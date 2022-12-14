Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
Hundreds of people place wreaths veteran's headstones
The Morristown Hamblen Humanity Society has been closed since Thursday after puppies showed symptoms of parvo. Recovery effort underway in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. A recovery effort is underway in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after a 61-year-old kayaker disappeared underwater. Silver Alert canceled for missing 25-year-old Murfreesboro...
wvlt.tv
Morristown animal shelter asking for help after parvovirus outbreak
A recovery effort is underway in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after a 61-year-old kayaker disappeared underwater. Hundreds of people place wreaths veteran's headstones. Updated: 5 hours ago. More than 8,000 wreaths were placed on veterans’ graves at all three veteran cemeteries in East Tennessee. Silver Alert canceled...
wvlt.tv
Thousands of wreaths to be placed on veteran graves in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Wreaths Across America made a stop in Knoxville to prepare for a special ceremony. A special police escort welcomed the organization that is dedicated to honoring and remembering veterans. There are over 8,000 graves in the Knoxville National Cemetery alone, and a wreath will...
wvlt.tv
Family celebrates new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity
‘I come from nothing’: UT football player gives back to community. Vols offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins helped Childhelp give Christmas presents to East Tennessee foster families. Updated: 6 hours ago. Hundreds of University of Tennessee students will graduate on Friday. Thousands of wreaths to be placed on veteran graves...
wvlt.tv
TBI: At-risk, missing children in Knox Co. found
The Morristown Hamblen Humanity Society has been closed since Thursday after puppies showed symptoms of parvo. A recovery effort is underway in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after a 61-year-old kayaker disappeared underwater. Hundreds of people place wreaths veteran's headstones. Updated: 5 hours ago. More than 8,000 wreaths were...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville family does their part spreading Hanukkah cheer
Edward Kelley and Austin Carter reportedly planned attacks on law enforcement who participated in the investigation in the Jan. 6 riots. Knoxville Police Department officers are searching for Jomo Berry, who is wanted for several attempted murder charges. ‘Deeply a part of Zoo Knoxville’ | Iconic rhino euthanized after health...
wvlt.tv
Wreaths Across America happening tomorrow
Your headlines from 12/16 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: State economic report released, Apartment fire in West Knoxville, Vols begin Orange Bowl practice. Family celebrates new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Updated: 13 hours ago. Lillian and Rodney Whittington are looking forward to the future in a new...
WATE
Casey’s and Gatorade donate $20k to Knoxville nonprofit that benefits children
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sports is like music. It brings people of all backgrounds together. It also inspires people to go after their dreams. Whether they want to be the next Pat Summit or Peyton Manning, or even an engineer or lawyer. Regardless of the dream, sports may be the push to make it happen. This is a concept both Casey’s and Gatorade understood and that’s why they decided to donate $20,000 local organization here in Knoxville that works to bring the dreams of children to life.
Blount Co. Commissioners vote to amend Blount Memorial Hospital's charter
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Commission voted to appoint Susanne Davis to the Blount Memorial Hospital board of directors Thursday, 15-3 with one person abstaining from the vote. Davis will serve until December 2024, according to the resolution. She is filling Clarence Williams' seat, who was previously...
Family fears the worst as search continues for missing East Tennessee man
An East Tennessee family is holding on to hope as Jefferson County authorities and loved ones are searching for David McAfee.
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Dec. 16-18
Winter is here and East Tennessee has seen the change in weather and that means some new opportunities to take on free activities indoors.
Mother & daughter living life to the fullest while facing Rheumatoid Arthritis
An East Tennessee mother and daughter don’t just share a close bond. They also share a debilitating condition: Rheumatoid Arthritis.
WATE
Local church Christmas service for those grieving loss
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The holiday season can be hard for those who are experiencing loneliness, depression, loss, and grief. One local church is bringing the community together to provide comfort for those in need during this time. On Sunday, December 18 at 3:30 P.M. the Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church is welcoming all members of the community to come together for a special service. “Blue Christmas” will be a worship service of remembrance, hope, and encouragement.
wvlt.tv
Former convicts get second chances thanks to Knoxville trucking company
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville trucking company, is giving a second chance to some inmates just released from Tennessee state prisons. Jim Peters, the president at TLD Logistics, explains how its ‘Changing Lanes’ program is helping better the lives of former inmates. “These are people that have...
wvlt.tv
61,000 Christmas lights dazzle community with light show
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a Christmas light display that rivals Clark Griswold’s. But, this is no movie. It’s reality. And it’s brought to life by a man with a hobby. “Go big or go home,” said Jacob Burris, the creator of the Muddy Creek...
wvlt.tv
New Tazewell woman at center of Silver Alert found safe
NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled a Silver Alert for a missing woman from New Tazewell. Hall was found early Sunday morning safe and sound in Knetucky. Hall has a medical condition that might have impaired her ability to return home safely.
wvlt.tv
Commencement time in Tennessee: UT graduation ceremonies celebrate unique stories
Lillian and Rodney Whittington are looking forward to the future in a new house built for them in Knoxville by Habitat for Humanity. ‘I come from nothing’: UT football player gives back to community. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vols offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins helped Childhelp give Christmas presents to...
Operation Not Forgotten | TBI finds several at-risk children during large operation in Knox Co.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that over a period of two days, they worked to make contact with 24 at-risk children in the Knoxville area as part of a larger operation involving several agencies. It was called Operation Not Forgotten and TBI said they were...
Man in search of couple who lost their wedding ring at Dairy Queen
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The search is on for an elderly couple who lost their wedding ring at Dairy Queen on Kingston Pike. James Nixon had no idea what he would find when visiting Dairy Queen on Thursday. He and his wife were eating when they saw the couple, between 70 and 85 years of age, who were looking for a wedding ring.
wvlt.tv
Catch Up Quick
Thousands of wreaths to be placed on veteran graves in East Tennessee. Thousands of wreaths will be placed on veterans’ graves at all three veteran cemeteries in East Tennessee. Updated: 5 hours ago. Recurring WVLT News recording. Family celebrates new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Updated: 15 hours...
Comments / 0