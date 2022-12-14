Read full article on original website
The real cause of California’s homelessness crisis
A new article in Atlantic magazine lays bare the real reason California and other blue states have a homeless crisis while red states don't.
indybay.org
After spending $20 M, oil industry gathers enough signatures for initiative against setbacks law
After oil corporations pumped $20 million into the effort, the California Independent Petroleum Association (CIPA) announced on Dec. 12 that it has collected enough signatures to qualify a petition to undo Senate Bill (SB) 1137, a bill banning new oil drilling within 3,200 feet of sensitive sites like homes, schools, hospitals and other facilities.
southarkansassun.com
San Bernardino County Votes To Split From California, Form Own State
Residents of San Bernardino County voted to consider splitting from California and forming their own state. An advisory ballot proposal was already approved and officials are now studying the possibility of secession, says newsbreak.com. San Bernardino County, just east of Los Angeles, is the fifth most populous in California and...
KCRA.com
A look at voter turnout in California's now certified election
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Secretary of State Shirley Weber on Friday officially certified the results of the midterm election. The certification marks the end of the state's nearly six-week-long process for the Nov. 8 election, in which California voters selected leaders in federal, state and local races, plus statewide and local ballot measures.
Lake County News
California Outdoors: Native quail, bait regulations and bears
Q: I live near a park that is frequented by quail, and I love watching them on my morning walks. What plants can I put in my own yard to encourage quail to visit my property?. A: Quail certainly are charismatic birds — we understand why you’d want to see them near your home.
California Residents Now Have Longer - Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - In Order To Board a Plane
California residents were facing a previous deadline of May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license in order to board a plane or enter a federal building. But on Dec. 5, the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) extended the deadline to May 7, 2025. That gives residents 2 more years to get this done.
California Approved A Very Bold Plan To Cut Planet-Heating Pollution
The bigger challenge will be to implement it.
So long, California: Major county votes to study secession
By MICHAEL R. BLOOD, JAE HONG and AMY TAXIN RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — The November elections saw Californians continue to embrace progressive leadership, but voters in one of the state’s most populous counties are so frustrated with this political direction that they voted to consider seceding and forming their own state. An advisory ballot The post So long, California: Major county votes to study secession appeared first on KESQ.
Hanford Sentinel
California approves far-reaching strategy for tackling climate change. So what’s next?
California’s air board unanimously approved a sweeping state plan to battle climate change on Thursday, creating a new blueprint for the next five years to cut carbon emissions, reduce reliance on fossil fuels and speed up the transition to renewable energy. Called a scoping plan, the 297-page strategy could...
NBC Los Angeles
New California Laws to Know in 2023
The end of the year marks the beginning of several new laws in California. Hundreds of new laws were passed by the State Assembly and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2022, and many go into effect on New Year's Day in the nation's most populous state. They include matters of reproductive rights, worker protections and pay, the climate and environment, housing, health and more.
One California County Attempts To Create Their Own State
'Everybody outside this county thinks we are the wild, wild West.'
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in California
By almost any metric, California is big. That is to say; it’s huge, it has a gigantic population, and parts of it are incredibly densely populated. California is the third largest state in the country, behind only Alaska and Texas. And, with nearly 40 million residents, it has the highest population of any U.S. state. Originally inhabited for thousands of years by Native American peoples, California was first admitted to the United States in 1850. Stretching for hundreds of miles from north to south along the Pacific Ocean, California is home to a diverse climate and ecology. But, what about the coldest place in California?
mavensnotebook.com
Planning for dry times: The West considers more reservoirs and aquifers
California storms bring some improvement to drought conditions. “California remains in the grip of a yearslong drought but recent storms have led to some improvement, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s weekly report. The latest map issued Thursday showed some contraction in all categories of drought, including “exceptional” and “extreme,” compared to a week earlier. A year ago the two worst categories combined covered most of the state. “Hefty rainfall amounts in some of the coastal mountain ranges of California caused high streamflow, which lessened precipitation deficits and led to localized improvements,” the monitor reported. “Widespread improvements occurred in parts of the central Sierra Nevada range, where heavy snow fell and added to a healthy early-season snowpack.” … ” Read more from KCRA here: California storms bring some improvement to drought conditions.
proclaimerscv.com
Providers Will be Required to Submit Immunization Records in California
In California, vaccines will soon need to be registered with a state registry by the providers who supply them. To help in efforts to examine health disparities, race and ethnicity will also be needed for each entry, the California Medical Association announced in a news release on December 13. Physicians...
California to launch $10M electric bike rebate program beginning in the first quarter of 2023
The state of California has allocated $10 million to fund a rebate program for electric bikes. The program is tentatively planned to begin in the first part of 2023. **This article is based on information sourced from news and private company websites, cited within the story**
Recent rain and snow brought some relief to California's historic drought. It's still not enough
It's a slight sigh of relief for the drought-stricken region, with experts saying they are "cautiously optimistic" about what this means for the coming months.
GV Wire
California Ban on Gas Appliances Starts With Jan. 1 ‘All Electric’ Rule
New homes and buildings that are constructed in 2023 will have to have electric supply panels and circuitry to support all-electric appliances and heating under a building code update approved two years ago by the California Energy Commission. The new building code doesn’t ban the sale of natural gas appliances...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar
Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
These new California laws take effect January 2023
By Alexa Mae Asperin Published December 9, 2022 9:30 AM Updated December 12, 2022, 9:04 AM LOS ANGELES - California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed several new bills into law during the last legislative session. Here is a look at some new laws that will impact your life beginning January 1, 2023. Abortion (AB-2223) It protects a woman or pregnant person who chooses to end a pregnancy The post These new California laws take effect January 2023 appeared first on KION546.
California shakes up home solar with new net metering tariff
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) Thursday unanimously approved a controversial rate plan to kick-start the adoption of residential battery storage by sharply lowering the state’s Net Energy Metering (NEM) tariff, which had been a ... Read More » The post California shakes up home solar with new net metering tariff appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
