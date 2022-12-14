ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

B93

Texas Homebuyers Aren’t Concerned With Home Offices Now

What homebuyers in Texas are searching for is changing at least compared to just a few years ago when homebuyers were wanting to purchase large homes with large home offices that they could work from. Now that the COVID pandemic is largely over and people are going back to the...
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans react to winter weather

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – These past few weeks East Texas has seen its fair share of up and down temperatures. On Friday, Mineola saw a trickle of snowfall and Tyler experienced sleet. East Texans are not looking forward to the freezing weather that’s heading this way. John Tompkins from Tyler is not enjoying the temperature […]
TYLER, TX
KSAT 12

Holidays may increase chances of heart attacks, health officials say

San Antonio – Texas lawmaker Ray Lopez missed the symptoms leading to his heart attack. He said they started a few days earlier. “I wasn’t even thinking a heart attack whenever I had started getting the symptoms a couple of days before I actually got to the hospital. I just thought it was heartburn. I just figured I can just take something over the counter,” he remembers.
TEXAS STATE
fox38corpuschristi.com

New Texas temporary tags could help reduce fraud

SAN ANTONIO—Starting this week, you'll see new temporary tags you'll see driving on Texas roads. This has been years in the making. Texas officials estimate there were at least 1.8 million fraudulent paper license plates on the roads just last year. "Crooks were able to gain access to that...
dallasexpress.com

See if Texas Owes You Money

There is now a website informing Texans whether there is unclaimed money available from the state that you may not have known about. According to the Unclaimed Property Division of the Texas Comptroller’s Office, the state has returned over $3 billion in unclaimed property. Abandoned assets might include bank...
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Coldest Christmas In Years!

That push of bitterly cold air in February 2021 stressed energy grids in the South, most notably in Texas, where there was a deadly, multiday power grid failure. In addition, the coming round of cold will undoubtedly increase the energy demand across a wide swath of the nation due to the increased demand for heating. This time around, Texans will likely find themselves shivering again. Low temperatures later next week are forecast to settle near records just below zero in Amarillo and the teens around Dallas. Near-freezing temperatures could also threaten crops in far southern Texas around Christmas.
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Why are pregnancy and childbirth killing so many Black women in Texas?

Nakeenya Wilson was at a meeting of Texas’ maternal mortality review committee when she got the call: Her sister, who had recently had a baby, was having a stroke. Wilson raced to the hospital, leaving behind a stack of files documenting the stories of women who had died from pregnancy and childbirth complications. Many of the women in those files were Black, just like Wilson, who experienced a traumatic delivery herself.
TEXAS STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Texas Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty in a Louisiana Court to Trafficking More than 2 lbs of Heroin and 11 lbs of Cocaine

Houston Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty in a Louisiana Court to Trafficking More than 2 lbs of Heroin and 11 lbs of Cocaine. New Orleans, Louisiana – A 47-year-old Texas man was sentenced to 20 months in prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy that involved the distribution of more than a kilogram (2.2 lbs) of heroin and over five kilograms (11 lbs) of cocaine. The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration and other law enforcement agencies in Louisiana and Texas as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force’s efforts to disrupt and dismantle major drug trafficking organizations.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Cocaine concealed in candy wrappers seized at Texas-Mexico border

EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Cocaine concealed in candy wrappers was one of four recent busts by U.S. border patrol agents in two days, resulting in four arrests."I am very proud of the collaboration that exists between RGV agents and other law enforcement agencies who operate as a force multiplier when interdicting dangerous narcotics. This whole of government approach has proven to be effective in strengthening the vitality of our communities," stated Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Gloria I. Chavez.On December 13, RGV agents working with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers observed a vehicle in Mission suspected of migrant smuggling. A...
TEXAS STATE
B93

Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way

And if you live in South Texas, there is a good chance you might see snow on Christmas Eve! Looks like lows and rain chances could mean snow in South Texas!. Thursday, Dec. 22nd you're looking at a low of 30 degrees, Friday, Dec.23rd might see a low of 27 degrees, and drum roll, please...Christmas Eve...31 degrees and a chance of rain. Keep an eye out for more information.
TEXAS STATE

