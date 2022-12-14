Read full article on original website
EverydayHealth.com
Xanax, Valium, and Other Benzodiazepines Prescribed for Sleep Disorders May Raise Overdose Risk in Younger People
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep issues with benzodiazepines, a class of medication sometimes prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia, may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to a new study, published November 22 in JAMA Network Open. Benzodiazepines, or "benzos," are a class of...
psychreg.org
Experts Reveal How to Spot Signs of Alcohol Abuse in Your Loved Ones During the Festive Period
Prolonged hangovers could be a sign of problematic alcohol use, new advice has revealed. According to Google Trends data, searches for “alcoholism” are up 160% in the last 12 months in the UK, indicating that many are struggling with their alcohol consumption. Also, during the festive period last year (December 2021 and January 2022), there were 33,100 searches for information on “Dry January” in the UK. However, Google Trend data shows that searches are continuing to drop year on year.
TODAY.com
Heart attack deaths spike around winter holidays, expert group warns
The winter holiday season is supposed to be a time of celebrating and gathering with loved ones. But it's also the time of year when doctors see more heart attack deaths than any other season, the American Heart Association warned. Research confirms that heart attack deaths spike during the last...
There are still good reasons to avoid catching COVID again – for one, your risk of long COVID goes up each time
Like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Obrador before him, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been infected with COVID for a second time. In the middle of this year’s fourth Omicron wave, Albanese’s reinfection should not come as a surprise. Population antibody surveys have shown roughly half of Australian adults had COVID at least once by mid-2022. With Christmas parties and much-needed holidays beckoning, how much effort should we be putting in to avoid COVID a second (or third) time? Studies suggest we should care about this, as each reinfection can increase the risk of poorer health...
psychologytoday.com
Living Alone Increases Risk of Depression More Than 40%
Due to a variety of factors—the most recent being the COVID-19 pandemic—more people are socially isolated and living alone. New research shows that living alone, compared to living with others, increases the risk of depression by 42%. Effective and available psychological, pharmacological, and self-help interventions can reduce loneliness,...
