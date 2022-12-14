Read full article on original website
Kentucky to operate high-security juvenile detention centers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky soon will operate three high-security juvenile detention centers designated to house teenage male offenders charged with serious crimes, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday in taking the next steps intended to bring security problems under control. The Democratic governor last...
California approves roadmap for carbon neutrality by 2045
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California air regulators voted unanimously Thursday to approve an ambitious plan to drastically cut reliance on fossil fuels by changing practices in the energy, transportation and agriculture sectors, but critics say it doesn't go far enough to combat climate change.
Seafood company sues over terminated fish-farming pen leases
SEATTLE (AP) — Cooke Aquaculture has filed an appeal against Washington state’s decision to end its leases for fish-farming in state waters with net pens. In court documents filed Wednesday, the New Brunswick, Canada-based seafood giant said that the decision was arbitrary, politically motivated and contrary to science, KNKX reported.
California CHP commissioner to retire after 2 years on job
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The first woman to lead California's highway patrol will retire Dec. 30, two years after she was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to succeed the first Black man to head the agency. The California Highway Patrol on Friday announced the...
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever
MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening in a western region of the state that's home to oil and fracking activity. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor had a magnitude of...
Transportation workers find human heart in salt pile
MCEWEN, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the discovery of a human heart in a salt pile at a Tennessee Department of Transportation facility. Workers at the facility in McEwen were making preparations for inclement weather Thursday when they came across something unusual that was later confirmed to be a human heart, Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said. Officers were searching other salt piles at the facility Friday.
California man avoids prison after 2021 attack on tortoise
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California man avoided prison time Friday after he drunkenly trespassed at a preschool last year and attacked a pet tortoise named Michelangelo, The San Jose Mercury News reported. The 42-year-old man was also linked to other break-ins...
NJ casino revenue up 4% in Nov., trails pre-pandemic levels
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City's casinos won nearly 4% more from in-person gamblers in November than they did a year earlier, but most of them continue to trail the levels at which they were performing before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Figures released...
Fishing boat runs aground on California's Santa Cruz Island
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Six people were rescued from a fishing boat that ran aground on one of the Channel Islands off Southern California and spilled diesel fuel early Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard said. A vessel assistance service reported that the Speranza Marie...
