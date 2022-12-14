Read full article on original website
‘The Franchise’: Sam Mendes’ Superhero Satire HBO Pilot Adds Billy Magnussen, Daniel Brühl, Jessica Hynes, Richard E. Grant & More
Filmmaker Sam Mendes (“1917,” “Empire of Light”) is about to make his U.S. television directing debut with a new comedy series at HBO called “The Franchise.” It will see Mendes team up with comedy writer/director Armando Iannucci (“Avenue 5,” “In The Loop”), likely best known to American audiences for the political comedy series “Veep” and the hilarious Soviet-era satire “The Death of Stalin.” One of the more curious projects on the horizon, “The Franchise,” focuses on the world of Hollywood and the making of superhero movie franchises, which is undoubtedly ripe for parody. This a subject that has sort of already, to a lesser extent, tackled by the mature/satirical Amazon series “The Boys.”
Aubrey Plaza: “The Goal Is To Make Something People Remember” [Interview]
Yes, Aubrey Plaza has her own ideas on what happened between her character Harper and Cameron (Theo James) during those infamous 10 minutes on “The White Lotus” season two. And, yes, she wants to know what happened to Harper’s husband Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Cameron’s wife Daphne (Meghann Fahy) when they took a walk on that secluded part of the resort. But, the fact she’s finally getting her flowers for both “Lotus” and her performance in the indie hit “Emily The Criminal,” which she produced, was the main topic of our conversation yesterday.
‘Severance’: Adam Scott On Returning To The Mental Grind Of The Lumon Set For Season 2 [Interview]
Adam Scott has felt critical and audience love before. He was a member of the celebrated “Parks and Recreation” ensemble which ran on NBC for seven seasons from 2009 to 2015. But, as an actor, he’s never experienced what his performance on “Severance” has afforded him. This past August he earned Emmy nominations as both producer and Lead Actor on the Apple TV+ series. As the year draws to an end, he can also add Spirit Award, Critics Choice Award, and Golden Globe Award nominations to his resume. And potential SAG Award nominations are right around the corner.
‘Yellowjackets’: Showtime Renews Their Hit Series For A Third Season Ahead Of Season Two’s March 2023 Premiere
Season 2 of “Yellowjackets” doesn’t premiere for another three months, but it looks like Showtime expects the buzzy show to pick up where it left off. Variety reports that the network has renewed its breakout survival drama for a third season ahead of the next season’s premiere in March 2023.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Great American Family’s Paul Greene Says Candace Cameron Bure Controversy Is ‘Tough’ But Insists She Has ‘1 of the Biggest Hearts’
A “tough” situation. Paul Greene and Candace Cameron Bure have starred in several Hallmark movies before each making the move to Great American Family ahead of her controversial remarks about “traditional marriage.” “It's tough. This time, it feels like no matter what I say, somebody's gonna get hurt,” Greene, 48, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, December […]
‘The Apology’ Review: Anna Gunn & Linus Roache Can’t Invite In New Resonance To This Rote Uninvited Visitor Drama
The unexpected visitor: it’s a well-loved and much-explored horror trope that’s the jumping-off point for many a terrifying tale over the years. In Alison Star Locke’s new horror thriller “The Apology,” audiences get a new version of that story bolstered by two inspired and impactful performances. But it’s hard to stay invested in a narrative this rote and predictable. The plot’s predictability doesn’t make its events any less troubling, but that, too, is not enough to save the film from ultimately becoming a boring slog. Audiences may tire of cheap twists in bad movies, but this Shudder film certainly could have used one.
1923 Series Premiere Reveals The Brutal Way Margaret Dutton Died
1923 is HERE. The highly anticipated new Yellowstone prequel series has finally landed on Paramount+ (with a free preview on Paramount Network tonight following Yellowstone). And it did NOT disappoint. Picking up roughly 40 years after the events of 1883, the second chapter of the Dutton saga stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, who are now leading the Dutton Ranch. “1923 focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and […] The post 1923 Series Premiere Reveals The Brutal Way Margaret Dutton Died first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
‘The Seven Faces Of Jane’ Trailer: Gillian Jacobs Stars In A Movie Directed By 8 Filmmakers, Including Gia Coppola & Xan Cassavetes
“To be honest, the idea of freedom scares me:” Produced and presented by filmmaker Roman Coppola (“Mozart in the Jungle,” “A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III,” and a regular Wes Anderson co-writer), eight different filmmakers come together to collectively direct “The Seven Faces of Jane,” in which the titular protagonist (played by Gillian Jacobs, who also directs) undergoes a series of life-altering changes, as she drives away from her “mundane life into an exciting odyssey on the road.”
