'It's Part of This Business': Jared Goff Is Able to Handle Criticism

By John Maakaron
AllLions
 4 days ago

Jared Goff explains the biggest challenge facing the Detroit Lions.

If Tom Brady , arguably the best quarterback in the history of the National Football League to ever suit up, can be criticized for his play, Jared Goff does not have any difficulties handling those that have a negative opinion or criticize him.

"Tom Brady gets criticized. It's part of this business, especially if you play quarterback, especially if you're not winning games," Goff said, after practice in the locker room Wednesday. "You're going to see it. And, it's not the first time, probably not the last. Handle it just the same way as you handle success. It's good and bad. ou deal with it and move on."

After a hot start to the season, Goff fell into a stretch of games in which turnovers became an issue.

Not only did the veteran signal-caller toss interceptions, a handful were returned for touchdowns, putting his team at a disadvantage.

After righting the ship, the 28-year-old quarterback has arguably played the best football of his career .

Last week against Minnesota , Goff threw for 330 yards and three touchdowns.

"He's been on fire," Taylor Decker said about Goff. "I was talking about, like, I feel like I've been through it. I can't imagine him -- from the trade to coming here, the team's struggling, to now he's on fire. The guy is playing some some big-time football.

"I've said it before, from a big guy's perspective, his pocket confidence and his pocket awareness and his trust in the protection. Then, just being able to deliver big-time throws -- and maybe, he's going to take a hit. But, he's going to make that tight window throw, and he's going to have the confidence to sling it out there. That's been huge, because we're a quarterback-driven league. You need your quarterback to play good in order to win games, and we got that."

Now that the team has received a significant amount of national praise, the other side of the fence will certainly not get to anyone's head in the locker room, especially a veteran like Goff.

"I don't really care. Yeah, I don't," when asked if his play was proving people wrong. "I really just enjoy winning with these guys. And, whatever people may have said early on in the year, they were probably justified in some ways. We were 1-6, not playing very well, and now we are playing pretty well. Everyone seems to have changed their mind on us. We try to stay right in the middle."

Handing success appropriately

For a team that has won five of its last six games, the challenge will be avoiding the thought that it has arrived.

Being in the thick of a playoff chase should keep Detroit's young roster hyper-focused.

With another loss, Detroit's already thin chances of making the playoffs will evaporate.

Goff explained, "I think that's the biggest challenge for us now, is show our maturity and show that we can handle a little bit of praise, handle a little bit of people thinking that we're good and not change the way we're approaching each week."

Comments / 0

 

