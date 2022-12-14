Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
NBC Los Angeles
Jenna Ortega Explains How Her Viral ‘Wednesday' Dance Came to Be
Jenna Ortega has turned Wednesday Addams into a viral dancing queen. Chances are, if you're a fan of Netflix's new "Addams Family" spinoff series "Wednesday," your social media algorithm has showered you with TikTok videos of kids and adults performing an intense dance that the actress' character, Wednesday Addams, showcased on the show. On the Dec. 16 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Ortega discussed how her now-viral dance came to be.
Sharon Osbourne’s Son Jack Provides Update After Her Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne appears to be feeling better as her son Jack is letting the world know that she is at home recuperating. Osbourne was filming an episode of Jack’s TV show when she reportedly fell ill. Jack Osbourne headed over to Instagram and gave everyone an update. He said that Sharon has been given the “all clear” by her doctors and was at home. Sharon fell ill while filming an episode of Jack’s Night of Terror show. She was rushed to Santa Paula Hospital, reports indicated. As of Saturday night, Sharon Osbourne appeared to be in stable condition and doing better, the New York Post reports.
NBC Los Angeles
Court is Back in Session: Watch the First Look at NBC's ‘Night Court' Revival
The beloved sitcom "Night Court" will soon be back in session on NBC. And while some may call the new version a reboot, star and executive producer Melissa Rauch revealed she has a different title for the upcoming series — which premieres Jan. 17 — in E! News' exclusive first look.
NBC Los Angeles
See Margot Robbie's Fantastic ‘Barbie' Transformation in Teaser Trailer
We no longer have to beg for more "Barbie" footage — the first teaser has arrived. That's right: On Dec. 16, Warner Bros. released a minute-long preview for Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated movie, featuring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and a surprise narration from Helen Mirren. "Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls," Mirren says in the teaser. "But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls."
NBC Los Angeles
Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized After Medical Emergency
Sharon Osbourne was hospitalized the evening of Friday, Dec. 16, in California due to an "unspecified medical emergency," according to Santa Paula police. On Friday at approximately 6:30 p.m., the British TV host was taken to Ventura County Medical Center. It was not clear as of Saturday, Dec. 17, if she still remains at the hospital or has since been released.
NBC Los Angeles
From ‘Elf' to ‘Home Alone', These Are the 10 Highest Grossing Christmas Movies Ever and Where to Watch Them
Christmas movies are a dime a dozen, with premiering this holiday season alone. But some entries in the crowded category have been big enough to become box-office hits in their own right, grossing hundreds of millions of dollars on their way to becoming timeless classics. Since the turn of the...
NBC Los Angeles
Photos: Remembering The ‘Hollywood Cat', P-22
The famous mountain lion, P-22, was euthanized on Saturday morning days after being captured for a health evaluation. Wildlife officials announced early this month that they planned to capture the mountain lion to conduct a health evaluation. P-22 was captured on Monday in the backyard of a Los Feliz home.