‘Oppenheimer’ Trailer: Christopher Nolan’s Latest Stars Cillian Murphy As WWII’s Infamous Atomic Bomb Innovator
December is a joyous time for cinephiles. With awards season in full swing, studios are rolling out long-awaited prestige projects and stuffing audiences’ stockings with previews of next year’s shiniest offerings. Lo and behold, we’ve finally been gifted a full trailer for “Oppenheimer,” the highly-anticipated opus from acclaimed writer-director Christopher Nolan.
Jennifer Lawrence Blasts Bryan Singer For His “Hissy Fits” On Set, While Praising “Calm” Female Directors
Jennifer Lawrence didn’t hold back in a recent roundtable discussion for The Hollywood Reporter. Lawrence decided to put male directors on blast in a conversation that spanned topics like the depiction of female trauma onscreen, women directors, and taking ownership of one’s career choices. In her experience, they’re not as calm on set as the female she’s worked with, like “Causeway” director Lila Neugebauer. And the most emotional? Lawrence’s “X-Men” director Bryan Singer, who she cites as having the “biggest hissy fits.”
Henry Cavill In Final Talks To Secure ‘Warhammer 40K’ Series/Film Rights Over At Amazon
This week was pretty rough for British actor Henry Cavill. After announcing his official return as Superman back in October and a cameo in Dwayne Johnson‘s “Black Adam,” it now appears Cavill as Superman is no longer part of the DCU‘s long-term plans. While James Gunn (“The Suicide Squad“) is officially writing a new Superman film, DC Studios will search for a new actor and director for that project. The Superman news and Cavill’s recent exit from Netflix‘s “The Witcher” series produced worries from Cavill devotees that the actor’s career might be in trouble. That’s hardly the case, though. The actor begins shooting Guy Ritchie‘s WWII spy film “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” next month in Turkey and also has a “Highlander” reboot upcoming from “John Wick” franchise director Chad Stahelski.
‘She Is Love’ Trailer: Haley Bennett & Sam Riley Star In New Romantic Dramedy On February 3
Does divorce really spell the end of a romantic partnership? Jamie Adams‘ latest film “She Is Love” explores how that may not be the case, even after distance, time, and other factors. READ MORE: BFI London Film Festival’s Slate Of World Premieres Includes Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’...
‘Babylon’ Review: Damien Chazelle’s Latest Is An Overlong, Overstuffed, Derivative Mess
It feels like the skeleton key to Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” is a line late in the film, when fallen star Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt) despairs of his latest picture, “It’s shit. A giant swing at mediocrity.” One gets a sense of the writer talking there, and not the character – that there is nothing on this earth worse than reaching for nothing. And if nothing else, “Babylon” is a giant swing, a three-plus hour orgy (sometimes literally) of sex, drugs, and cinema, a respected young artist reaching for a profound statement about art and commerce and America. He misses it by a country mile, but hey, he sure does take that swing.
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’: James Cameron Wants His New Sequel To Do Female Empowerment Better Than The MCU And DC Studios
James Cameron likes his female heroines as strong and capable as possible. For instance, take Sigourney Weaver‘s Ellen Ripley in “Aliens” or Linda Hamilton‘s Sarah Connor in “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.” But according to Cameron, Kate Winslet‘s Ronal in “Avatar: The Way Of Water” is the director’s most “empowering” female action hero yet. How come? Well, for one, she’s fighting while pregnant.
The Best Scores & Soundtracks Of 2022
Music! It is the beating soul beneath a film’s imagery, visuals, and performance. And one of the things we love most about writing about the Best Scores & Soundtracks of the year, in this case, 2022, is how it just makes us understand a film all over again on a deeper, more intuitive-level, especially when you’re just listening to a score or soundtrack on its own, without the context of a movie, and it’s just communicating so much to you. After the fact, you’re re-feeling, recontextualizing, reevaluating, and often, just seeing so much of the subtle and nuanced depth in a film you may not have seen the first time — the music often reminding you of the most delicate and or fleeting moment that you weren’t able to verbalize in that second in the theater.
‘EO’: Jerzy Skolimowski On Presenting A Donkey’s Inner Monologue [Interview]
Inspired by Robert Bresson’s 1966 classic “Au Hasard Balthazar,” Jerzy Skolimowski’s “EO” also follows the life and times of a humble donkey. However, this latest offering by the 84-year-old Polish filmmaker is in no sense a direct remake of one of cinema’s enduring masterworks. So titled for the hee-hawing sounds a donkey makes, “EO” (now in theaters) is an experimental donkey picaresque, dispensing with the ascetic filmmaking aesthetic for which Bresson was best known and instead capturing the world as vividly experienced — seen, felt, imagined, perhaps mourned — through all the senses of one noble ass.
"Star Wars" Fails Its LGBTQ+ Audience Once Again With "Andor"
Andor is the best Star Wars television show to date, but its LGBTQ+ characters show how far the franchise and Disney have to go.
