ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Virginia 84, Morgan St. 28

MORGAN ST. (7-4) Addison 0-6 0-0 0, McCrae 5-10 2-2 12, Shepherd 0-5 0-0 0, Henson 3-13 4-4 10, Gabrielle Johnson 1-3 0-2 2, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Bumbray 0-4 0-0 0, Shianne Johnson 0-5 0-0 0, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Oduah 0-3 0-0 0, Payne 1-2 0-0 2, Black 0-6 0-0 0, Butler 1-6 0-0 2, Totals 11-66 6-8 28.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Porterville Recorder

TCU 56, Grambling St. 45

TCU (5-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 39.5, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Manumaleuga 3-4, Makolo 2-5, Taiwo 2-7, Fisher 1-2, Goetz 0-1, Godfrey 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Cravens 2, Manumaleuga 1) Turnovers: 18 (Makolo 4, Cravens 3, Taiwo 3, Fisher 3, White 2, Manumaleuga 1, Goetz 1, Team 1) Steals: 5...
FORT WORTH, TX
Porterville Recorder

No. 4 Indiana 87, Morehead St. 24

MOREHEAD ST. (4-7) Benharouga 2-8 0-2 5, Gonzalez 1-2 0-0 2, Charles 2-14 0-0 6, Corley 2-6 0-0 4, Lin 1-5 0-0 3, Jayden Rhodes 0-2 0-0 0, Saric 1-6 0-0 3, Hallie Rhodes 0-3 1-2 1, Subirats 0-0 0-0 0, Secchiaroli 0-5 0-0 0, Totals 9-51 1-4 24. INDIANA...
MOREHEAD, KY
Porterville Recorder

TEXAS SOUTHERN 82, HAMPTON 77

Percentages: FG .492, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Farooq 3-3, Mortle 1-1, Gilliam 1-2, Henry 1-6, Marin 0-1, Walker 0-1, Barnes 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Walker 2, Farooq). Turnovers: 4 (Nicholas 2, Barnes, Henry). Steals: 5 (Henry 2, Barnes, Farooq, Nicholas). Technical Fouls:...
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

Drexel 86, Penn St. 82, OT

DREXEL (7-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 54.717, FT .767. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Hendrixson 2-5, Saatman 1-1, O'Neill 1-4, Washington 1-3, Borcky 0-1, Sweeney 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Hendrixson 1, Saatman 1, Valentine 1) Turnovers: 12 (Washington 5, Hendrixson 4, O'Neill 1, Team 1, Valentine 1) Steals: 11 (Saatman 4, Borcky 2,...
WASHINGTON, PA
Porterville Recorder

Jacksonville 40, Dallas 34, OT

Dallas714670—34 Jacksonville0717106—40 Dal_Elliott 10 run (Maher kick), 4:31. Dal_Hendershot 20 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 13:01. Jac_Z.Jones 5 pass from T.Lawrence (Patterson kick), 7:45. Dal_N.Brown 1 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 1:55. Third Quarter. Jac_FG Patterson 33, 10:35. Dal_FG Maher 24, 7:36. Dal_FG Maher 53, 5:21. Jac_Z.Jones 59...
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

Boise St. 77, Oakland 57

OAKLAND (2-10) Hervey 4-8 1-2 9, Shepherd 0-4 0-0 0, Townsend 11-21 5-5 30, Lampman 1-14 0-0 3, Watts 3-7 0-1 6, Parker 2-5 0-0 4, Price 1-3 0-0 3, Conway 1-2 0-0 2, Deng 0-0 0-0 0, Sherman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-64 6-8 57. BOISE ST. (10-2) Degenhart...
BOISE, ID
Porterville Recorder

NO. 7 TEXAS 72, STANFORD 62

Percentages: FG .435, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (M.Jones 2-5, S.Jones 2-5, Gealer 1-1, Murrell 1-1, Ingram 1-2, Angel 1-3, Silva 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 5 (S.Jones 3, Angel, Ingram). Turnovers: 15 (Keefe 4, Gealer 3, Raynaud 3, Ingram 2, Angel, O'Connell, S.Jones). Steals:...
STANFORD, CA
Porterville Recorder

GEORGIA STATE 75, RHODE ISLAND 66

Percentages: FG .407, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Freeman 3-7, Thomas 2-3, Weston 1-1, Carey 1-2, Leggett 1-3, Martin 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Tchikou 2, Weston 2, Thomas). Turnovers: 13 (Carey 4, Freeman 4, Tchikou 2, Leggett, Samb, Thomas). Steals: 3 (Carey, Leggett,...
ATLANTA, GA
Porterville Recorder

No. 1 South Carolina 87, Charleston Southern 23

SOUTH CAROLINA (11-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.776, FT .850. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Cooke 3-7, Beal 2-4, Hall 2-5, Kitts 1-1, Cooper 1-3, Thompson 1-1, Fletcher 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Boston 1, Saxton 1, Beal 1, Cardoso 1, Cooper 1) Turnovers: 9 (Saxton 3, Boston 2, Kitts 1, Watkins 1, Cooper...
COLUMBIA, SC
Porterville Recorder

No. 2 Stanford 77, Tennessee 70

STANFORD (11-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.188, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Jump 3-7, Brink 1-3, Prechtel 1-2, Jones 0-2, Emma-Nnopu 0-1, Demetre 0-5) Blocked Shots: 10 (Brink 6, Iriafen 2, Emma-Nnopu 1, Prechtel 1) Turnovers: 14 (Brink 3, Lepolo 3, Belibi 2, Iriafen 2, Jump 2, Demetre 1, Jones 1)
TENNESSEE STATE
Porterville Recorder

Kansas St. 69, N. Colorado 57

KANSAS ST. (10-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.3, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Gregory 3-5, J.Glenn 2-4, Sundell 2-3, Ebert 1-3, B.Glenn 1-3, Shematsi 0-1, Dallinger 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Sundell 2, Maupin 1, Shematsi 1, Greer 1) Turnovers: 12 (Sundell 3, Maupin 3, Ebert 2, Gregory 2, J.Glenn 1, Greer...
LAWRENCE, KS
Porterville Recorder

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 93, ILLINOIS TECH 78

Percentages: FG .393, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 14-31, .452 (Gigstad 5-8, Carter 3-6, Price 2-6, Reale 2-6, Davis 1-2, Dugalic 1-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Faulkner, Price). Turnovers: 6 (Davis 2, Price 2, Carter, Mohamed). Steals: 1 (Reale). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. SIU-EDWARDSVILLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. L.Wright306-80-20-31113. S.Wright274-74-63-53213.
ILLINOIS STATE
Porterville Recorder

AIR FORCE 81, TARLETON STATE 67

Percentages: FG .453, FT .704. 3-Point Goals: 0-3, .000 (Hopkins 0-1, Archibald 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Rushin). Turnovers: 7 (Booker 3, Hopkins 3, Daniel). Steals: 11 (Bogues 3, Booker 2, Hopkins 2, Daniel, Gaddy, Smith, Williams). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. AIR FORCEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Green191-25-60-1147. Heidbreder306-102-20-32217.
STEPHENVILLE, TX
Porterville Recorder

Louisville 77, Pittsburgh 53

LOUISVILLE (9-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 54.717, FT .923. 3-Point Goals: 7-12, .583 (Van Lith 3-5, Carr 2-4, Walker 1-1, Russell 1-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Carr 1, Dixon 1) Turnovers: 20 (Dixon 4, Van Lith 4, Carr 2, Cochran 2, Jones 2, Konno 2, Russell 2, Brown 1, Harris 1) Steals: 5...
Porterville Recorder

Rutgers 64, New Orleans 56

NEW ORLEANS (1-7) Cooper 4-6 0-0 8, Francois 3-12 0-0 7, Ellis 1-6 0-0 3, Luu-Brown 1-7 0-0 3, Pryor 5-13 3-4 16, Green 1-4 0-0 2, Ross 2-6 2-3 7, Scott 2-3 0-0 4, Gipson 2-8 0-0 6, Kimbrough 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 21-67 5-7 56. RUTGERS (6-8) Cornwell...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

UNC GREENSBORO 120, WARREN WILSON 48

Percentages: FG .333, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 3-23, .130 (Kaiser 2-4, Nacickas 1-5, Banuelos 0-1, Cade 0-1, Cocker 0-1, Dy.Wheatley 0-1, Goodine 0-1, King 0-4, Daye 0-5). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 19 (Banuelos 4, Daye 4, Kaiser 4, Cocker 2, Cade, Dy.Wheatley, Goodine, King,...
GREENSBORO, NC
Porterville Recorder

NORTHERN KENTUCKY 81, MIAMI-HAMILTON 41

Percentages: FG .357, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Goss 4-9, Lantz 1-1, Keehan 1-2, Marchal 1-3, Bradley 0-1, Taylor 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 5. Turnovers: 21 (Bradley 5, Marchal 4, Keehan 3, Scantland 3, Wildermuth 2, Goss, Lantz, Turner, Watson). Steals: 9 (Marchal 2, Scantland 2, Bradley,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Porterville Recorder

UTSA 90, BETHUNE-COOKMAN 69

Percentages: FG .433, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (French 5-12, Garrett 2-2, Harmon 1-5, Carter-Hollinger 0-1, Davis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Davis, French, McEntire, Robertson). Turnovers: 12 (Hulsewe 4, Carter-Hollinger 2, Harmon 2, McEntire 2, Davis, French). Steals: 7 (Garrett 3, McEntire 2,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy