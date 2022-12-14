ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
seattlepi.com

Kentucky to operate high-security juvenile detention centers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky soon will operate three high-security juvenile detention centers designated to house teenage male offenders charged with serious crimes, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday in taking the next steps intended to bring security problems under control. Article continues below this ad. The Democratic governor last...
KENTUCKY STATE
seattlepi.com

California approves roadmap for carbon neutrality by 2045

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California air regulators voted unanimously Thursday to approve an ambitious plan to drastically cut reliance on fossil fuels by changing practices in the energy, transportation and agriculture sectors, but critics say it doesn’t go far enough to combat climate change. Article continues below this...
CALIFORNIA STATE
seattlepi.com

Seafood company sues over terminated fish-farming pen leases

SEATTLE (AP) — Cooke Aquaculture has filed an appeal against Washington state’s decision to end its leases for fish-farming in state waters with net pens. In court documents filed Wednesday, the New Brunswick, Canada-based seafood giant said that the decision was arbitrary, politically motivated and contrary to science, KNKX reported.
WASHINGTON STATE
seattlepi.com

California CHP commissioner to retire after 2 years on job

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The first woman to lead California's highway patrol will retire Dec. 30, two years after she was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to succeed the first Black man to head the agency. Article continues below this ad. The California Highway Patrol on Friday announced the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
seattlepi.com

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening in a western region of the state that's home to oil and fracking activity. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor had a magnitude of...
MIDLAND, TX
seattlepi.com

Transportation workers find human heart in salt pile

MCEWEN, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the discovery of a human heart in a salt pile at a Tennessee Department of Transportation facility. Workers at the facility in McEwen were making preparations for inclement weather Thursday when they came across something unusual that was later confirmed to be a human heart, Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said. Officers were searching other salt piles at the facility Friday.
MCEWEN, TN
seattlepi.com

California man avoids prison after 2021 attack on tortoise

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California man avoided prison time Friday after he drunkenly trespassed at a preschool last year and attacked a pet tortoise named Michelangelo, The San Jose Mercury News reported. Article continues below this ad. The 42-year-old man was also linked to other break-ins...
SAN JOSE, CA
seattlepi.com

NJ casino revenue up 4% in Nov., trails pre-pandemic levels

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City's casinos won nearly 4% more from in-person gamblers in November than they did a year earlier, but most of them continue to trail the levels at which they were performing before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Article continues below this ad. Figures released...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
seattlepi.com

Fishing boat runs aground on California's Santa Cruz Island

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Six people were rescued from a fishing boat that ran aground on one of the Channel Islands off Southern California and spilled diesel fuel early Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Article continues below this ad. A vessel assistance service reported that the Speranza Marie...

Comments / 0

Community Policy