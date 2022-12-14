Read full article on original website
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his car
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 Restaurant
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023
WLWT 5
Report of a robbery with shots fired on Seymore Avenue in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Report of a robbery with shots fired on Seymore Avenue in Roselawn. Police engaged in a foot pursuit. Use caution in this area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
New room at CPD Youth Services honors police cadet who was shot and killed
CINCINNATI — A new room at Cincinnati Police Department Youth Services is honoring a police cadet who was shot and killed over two years ago. Aurora McCarter was shot and killed during the summer of 2020. McCarter was 17 when she was killed during a robbery. McCarter was a...
Fox 19
2 people hospitalized after shooting in Westwood, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting happened in Westwood Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called around 10:50 a.m. to Cora Avenue for the report of a shooting. Once they arrived, they found two females suffering from gunshot wounds, police...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on 5th Street and Walnut Street, Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on 5th Street and Walnut Street in Downtown Cincinnati. Traffic is impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of a crash on Compton Rd in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a crash with undetermined injuries at 3225 Compton Road in Colerain Township. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Fox 19
Mother of Cincinnati woman found dead says psychic led her to the remains
ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - The mother of a woman whose remains were found in Elsmere in September says it was she who found them after she got fed up with the official investigation. And she says it’s all thanks to a psychic. Tonia Litman says she spoke to her...
WLWT 5
New information released one year after local father, boxing coach died in custody
CINCINNATI — A year after a local dad and Olympic boxing coach died in custody, his family says they still don't have closure. Derek Ragan caught COVID-19 while incarcerated and died at the hospital. The circumstances surrounding his death have haunted his family for over a year. They say...
WLWT 5
Police searching for suspects responsible for vandalism at Hillel Building
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati and UC police are looking for suspect that vandalized the Cincinnati Hillel Building a few weeks ago. According to police, around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 4, two young men were seen destroying plants and throwing dirt on the Hillel House. The facility is across the street...
WLWT 5
Man indicted after fatal October stabbing in Hamilton
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A man has been charged in a months-long murder investigation in Hamilton. A Butler County grand jury indicted Toby Madden in the death of Rachelle Brewsaugh. Brewsaugh was found stabbed multiple times in her home on Parrish Avenue on Oct. 11. On Saturday, the grand...
Fox 19
Sheriff: Serious injury crash in Cleves leaves 2 people hospitalized
CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Cleves, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey. The crash occurred in the 9200 block of Harrison Pike around 7 p.m. on Saturday. While it is unknown what caused the crash, one of the...
Fox 19
$1.6B sale of Cincinnati’s publicly owned railroad hits roadblock
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator has unanswered questions about the sale of a publicly owned Cincinnati asset that could add millions to the City’s coffers every year. Norfolk Southern has offered $1.62 billion to purchase the Cincinnati Southern Railroad, a 337-mile track from Cincinnati to Chattanooga that...
Fox 19
3 southwest Ohio law enforcement agencies receive funding to launch bodycam program
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three southwest Ohio law enforcement agencies are receiving funds to equip their personnel with body cameras. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Middletown Division of Police and Springfield Township Police Department each were awarded funds from Ohio to help cover costs associated with body camera programs, Gov. Mike DeWine’s office announced Friday.
Fox 19
Repeat offender used Amazon disguise to steal packages from Cincinnati apartments: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police say they traced a rash of local thefts back to a Cincinnati man who found the perfect disguise. Breshawn Wynn, 33, of Walnut Hills is accused of breaking into three apartment buildings and an office building in Walnut Hills and an apartment building in Corryville dressed as an Amazon delivery driver in October, according to Cincinnati police and court records.
Literary Hub
The Lingering Weight of Race and Policing in One Cincinnati Neighborhood
Many Cincinnatians will never drive down Rice Street in Mount Auburn. From its start at Mulberry Street just north of Over-the-Rhine, the tucked-away street passes a few blocks of modest two-story houses. Then it makes an S-curve, passing the sheer, rocky cliff that holds up Christ Hospital’s parking garage on one side and a small, calm playground bordered by a dense clump of trees on the other.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on West 8th Street and Wells in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on West 8th Street and Wells Street in East Price Hill. The roadway is blocked, police are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Report of crash at Seymour Ave and Glenmeadow Lane in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a crash, with undetermined injuries, at Seymour Ave and Glenmeadow Lane in Roselawn. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
dayton.com
The Fringe Coffee House reopens in new Hamilton location ― with a drive-thru
The Fringe Coffee House is back up and running. Owners Patrick and Sarah Davis had the grand opening of the new location at 604 High St. last week, and supporters of the coffee house and its mission were eager for it to reopen. Sarah Davis said they’ve already seen as much traffic as they had during peak days at the old location three blocks east on High Street.
Fox 19
Animal House Cincinnati condemns copycat account asking for money
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Animal House Cincinnati warned their Facebook followers on Friday about a fake page that was created with the organization’s name. The fake account, listed as Animal House Cincinnati 45231, asked potential buyers to send money prior to an adoption. The real Animal House assured its customers...
AdWeek
George Vogel to Retire from WLWT Cincinnati After 42 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WLWT sports director George Vogel is retiring after nearly 42 years at the Cincinnati NBC affiliate. “I could not have asked for...
WKRC
Hamilton County K-9 officer charged with domestic violence faces judge
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A K-9 officer charged with domestic violence appeared in court Friday morning. Deputy William Holmes was arrested over the weekend of Dec. 9. Holmes allegedly hit his wife in the face, pinned her to the ground, and headbutted her. The sheriff says he was stripped...
