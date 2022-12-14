ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: Charles Barkley Holds Nothing Back When It Comes To Lakers National Games

By Alex Kirschenbaum
AllLakers
AllLakers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=152JCs_0jitTDbf00

The TNT broadcaster had some thoughts.

When it comes to expressing his opinion, Charles Barkley has never been a shrinking violet. That's what's made him perhaps the single greatest player-turned-commentator in at least NBA history.

Last night, following your Los Angeles Lakers' 122-118 overtime loss to the visiting Boston Celtics, Barkley weighed in on the inordinate surplus of national TV games allocated to a Lakers team that, at present, just isn't that great. L.A. is the league's glamor franchise with a big fanbase in multiple markets, so from that perspective the decision to have so many national games for the team makes sense, but the reality is they are currently on the outside of the play-in tournament picture.

"The Lakers stink, yet [the NBA is] forcing us to show 'em all the time like they're gonna be good," Barkley said. "There's a conspiracy. And then we got all these clowns on television have to talk about them every day."

"The Lakers are awful. We don't talk about no other 12 seed -- what's the 12 seed in the East? We don't talk about the Washington Wizards, do we? Ever? Do we ever mention the Washington Wizards, the great Bradley Beal? No. But for some reason these morning talk shows and us, we have to show the Lakers all the time. The Lakers stink."

The team is 11-16, which on the surface is not great, but considering that L.A. started out a less-than-stellar 2-10, its 9-6 run since then may be a bit more indicative of what the club is capable of doing. The Lakers as currently comprised are certainly not world-beaters. But they are a competent team with one All-NBA talent in Anthony Davis, an All-Star in James, a Sixth Man of the Year fringe candidate in Russell Westbrook, and a few other competent rotation pieces. That is not enough to win much of anything, but it's enough to be watchable, which is certainly an improvement over that miserable opening 12-game stretch.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
Larry Brown Sports

Grizzlies players pulled disrespectful move during blowout win over Bucks

The Memphis Grizzlies had some fun (perhaps a little too much fun) at the Milwaukee Bucks’ expense during their game this week. The Grizzlies turned the Bucks into pudding on Thursday night, humiliating them in Memphis by the final of 142-101. Ja Morant led the charge with a 25-10-10 triple-double while seven other Grizzlies also... The post Grizzlies players pulled disrespectful move during blowout win over Bucks appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
InsideTheHeat

Dwyane Wade Thinks LeBron James Has Strong Interest In Passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

LeBron James already holds plenty of NBA records and will likely end his career with more. Ranking them is almost impossible but close friend and former teammate Dwyane Wade knows which one James will cherish the most. In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, Wade said he thinks passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA's all-time scoring list would rank No. 1 for James.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy