Virginia 84, Morgan St. 28
MORGAN ST. (7-4) Addison 0-6 0-0 0, McCrae 5-10 2-2 12, Shepherd 0-5 0-0 0, Henson 3-13 4-4 10, Gabrielle Johnson 1-3 0-2 2, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Bumbray 0-4 0-0 0, Shianne Johnson 0-5 0-0 0, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Oduah 0-3 0-0 0, Payne 1-2 0-0 2, Black 0-6 0-0 0, Butler 1-6 0-0 2, Totals 11-66 6-8 28.
TCU 56, Grambling St. 45
TCU (5-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 39.5, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Manumaleuga 3-4, Makolo 2-5, Taiwo 2-7, Fisher 1-2, Goetz 0-1, Godfrey 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Cravens 2, Manumaleuga 1) Turnovers: 18 (Makolo 4, Cravens 3, Taiwo 3, Fisher 3, White 2, Manumaleuga 1, Goetz 1, Team 1) Steals: 5...
No. 4 Indiana 87, Morehead St. 24
MOREHEAD ST. (4-7) Benharouga 2-8 0-2 5, Gonzalez 1-2 0-0 2, Charles 2-14 0-0 6, Corley 2-6 0-0 4, Lin 1-5 0-0 3, Jayden Rhodes 0-2 0-0 0, Saric 1-6 0-0 3, Hallie Rhodes 0-3 1-2 1, Subirats 0-0 0-0 0, Secchiaroli 0-5 0-0 0, Totals 9-51 1-4 24. INDIANA...
TEXAS SOUTHERN 82, HAMPTON 77
Percentages: FG .492, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Farooq 3-3, Mortle 1-1, Gilliam 1-2, Henry 1-6, Marin 0-1, Walker 0-1, Barnes 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Walker 2, Farooq). Turnovers: 4 (Nicholas 2, Barnes, Henry). Steals: 5 (Henry 2, Barnes, Farooq, Nicholas). Technical Fouls:...
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Drexel 86, Penn St. 82, OT
DREXEL (7-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 54.717, FT .767. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Hendrixson 2-5, Saatman 1-1, O'Neill 1-4, Washington 1-3, Borcky 0-1, Sweeney 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Hendrixson 1, Saatman 1, Valentine 1) Turnovers: 12 (Washington 5, Hendrixson 4, O'Neill 1, Team 1, Valentine 1) Steals: 11 (Saatman 4, Borcky 2,...
Jacksonville 40, Dallas 34, OT
Dallas714670—34 Jacksonville0717106—40 Dal_Elliott 10 run (Maher kick), 4:31. Dal_Hendershot 20 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 13:01. Jac_Z.Jones 5 pass from T.Lawrence (Patterson kick), 7:45. Dal_N.Brown 1 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 1:55. Third Quarter. Jac_FG Patterson 33, 10:35. Dal_FG Maher 24, 7:36. Dal_FG Maher 53, 5:21. Jac_Z.Jones 59...
Boise St. 77, Oakland 57
OAKLAND (2-10) Hervey 4-8 1-2 9, Shepherd 0-4 0-0 0, Townsend 11-21 5-5 30, Lampman 1-14 0-0 3, Watts 3-7 0-1 6, Parker 2-5 0-0 4, Price 1-3 0-0 3, Conway 1-2 0-0 2, Deng 0-0 0-0 0, Sherman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-64 6-8 57. BOISE ST. (10-2) Degenhart...
NO. 7 TEXAS 72, STANFORD 62
Percentages: FG .435, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (M.Jones 2-5, S.Jones 2-5, Gealer 1-1, Murrell 1-1, Ingram 1-2, Angel 1-3, Silva 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 5 (S.Jones 3, Angel, Ingram). Turnovers: 15 (Keefe 4, Gealer 3, Raynaud 3, Ingram 2, Angel, O'Connell, S.Jones). Steals:...
GEORGIA STATE 75, RHODE ISLAND 66
Percentages: FG .407, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Freeman 3-7, Thomas 2-3, Weston 1-1, Carey 1-2, Leggett 1-3, Martin 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Tchikou 2, Weston 2, Thomas). Turnovers: 13 (Carey 4, Freeman 4, Tchikou 2, Leggett, Samb, Thomas). Steals: 3 (Carey, Leggett,...
