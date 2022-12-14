Read full article on original website
How to help Child Protection Services spread holiday cheer to thousands of kids in Southeast Texas
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Santa needs some extra helpers this holiday season and you could be the perfect helping hand. Texas Department of Child Protective Services is looking for donations for their secret Santa store. The store is where caseworkers get gifts for children that are either in foster...
Warning! You Won’t Be Able To Buy Alcohol On These Days Here In Texas During The Holidays
You have been warned! Don't get caught with any empty bottle or nothing to drink, if you plan on partaking in libations this holiday season. As you know it is illegal to sell liquor on Sundays in the state of Texas. You may not know that it is illegal to sell liquor on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day.
Thinking about making tamales? Here’s why many choose to buy them instead
Across Texas, cravings for tamales have reached a peak for the year.
The Morning Show keeps the Countdown to Christmas rolling at Heirlooms for Hospice
TEXAS — The Morning Show's Tan Radford is at the Heirlooms for Hospice to help keep the Countdown to Christmas going!. Our annual Countdown to Christmas contest is on The Morning Show from Dec. 12th up till the 23rd. Tune in as we feature gift ideas from one local...
Texas Homebuyers Aren’t Concerned With Home Offices Now
What homebuyers in Texas are searching for is changing at least compared to just a few years ago when homebuyers were wanting to purchase large homes with large home offices that they could work from. Now that the COVID pandemic is largely over and people are going back to the...
East Texans react to winter weather
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – These past few weeks East Texas has seen its fair share of up and down temperatures. On Friday, Mineola saw a trickle of snowfall and Tyler experienced sleet. East Texans are not looking forward to the freezing weather that’s heading this way. John Tompkins from Tyler is not enjoying the temperature […]
US continues to see an increase of violent crimes linked to vehicles with fake paper paper license plates
Thousands of violent crimes a year are tied to criminals with fake paper license plates, the state's Department of Motor Vehicles has stepped in to try and curb these numbers.
Holidays may increase chances of heart attacks, health officials say
San Antonio – Texas lawmaker Ray Lopez missed the symptoms leading to his heart attack. He said they started a few days earlier. “I wasn’t even thinking a heart attack whenever I had started getting the symptoms a couple of days before I actually got to the hospital. I just thought it was heartburn. I just figured I can just take something over the counter,” he remembers.
New Texas temporary tags could help reduce fraud
SAN ANTONIO—Starting this week, you'll see new temporary tags you'll see driving on Texas roads. This has been years in the making. Texas officials estimate there were at least 1.8 million fraudulent paper license plates on the roads just last year. "Crooks were able to gain access to that...
Can You Get A Ticket for Driving The Speed Limit In Texas?
The question of whether you can get a ticket in Texas for doing the speed limit comes down to one issue. When you're in the passing lane, sometimes, even when doing the posted speed limit, you could be hindering traffic flow. Can this get you a ticket in Texas?. First,...
See if Texas Owes You Money
There is now a website informing Texans whether there is unclaimed money available from the state that you may not have known about. According to the Unclaimed Property Division of the Texas Comptroller’s Office, the state has returned over $3 billion in unclaimed property. Abandoned assets might include bank...
Coldest Christmas In Years!
That push of bitterly cold air in February 2021 stressed energy grids in the South, most notably in Texas, where there was a deadly, multiday power grid failure. In addition, the coming round of cold will undoubtedly increase the energy demand across a wide swath of the nation due to the increased demand for heating. This time around, Texans will likely find themselves shivering again. Low temperatures later next week are forecast to settle near records just below zero in Amarillo and the teens around Dallas. Near-freezing temperatures could also threaten crops in far southern Texas around Christmas.
Why are pregnancy and childbirth killing so many Black women in Texas?
Nakeenya Wilson was at a meeting of Texas’ maternal mortality review committee when she got the call: Her sister, who had recently had a baby, was having a stroke. Wilson raced to the hospital, leaving behind a stack of files documenting the stories of women who had died from pregnancy and childbirth complications. Many of the women in those files were Black, just like Wilson, who experienced a traumatic delivery herself.
FedEx sued by father of Athena Strand who was kidnapped and murdered by a delivery driver
Tanner Lynn Horner, the contract driver for FedEx, is accused of kidnapping and murdering Athena Strand, a 7-year-old Texas girl. Athena's father has filed a lawsuit against Horner and FedEx.
Texas is no longer an option to host billionaire Marc Lore's $400B "utopian smart city" coming in 2030
TEXAS - Former Walmart CEO and Minnesota Timberwolves owner Marc Lore is planning to build a "utopian smart city" that would rival the size of San Francisco by 2030. Lore proposed the idea last year, stating that he wants Telosa to serve as a global example of an ideal city.
Texas Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty in a Louisiana Court to Trafficking More than 2 lbs of Heroin and 11 lbs of Cocaine
Houston Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty in a Louisiana Court to Trafficking More than 2 lbs of Heroin and 11 lbs of Cocaine. New Orleans, Louisiana – A 47-year-old Texas man was sentenced to 20 months in prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy that involved the distribution of more than a kilogram (2.2 lbs) of heroin and over five kilograms (11 lbs) of cocaine. The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration and other law enforcement agencies in Louisiana and Texas as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force’s efforts to disrupt and dismantle major drug trafficking organizations.
Cocaine concealed in candy wrappers seized at Texas-Mexico border
EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Cocaine concealed in candy wrappers was one of four recent busts by U.S. border patrol agents in two days, resulting in four arrests."I am very proud of the collaboration that exists between RGV agents and other law enforcement agencies who operate as a force multiplier when interdicting dangerous narcotics. This whole of government approach has proven to be effective in strengthening the vitality of our communities," stated Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Gloria I. Chavez.On December 13, RGV agents working with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers observed a vehicle in Mission suspected of migrant smuggling. A...
Voters in five Texas cities approved decriminalizing marijuana.
Residents in five Texas cities overwhelmingly approved ballot measures that sought to ban arrests and citations for carrying less than 4 ounces of marijuana in most instances.
Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way
And if you live in South Texas, there is a good chance you might see snow on Christmas Eve! Looks like lows and rain chances could mean snow in South Texas!. Thursday, Dec. 22nd you're looking at a low of 30 degrees, Friday, Dec.23rd might see a low of 27 degrees, and drum roll, please...Christmas Eve...31 degrees and a chance of rain. Keep an eye out for more information.
