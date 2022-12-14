ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

2 people hospitalized after shooting in Westwood, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting happened in Westwood Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called around 10:50 a.m. to Cora Avenue for the report of a shooting. Once they arrived, they found two females suffering from gunshot wounds, police...
WLWT 5

Man indicted after fatal October stabbing in Hamilton

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A man has been charged in a months-long murder investigation in Hamilton. A Butler County grand jury indicted Toby Madden in the death of Rachelle Brewsaugh. Brewsaugh was found stabbed multiple times in her home on Parrish Avenue on Oct. 11. On Saturday, the grand...
Fox 19

Sheriff: Serious injury crash in Cleves leaves 2 people hospitalized

CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Cleves, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey. The crash occurred in the 9200 block of Harrison Pike around 7 p.m. on Saturday. While it is unknown what caused the crash, one of the...
Fox 19

$1.6B sale of Cincinnati’s publicly owned railroad hits roadblock

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator has unanswered questions about the sale of a publicly owned Cincinnati asset that could add millions to the City’s coffers every year. Norfolk Southern has offered $1.62 billion to purchase the Cincinnati Southern Railroad, a 337-mile track from Cincinnati to Chattanooga that...
Fox 19

3 southwest Ohio law enforcement agencies receive funding to launch bodycam program

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three southwest Ohio law enforcement agencies are receiving funds to equip their personnel with body cameras. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Middletown Division of Police and Springfield Township Police Department each were awarded funds from Ohio to help cover costs associated with body camera programs, Gov. Mike DeWine’s office announced Friday.
Fox 19

Repeat offender used Amazon disguise to steal packages from Cincinnati apartments: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police say they traced a rash of local thefts back to a Cincinnati man who found the perfect disguise. Breshawn Wynn, 33, of Walnut Hills is accused of breaking into three apartment buildings and an office building in Walnut Hills and an apartment building in Corryville dressed as an Amazon delivery driver in October, according to Cincinnati police and court records.
Literary Hub

The Lingering Weight of Race and Policing in One Cincinnati Neighborhood

Many Cincinnatians will never drive down Rice Street in Mount Auburn. From its start at Mulberry Street just north of Over-the-Rhine, the tucked-away street passes a few blocks of modest two-story houses. Then it makes an S-curve, passing the sheer, rocky cliff that holds up Christ Hospital’s parking garage on one side and a small, calm playground bordered by a dense clump of trees on the other.
WLWT 5

Report of crash at Seymour Ave and Glenmeadow Lane in Roselawn

CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a crash, with undetermined injuries, at Seymour Ave and Glenmeadow Lane in Roselawn. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
dayton.com

The Fringe Coffee House reopens in new Hamilton location ― with a drive-thru

The Fringe Coffee House is back up and running. Owners Patrick and Sarah Davis had the grand opening of the new location at 604 High St. last week, and supporters of the coffee house and its mission were eager for it to reopen. Sarah Davis said they’ve already seen as much traffic as they had during peak days at the old location three blocks east on High Street.
Fox 19

Animal House Cincinnati condemns copycat account asking for money

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Animal House Cincinnati warned their Facebook followers on Friday about a fake page that was created with the organization’s name. The fake account, listed as Animal House Cincinnati 45231, asked potential buyers to send money prior to an adoption. The real Animal House assured its customers...
AdWeek

George Vogel to Retire from WLWT Cincinnati After 42 Years

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WLWT sports director George Vogel is retiring after nearly 42 years at the Cincinnati NBC affiliate. “I could not have asked for...
