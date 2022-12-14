ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Fontana Herald News

Groceries and toys will be given away during holiday event on Dec. 20

Project Boon, a local organization, will be distributing holiday-themed bags of groceries and toys to children on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The event will begin at 10 a.m. at the Bloomington Community Health Center, 18601 Valley Boulevard in Bloomington. This annual holiday event is free (while supplies last). The groceries will...
BLOOMINGTON, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Orange County in search of operator for cold weather homeless shelter

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — The Orange County Commission to End Homelessness has one immediate goal: Find an operator for the emergency cold weather homeless shelter. For years, the county had run a winter shelter at the various nearby armories, including Fullerton and Santa Ana. “This is the first year...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

Holiday Toy And Food Drives in Orange County

The long tradition of nonprofits and food pantries ending the year with a holiday distribution is carrying on this month. These distributions come at a time when local food bank leaders have warned that the need for food in Orange County remains high almost three years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
operationwarmwishes.com

The Gift of Giving – Christmas Pancake Breakfast Celebration

Operation Warm Wishes Presents: The Gift of Giving Christmas Pancake Breakfast Celebration -Free Laundry Day and Toy Giveaway!. Join us on Christmas Morning, December 25th 7am to Noon! All are invited ❤No registration needed ❤. Good Choice Laundry-1620 East First Street, Santa Ana. For more information please call (714)...
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

Advocates gather in Boyle Heights to hold memorial service for homeless who died this year

A number of advocates gathered in Boyle Heights on Saturday to pay their respects to the many homeless that died on the streets of Los Angeles this year. Hosted by Theo Henderson and We the Unhoused, the event honors the homeless community and raises awareness for their cause. Attendees met to remember neighbors, friends and the thousands of unhoused people that they never had a chance to meet. They shared the names of their fallen friends on a casket covered in a white sheet. This is the third year that Henderson held the "Can You See Me?" memorial."It's important for us to remember...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Police, family search for girl, 15, last seen in Whittier

Police are asking the public for help Saturday in their search for a 15-year-old girl who disappeared in Whittier recently. Natalie Krikorian was last seen around 5 a.m. Friday in the 15900 block of West Road, the Whittier Police Department posted on its Facebook page. Krikorian was described by police as a female standing 5 […]
WHITTIER, CA
CBS LA

Temecula man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach police arrested a man that they believe is connected to a fatal shooting that occurred on December 5. According to a press release, after more than two weeks of investigation, detectives were able to locate and arrest Temecula resident Tyrell Avion Lee, 33, on suspicion of murder. He was taken into custody in Moreno Valley.They believe his is connected to the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Los Angeles resident Jimmy Sengpaseauth. The shooting occurred back on Dec. 5 at around 8 p.m., when Huntington Beach Police Department officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Tasman Drive. Upon arrival, they found Sengpaseauth suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no further details provided in the investigation. 
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
pasadenanow.com

Young Woman Struck Crossing Orange Grove, Critically Injured

A 22-year-old Pasadena woman was struck by a car and critically injured as she crossed Orange Grove Boulevard near Chester Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. Friday. The woman suffered severe injuries to her head and leg, police said. Pasadena Fire Dept. paramedics responded to the scene and she was taken to a local hospital.
PASADENA, CA