No. 1 South Carolina 87, Charleston Southern 23
SOUTH CAROLINA (11-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.776, FT .850. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Cooke 3-7, Beal 2-4, Hall 2-5, Kitts 1-1, Cooper 1-3, Thompson 1-1, Fletcher 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Boston 1, Saxton 1, Beal 1, Cardoso 1, Cooper 1) Turnovers: 9 (Saxton 3, Boston 2, Kitts 1, Watkins 1, Cooper...
No. 2 Stanford 77, Tennessee 70
STANFORD (11-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.188, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Jump 3-7, Brink 1-3, Prechtel 1-2, Jones 0-2, Emma-Nnopu 0-1, Demetre 0-5) Blocked Shots: 10 (Brink 6, Iriafen 2, Emma-Nnopu 1, Prechtel 1) Turnovers: 14 (Brink 3, Lepolo 3, Belibi 2, Iriafen 2, Jump 2, Demetre 1, Jones 1)
Kansas St. 69, N. Colorado 57
KANSAS ST. (10-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.3, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Gregory 3-5, J.Glenn 2-4, Sundell 2-3, Ebert 1-3, B.Glenn 1-3, Shematsi 0-1, Dallinger 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Sundell 2, Maupin 1, Shematsi 1, Greer 1) Turnovers: 12 (Sundell 3, Maupin 3, Ebert 2, Gregory 2, J.Glenn 1, Greer...
SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 93, ILLINOIS TECH 78
Percentages: FG .393, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 14-31, .452 (Gigstad 5-8, Carter 3-6, Price 2-6, Reale 2-6, Davis 1-2, Dugalic 1-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Faulkner, Price). Turnovers: 6 (Davis 2, Price 2, Carter, Mohamed). Steals: 1 (Reale). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. SIU-EDWARDSVILLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. L.Wright306-80-20-31113. S.Wright274-74-63-53213.
AIR FORCE 81, TARLETON STATE 67
Percentages: FG .453, FT .704. 3-Point Goals: 0-3, .000 (Hopkins 0-1, Archibald 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Rushin). Turnovers: 7 (Booker 3, Hopkins 3, Daniel). Steals: 11 (Bogues 3, Booker 2, Hopkins 2, Daniel, Gaddy, Smith, Williams). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. AIR FORCEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Green191-25-60-1147. Heidbreder306-102-20-32217.
Louisville 77, Pittsburgh 53
LOUISVILLE (9-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 54.717, FT .923. 3-Point Goals: 7-12, .583 (Van Lith 3-5, Carr 2-4, Walker 1-1, Russell 1-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Carr 1, Dixon 1) Turnovers: 20 (Dixon 4, Van Lith 4, Carr 2, Cochran 2, Jones 2, Konno 2, Russell 2, Brown 1, Harris 1) Steals: 5...
Rutgers 64, New Orleans 56
NEW ORLEANS (1-7) Cooper 4-6 0-0 8, Francois 3-12 0-0 7, Ellis 1-6 0-0 3, Luu-Brown 1-7 0-0 3, Pryor 5-13 3-4 16, Green 1-4 0-0 2, Ross 2-6 2-3 7, Scott 2-3 0-0 4, Gipson 2-8 0-0 6, Kimbrough 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 21-67 5-7 56. RUTGERS (6-8) Cornwell...
UNC GREENSBORO 120, WARREN WILSON 48
Percentages: FG .333, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 3-23, .130 (Kaiser 2-4, Nacickas 1-5, Banuelos 0-1, Cade 0-1, Cocker 0-1, Dy.Wheatley 0-1, Goodine 0-1, King 0-4, Daye 0-5). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 19 (Banuelos 4, Daye 4, Kaiser 4, Cocker 2, Cade, Dy.Wheatley, Goodine, King,...
NORTHERN KENTUCKY 81, MIAMI-HAMILTON 41
Percentages: FG .357, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Goss 4-9, Lantz 1-1, Keehan 1-2, Marchal 1-3, Bradley 0-1, Taylor 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 5. Turnovers: 21 (Bradley 5, Marchal 4, Keehan 3, Scantland 3, Wildermuth 2, Goss, Lantz, Turner, Watson). Steals: 9 (Marchal 2, Scantland 2, Bradley,...
UTSA 90, BETHUNE-COOKMAN 69
Percentages: FG .433, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (French 5-12, Garrett 2-2, Harmon 1-5, Carter-Hollinger 0-1, Davis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Davis, French, McEntire, Robertson). Turnovers: 12 (Hulsewe 4, Carter-Hollinger 2, Harmon 2, McEntire 2, Davis, French). Steals: 7 (Garrett 3, McEntire 2,...
