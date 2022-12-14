Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Detroit has the highest rates of pre-term births in the nationHealth Stuff TO KnowDetroit, MI
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Related
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news
In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
Tracy Walker has message for Detroit Lions fans
During the first quarter of the Detroit Lions‘ 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings back in late September, S Tracy Walker suffered an injury that ended up knocking him out of the game. Following the game, Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that it could be an Achilles injury. “We’ll know more in the morning,” Campbell said. “It doesn’t look real good, but, obviously, it’s the ankle area, possibly it could be the Achilles.” The next day, it was reported that Walker had indeed suffered an Achilles injury that would keep him out for the remainder of the 2022 season.
2 OUT, 1 doubtful for Detroit Lions Week 15 matchup vs. Jets
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will take on the New York Jets in a game that is ultra-important to both teams. On Thursday, we passed along a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, which indicated that rookie Aidan Hutchinson was among the players who were not present during the open portion of Thursday’s practice. When the Lions released their injury report for Thursday, we found out that Hutchinson was dealing with an illness, and on Friday, Dan Campbell told reporters that Hutch would be back for the final practice of the week. Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions injury report of the week was released.
Detroit Lions: Dan Campbell gives update on Aidan Hutchinson
This coming Sunday, Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions will look to continue their hot streak when they travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets. With a win, the Lions would move to 7-7 on the season, and they would increase their playoff chances to about 40%. If the Lions are going to beat the Jets, they are going to need all hands on deck, as it is never easy to win on the road against a winning team. That means having Aidan Hutchinson available on the defensive side of the ball.
4 Players Detroit Lions could target with No. 4 pick
It may only be Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season, but that does not mean it’s too soon to start discussing the 2023 NFL draft. When it comes to the Detroit Lions, they currently hold the No. 4 overall pick (via the Los Angeles Rams) and the No. 15 overall pick. As we know, those pick slots could both change between now and the end of the season, but for now, that is what we will use for this exercise.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Jaguars intercept Prescott, stun Cowboys 40-34 in OT
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rayshawn Jenkins snatched the ball inches from the ground and raced the other way. He could have played it safe and taken a knee or stepped out of bounds. But this wasn’t the time or place — not for a guy who had never returned an interception for a touchdown.
Detroit Lions Rooting Guide: 3 Teams you should root for on Saturday
Welcome to a full Saturday of NFL Football and another Detroit Lions Rooting Guide!!! That’s right folks, there are three NFL games scheduled for today, and each one of them (some more than others) should interest fans of the Detroit Lions. Following their win this past Sunday over the Minnesota Vikings, the Lions are now sitting at 6-7 on the season, and their playoff chances, according to FiveThirtyEight currently sit at 25%. That being said, here is your Detroit Lions Rooting Guide for Saturday’s games.
Detroit Lions waive Tom Kennedy, announce 3 additional roster moves
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the New York Jets in a game that is extremely important to both teams. With a win, the Lions would increase their playoff chances, while a loss would pretty much (but not completely) take them out of contention. Just moments ago, the Lions took to Twitter to announce four roster moves prior to their Week 15 matchup against the Jets.
Robert Saleh makes head-scratching comment about Zach Wilson prior to game vs. Detroit Lions
When Robert Saleh and the New York Jets selected quarterback Zach Wilson out of BYU with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, they hoped they were getting their quarterback of the future. Unfortunately, things have not worked out that way so far as Wilson has struggled mightily since coming to the NFL. In fact, Wilson was no longer the starting quarterback for the Jets heading into the week, but that changed when starter Mike White was not cleared by doctors. While speaking to the media on Friday, Saleh made an irrelevant comment to prop up Wilson prior to Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.
Video recap: Lions win third straight on road to get back to .500 in Week 15
The Detroit Lions (7-7) are doing everything people aren’t used to seeing the Detroit Lions accomplish. Detroit’s 20-17 win over the New York Jets in Week 15 pushed them back to .500 and its first three-game road winning streak since 2017. The Lions have won six of the...
