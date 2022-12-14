ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

WAVY News 10

1 shot in Portsmouth with life-threatening injuries

A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital after a shooting on Portsmouth Boulevard. 1 shot in Portsmouth with life-threatening injuries. A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital after a shooting on Portsmouth Boulevard. Organizer holds holiday event after Portsmouth officials...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

1 shot in Chesapeake with life-threatening injuries

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital after a shooting in Chesapeake on Saturday evening, police say. The call for the shooting came in around 7:28 p.m., and Portsmouth officials say the shooting began in the 4700 block of Portsmouth Boulevard and the incident ended on Greenland Drive in Portsmouth.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth police investigate two double shootings overnight

Portsmouth police investigate two double shootings overnight Kiahnna Patterson reports. Portsmouth police investigate two double shootings …. Portsmouth police investigate two double shootings overnight Kiahnna Patterson reports. State Police: Speed, alcohol contributing factors …. Virginia State Police said speed and alcohol were contributing factors to a crash that killed three...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

3 dead following I-64 crash involving tractor-trailer, bus in York

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 3 dead following I-64 crash involving tractor-trailer, …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 1 shot in Portsmouth with life-threatening injuries. A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital after a shooting on Portsmouth Boulevard. Organizer holds holiday event after...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton jewelry store burglarized

Hampton Police received the call around 1:45 a.m. to respond to Drummond Jewelers, in the 2100 block of Executive Drive, to investigate the commercial burglary. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/hampton-jewelry-store-burglarized/. Hampton jewelry store burglarized. Hampton Police received the call around 1:45 a.m. to respond to Drummond Jewelers, in the 2100 block of Executive Drive,...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Trash plant fire in Portsmouth closes Jordan Bridge indefinitely

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Trash plant fire in Portsmouth closes Jordan Bridge …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. City on My Chest, Hampton partnering for Peninsula …. City on My Chest, Hampton partnering for Peninsula All-Star Classic Kiahnna Patterson and Ricky Matthews report. Portsmouth police investigate two...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

9 injured following accident involving school bus in Virginia Beach

According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Indian River Rd. and Military Highway. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/9-injured-following-accident-involving-school-bus-in-virginia-beach/. 9 injured following accident involving school bus …. According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Indian...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth police searching for suspects in connection to King St. homicide

Portsmouth police searching for suspects in connection …. City on My Chest, Hampton partnering for Peninsula …. City on My Chest, Hampton partnering for Peninsula All-Star Classic Kiahnna Patterson and Ricky Matthews report. Portsmouth police investigate two double shootings …. Portsmouth police investigate two double shootings overnight Kiahnna Patterson reports.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man injured following overnight shooting on High St in Portsmouth

Https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/man-injured-following-overnight-shooting-on-high-st-in-portsmouth/. Man injured following overnight shooting on High …. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/man-injured-following-overnight-shooting-on-high-st-in-portsmouth/. Amazon donates cribs and funds to Hampton Roads non-profit. The mission of CHIP is to combat infant mortality in the Hampton Roads area. Amazon's donation will help assist in that goal by providing cribs for safe sleep, as well as...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

1 injured, 1 dog dead in Hampton fire on Moger Drive

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One person has suffered life-threatening injuries and a dog has died in a fire Saturday at a home in the 1800 block of Moger Drive in Hampton, the city’s Division of Fire and Rescue said. The call came in at 5:22 p.m. When fire...
HAMPTON, VA

