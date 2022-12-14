Music! It is the beating soul beneath a film’s imagery, visuals, and performance. And one of the things we love most about writing about the Best Scores & Soundtracks of the year, in this case, 2022, is how it just makes us understand a film all over again on a deeper, more intuitive-level, especially when you’re just listening to a score or soundtrack on its own, without the context of a movie, and it’s just communicating so much to you. After the fact, you’re re-feeling, recontextualizing, reevaluating, and often, just seeing so much of the subtle and nuanced depth in a film you may not have seen the first time — the music often reminding you of the most delicate and or fleeting moment that you weren’t able to verbalize in that second in the theater.