Michigan Adds Former Five-Star To Roster Via Transfer Portal
Myles Hinton, the former Stanford offensive lineman and younger brother of former U-M defensive tackle Chris Hinton, has announced his commitment to Michigan via the transfer portal. The former five-star prospect chose to leave the Cardinal program shortly after former head coach David Shaw stepped down. Hinton was a huge...
Wayne Fontes makes BOLD statement about 2022 Detroit Lions
If you have followed the Detroit Lions for a long time as I have, you are very familiar with the work of Wayne Fontes. But just in case your Lions fandom is still rather new, most agree that Fontes, despite having a losing record, is one the greatest head coaches the franchise has ever had. This past week, the Detroit Lions Podcast held their annual 24-hour St. Jude’s telethon, and while doing so, Fontes called in on his own accord to talk about the team.
Ex-NBA player Tyrell Terry retires from basketball at just age 22 revealing he has suffered with anxiety and experienced the 'darkest times of his life' while playing professionally
Former NBA second-round draft choice, Tyrell Terry has announced his retirement from the league aged just 22 due to mental health difficulties. Terry was taken 31st overall in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks and had a brief stint in Memphis before being assigned to their G-League affiliate and eventually cut this offseason.
Avs host Isles with both clubs hurting from injuries
The New York Islanders and Colorado Avalanche are limping into their matchup Monday night in Denver, but both teams got
Detroit Lions host 3 defensive backs for tryouts, add 1 to practice squad
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions hosted three defensive backs for tryouts, eventually signing cornerback Khalil Dorsey to their practice squad. They also hosted former Alabama standout Shyheim Carter and fellow cornerback Torry McTyer, per Thursday’s transaction wire. Dorsey spent two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens after going undrafted out of Northern Arizona in 2020. He appeared in six games as a rookie, with some work on defense and most of his action on special teams.
Former Dexter all-state QB Colin Parachek announces Division I transfer plans
Colin Parachek has found his new football home. The former Dexter all-state quarterback announced Saturday his decision to transfer to Marshall via social media. Parachek spent his freshman year at Morehead State last season after reclassifying to the 2022 class and playing for Myrtle Beach Collegiate Academy -- a post-graduate football program in South Carolina -- in 2021.
New York Jets make surprise decision for starting QB vs. Lions
The Detroit Lions will look to make it six wins in their last seven games, traveling to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. All week the question surrounding the game is who would start for the Jets at quarterback after Mike White took a vicious hit in their Week 14 matchup. That question has now been answered according to Adam Schefter. He broke the news on Twitter earlier today,
Lions avoid disaster to beat Jets 20-17, keep playoff hopes alive: Live updates recap
Romeo Okwara with his second sack of the game. Defense needs all of that and more here. Wilson misses downfield. Third-and-19 -- great throw to Garrett Wilson for 22 yards and a new set of downs. That’s tough. Less than one minute left. Another first-down ball from Wilson to Wilson. John Cominsky gets home for the sack, and the Jets use their first timeout with 19 seconds left. They wasted a ton of time. Incomplete. Fourth-and-18. Oh my. The Jets with an absolute miracle, to even get a chance at the 58-yard field goal. Elijah Moore runs under the ball, huge play. Here we go. Wow. Greg Zuerlein is no good.
Detroit Lions ‘Hell’s Bells’ Playoff Push hype video
Heading into the 2022 season, we predicted that the Detroit Lions would make a run at the NFL Playoffs this season. But after a 1-6 start to their campaign, it looked like it was going to be another long year. Fast forward to the present, and the Lions have now won five out of six games and they are within one game of being 7-7 on the season. If they can win today against the New York Jets, the Lions’ playoff chances will increase greatly. Here is a video to get you fired up for today’s big game.
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
24K+
Followers
32K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0