Like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Obrador before him, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been infected with COVID for a second time. In the middle of this year’s fourth Omicron wave, Albanese’s reinfection should not come as a surprise. Population antibody surveys have shown roughly half of Australian adults had COVID at least once by mid-2022. With Christmas parties and much-needed holidays beckoning, how much effort should we be putting in to avoid COVID a second (or third) time? Studies suggest we should care about this, as each reinfection can increase the risk of poorer health...

9 DAYS AGO