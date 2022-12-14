KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sports is like music. It brings people of all backgrounds together. It also inspires people to go after their dreams. Whether they want to be the next Pat Summit or Peyton Manning, or even an engineer or lawyer. Regardless of the dream, sports may be the push to make it happen. This is a concept both Casey’s and Gatorade understood and that’s why they decided to donate $20,000 local organization here in Knoxville that works to bring the dreams of children to life.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO