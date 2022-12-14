Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Closing the Gap Between Ad Buyers and Publishers in Connected TV
Businesses want the process of buying ads on connected TV to mirror the advantages of buying linear, with the added efficiency of digital trading. But technical challenges exist around transparency, brand safety and the nature of the content. At Adweek’s NexTech 2022 summit, Isabel Rafferty, CEO at Canela Media; Alex...
AdWeek
The Growth of Retail Media: Unveiling the Opportunities and Challenges
Retail media is expected to exceed $50 billion in the United States in 2023 alone, representing 20% of total U.S. digital ad spend. As...
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Dentsu Creative, Melon, SmartBug Media & More
As the year inches towards its close, this week brings exciting new campaigns, partnerships, acquisitions and expansions. Avery Dennison was selected as the official embellishment partner of the Sacramento Kings. The company will be responsible for providing player names, numbers and jersey patches for the team as well as customization and personalization options for fans. The partnership aims to maximize fan engagement through digitally connected shirt embellishments.
AdWeek
Hugo Boss Hires JD Sport's Marketing Director Nadia Kokni
German fashion brand Hugo Boss has announced Nadia Kokni will join as senior vp of global marketing, taking over...
AdWeek
McAfee's New CMO Wants to Drive Emotional Connection With Consumers
Looking to further its efforts in its pure-play consumer shift, McAfee has named Deirdre Findlay svp and chief marketing...
TechCrunch
Deal-flow mavens aren’t sweating the venture slowdown
Elcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. As we get closer to the end of the year, I thought it would be a good time...
AdWeek
Peugot and Opel Owner Stellantis Names New Senior Marketers for Europe
Automaker Stellantis has hired Rebecca Reinermann as its new lead marketer for its Opel and Vauxhall brands following the...
Phenom High-Volume Hiring Named ‘Best Advance in AI for Business Impact’
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Phenom, the global leader in Intelligent Talent Experience, today announced its high-volume hiring solution has earned five ‘Excellence in Technology’ awards — including Gold for ‘Best Advance in AI for Business Impact’ and ‘Best Advance in Technology for Readapting to the Workplace and Workplace Culture’ — from Brandon Hall Group, the leader in recognizing Human Capital Management. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005709/en/ Phenom High-Volume Hiring solution earns GOLD for ‘Best Advance in AI for Business Impact’ (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Former Myntra chief’s fashion startup Virgio valued at $161 million in new funding
Prosus Ventures, Alpha Wave and Accel co-led Virgio’s Series A funding, valuing the one-year-old startup at $161 million (post-money). (Virgio says it was founded this year, but hasn’t disclosed its seed funding round.) Virgio says consumers’ fashion preferences are changing rapidly and they are not satisfied with the...
ING names new managers, Abay to head retail banking
AMSTERDAM, Dec 15 (Reuters) - ING Groep (INGA.AS), the largest Dutch financial services company, on Thursday said it intends to promote Pinar Abay to head of retail banking. Ms. Abay, a Turkish national who currently oversees ING's Benelux businesses, replaces Aris Bogdaneris, who is leaving in August 2023.
AdWeek
First-Time CCOs Talk About What It Takes to Helm a Creative Department
Becoming a chief creative officer is a privilege and a challenge. It often takes many years or even decades...
AdWeek
Friday Stir
-It used to be that to see a creepy Santa you had to go to the mall. Now, AI brings you Meta Claus. Indie agency SCS leveraged the latest buzz in AI creative tools to design a unique holiday greeting. Meta Claus features multiple tools and platforms. The end result is something that both represents the abilities and relatively few shortcomings of incorporating AI into creative solutions for agencies and clients.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: SoFi Technologies, Charter Communications, Delta and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. — Shares of the electric vehicle maker shed 2.58% following analyst calls for how the stock will perform in 2023. Goldman Sachs cut its price target while reiterating the stock as a buy. Morgan Stanley said it was a top auto pick for 2023.
AdWeek
Warner Music Experience Crafting Snapchat AR Try-On Lens for Gorillaz
Warner Music Experience is creating a Snapchat augmented reality try-on lens for Grammy Award-winning virtual band Gorillaz. Snapchatters will be able to access the...
AdWeek
Qualcomm Teams With Michelle Yeoh to Show the Infinite Possibility of AI
When it comes to the multiverse, everyone from big-name superheroes like Spider-Man to the cast of Riverdale have been getting in on the action as of late. Though options are rife, the best guide for navigating the complexities of infinite realities may very well be the unlikely hero at the heart of A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once, portrayed by Michelle Yeoh.
Food Logistics Names DAT Freight & Analytics a 2022 Top Software & Technology Provider
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Food Logistics, the only publication dedicated to the movement of products through the global cold food supply chain, honored DAT Freight & Analytics with its 2022 Top Software & Technology Providers award. The award recognizes technology companies with products that are critical in creating safe, efficient and reliable food and beverage supply chains. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215006016/en/ DAT Freight & Analytics
MATRIX Announces Partnership Program for Global Travel-related Organizations: Partners Can Promote Real-life Travel Destinations and Services: While Monetizing Platform Visitors
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022-- MATRIX Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX”) of the MetaReal Group announces its partnership program for global travel companies and organizations. By promoting global travel destinations and services in the Metaverse, partners can promote sales of real-life travel products and generate revenue at the same time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005037/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
AdWeek
NBCU Ad Sales President Laura Molen Stepping Down After 10 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. NBCUniversal advertising and partnerships president Laura Molen is exiting the company. On Friday, Molen, who’s been with NBCUniversal for 10 years—and has...
