edge of Lookout Point Atop Casper Mt., Life Flight Called
Tragedy struck on Saturday as dispatch reported that a vehicle had driven through the barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain. Lookout Point is, of course, an area of the mountain that, as the name suggests, looks out over the city. It has a steep decline past the metal barriers.
Idaho Summer Baseball Team Moving to Casper
The Horseheads are gone, but the Spuds are coming. The Canyon County Spuds team -- a collegiate summer baseball team -- based in Caldwell, Idaho, announced Friday it will relocate to Casper as the Wyoming Spuds for the start of the 2023 season. "Casper is a fantastic city, rich in...
Casper Board of Realtors Surprise Needy Kids
You are looking at about $3000 in high-end toys, donated by the Casper Board of REALTORS to this year's Stuff The Van collection in Casper Wyoming. Add to that around $500 in cash donations to the Wyoming Food For Thought project. The Casper Board Of Realtors define its mission statement...
This Is What Casper Googled More Than Anyone In 2022
Google is by far one of the most significant search engines on the web. It is so common we say "Google it" to refer to any search on the internet. Each year the company compiles the end-of-year searches for their Local Year in Seach. We took a look at what Casper searched for the year 2022. Don't worry. It won't show THOSE searches, but the report delves into the most common and unique searches.
UPDATE: Casper Re-entry Center Escapee Is Caught
A man who escaped from the Casper Re-Entry Center on Thursday has been caught, according to a Natrona County Sheriff's Office news release on Friday afternoon. Justin Collins, 27, was wanted for felony escape after failing to return from a work-release program at 1 p.m. Thursday, and at 4 p.m. the CRC staff reporting him as an escapee to the Sheriff's Office.
Strong Winds Expected in Natrona County Sunday, Snow Through Wednesday
According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, strong winds are expected in Natrona County on Sunday and a winter storm is expected from Monday afternoon to Wednesday. The southwest winds on Sunday will range from 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, though higher gusts of up to 65 mph could be felt across the south side of Casper.
Wreathes Ceremony Planned on Dec. 17 at Natrona County Cemeteries
On Dec. 17, the Natrona County Republican Women (NCRW) are hosting a wreath-laying ceremony at three cemeteries across the county in honor of veterans. The wreaths will be laid at the Oregon Trail Veteran’s Cemetery at 10 a.m., followed by the Highland Cemetery at noon and the Memorial Gardens Cemetery at 1 p.m.
Dear Santa, Casper Speedway Accepting & Responding to Children’s Letters
It may come as no surprise that Chris McAuley, owner and operator of the Casper Speedway, loves the movie The Santa Clause (1994). He says it's one of his all time favorite movies, and he can watch it anytime of year. This year McAuley wanted to bring a little more...
Casper Council Looking to Add Two More Police Officers in Natrona Schools
On Tuesday, the Casper city council agreed to move forward with signing a contract with the Natrona County School District (NCSD) to add two more school resource officers (SRO) until 2027. The memorandum of understanding would charge the NCSD an $84,375 cost per officer, and while the six SROs currently...
Natrona County Arrest Log (12/14/22 – 12/15/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Second Threat Written on Stall of Kelly Walsh Bathroom: “I’m Blowing This School Up”
The Natrona County School District has announced that, following reports of a threat written on the bathroom stall at Kelly Walsh High School on Friday, another threat has been written, this time stating that the individual was going to blow the school up. "KWHS Administration is aware of a second...
UPDATE: Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Casper Re-Entry Center Escapee
Lawrence Felter was located and arrested last night around 6pm in Casper, according to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:48 a.m. The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in locating an escaped convict from the Casper Re-Entry Center. That's according to Kiera Grogan,...
NCSD Board Honors Randy Bower and Nathan Vondra
At the Natrona County School District board of trustees meeting on Monday, the board honored two school members, Randy Bower and Nathan Vondra. Bower, assistant principal at CY Middle School was honored as the Assistant Principal of the Year while Vondra, a physical education teacher at Manor Heights Elementary School, was honored as Elementary Teacher of the Year.
Feds Charge Casper Man With Fentanyl Distribution
A Casper man was charged in federal court with one fentanyl-related count on Monday . The federal charge is on top of three fentanyl-related counts against him in state district court. Ronnell Robertson, 35, heard the single count of distributing 100 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing...
