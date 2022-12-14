Read full article on original website
Fontana Herald News
Groceries and toys will be given away during holiday event on Dec. 20
Project Boon, a local organization, will be distributing holiday-themed bags of groceries and toys to children on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The event will begin at 10 a.m. at the Bloomington Community Health Center, 18601 Valley Boulevard in Bloomington. This annual holiday event is free (while supplies last). The groceries will...
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County in search of operator for cold weather homeless shelter
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — The Orange County Commission to End Homelessness has one immediate goal: Find an operator for the emergency cold weather homeless shelter. For years, the county had run a winter shelter at the various nearby armories, including Fullerton and Santa Ana. “This is the first year...
Anaheim police volunteers check in on seniors, help protect homes while residents are out of town
The Anaheim Police Department's volunteer programs help keep seniors safe and homes protected while those living in them are out of town.
Mayor Karen Bass hands out $300 gift cards to needy Los Angeles families for holiday help
New Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass finished up her first week in office by helping out less-fortunate families with a holiday giveaway.
Holiday Toy And Food Drives in Orange County
The long tradition of nonprofits and food pantries ending the year with a holiday distribution is carrying on this month. These distributions come at a time when local food bank leaders have warned that the need for food in Orange County remains high almost three years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
operationwarmwishes.com
The Gift of Giving – Christmas Pancake Breakfast Celebration
Operation Warm Wishes Presents: The Gift of Giving Christmas Pancake Breakfast Celebration -Free Laundry Day and Toy Giveaway!. Join us on Christmas Morning, December 25th 7am to Noon! All are invited ❤No registration needed ❤. Good Choice Laundry-1620 East First Street, Santa Ana. For more information please call (714)...
Advocates gather in Boyle Heights to hold memorial service for homeless who died this year
A number of advocates gathered in Boyle Heights on Saturday to pay their respects to the many homeless that died on the streets of Los Angeles this year. Hosted by Theo Henderson and We the Unhoused, the event honors the homeless community and raises awareness for their cause. Attendees met to remember neighbors, friends and the thousands of unhoused people that they never had a chance to meet. They shared the names of their fallen friends on a casket covered in a white sheet. This is the third year that Henderson held the "Can You See Me?" memorial."It's important for us to remember...
Pet-license fee amnesty available until Dec. 31 for some Long Beach residents
Residents are eligible if they live in any of the city's Community Development Block Grant-designated areas. The post Pet-license fee amnesty available until Dec. 31 for some Long Beach residents appeared first on Long Beach Post.
oc-breeze.com
Garden Grove City Hall closed, emergency services available during holiday closure
In observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays, Garden Grove City Hall and the H. Louis Lake Senior Center will be closed from Monday, December 26, 2022 through Monday, January 2, 2023. Street sweeping services will not be provided on Sunday, December 25, 2022 and Sunday, January...
KTLA.com
Students asked to shelter-in-place after mountain lion sighting in Mission Viejo
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct a misspelling. A Mission Viejo resident captured video of a mountain lion behind her home in the Pacific Hills community Thursday morning, prompting a brief shelter-in-place order at a nearby middle school. The footage, taken by Eve De Anda-Lang, shows...
Police, family search for girl, 15, last seen in Whittier
Police are asking the public for help Saturday in their search for a 15-year-old girl who disappeared in Whittier recently. Natalie Krikorian was last seen around 5 a.m. Friday in the 15900 block of West Road, the Whittier Police Department posted on its Facebook page. Krikorian was described by police as a female standing 5 […]
Residents on high alert after mountain lion spotted prowling through O.C. neighborhood
Just days after legendary Los Angeles mountain lion P-22 was captured for examination, Orange County residents have reported the sighting of a different big cat prowling through their neighborhood.
Temecula man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach police arrested a man that they believe is connected to a fatal shooting that occurred on December 5. According to a press release, after more than two weeks of investigation, detectives were able to locate and arrest Temecula resident Tyrell Avion Lee, 33, on suspicion of murder. He was taken into custody in Moreno Valley.They believe his is connected to the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Los Angeles resident Jimmy Sengpaseauth. The shooting occurred back on Dec. 5 at around 8 p.m., when Huntington Beach Police Department officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Tasman Drive. Upon arrival, they found Sengpaseauth suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no further details provided in the investigation.
pasadenanow.com
Young Woman Struck Crossing Orange Grove, Critically Injured
A 22-year-old Pasadena woman was struck by a car and critically injured as she crossed Orange Grove Boulevard near Chester Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. Friday. The woman suffered severe injuries to her head and leg, police said. Pasadena Fire Dept. paramedics responded to the scene and she was taken to a local hospital.
foxla.com
Students at middle school in Riverside hospitalized after consuming edible marijuana
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Three students in Riverside were hospitalized after consuming marijuana, police said. Riverside Police officers responded to Loma Vista Middle School on Arlington Avenue Thursday morning after three students became sick. They were taken to a local hospital for evaluation. According to the school resource officer, the students...
Colorful, eye-popping Christmas displays draw crowds, light up the Inland Empire
If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, there are several eye-popping displays all around the Inland Empire that are drawing big crowds.
thejoltnews.com
How my visit to Orange County inspired one of my New Year’s resolutions
We are lucky to live in a land where Christmas trees – which is to say evergreens – grow all around us, to sizes that must impress Santa as he and his reindeer fly overhead. I’m especially grateful for all our trees this week because I spent last...
Blends Juice Factory to Squeeze in Santa Ana
Blends will be a tenant at Fairview Kitchens, the forthcoming ghost kitchen from Maker Kitchens
Wood burning ban issued for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties
A no-burn alert has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for Sunday because air pollution levels are expected to be high. The ban on all indoor and outdoor wood burning is in place for residents living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los […]
114th Newport Beach Christmas boat parade brings holiday cheer to the harbor
More than 100 boats participate in the Newport Beach Christmas boat parade, which has been around for 114 years.
