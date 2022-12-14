ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

ksal.com

Salina Woman Wins “Santa’s Stash”

A Salina woman is taking home “Santa’s Stash”. 27-year-old Kylie Tracy was among a group of finalists who qualified to be a part of the grand finale of Meridian Media’s “Santa’s Stash” event on Saturday. “Santa’s Stash” was a locked box full of...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

This week's 'KINA Saturday Morning' lineup

Here's the lineup for this week's KINA Saturday Morning. 9:05 a.m. 99KG's Shane McClintock talking about the Toyathon. 9:15 a.m. Nona Miller, education director at the Smoky Hill Museum, talking about the new fire exhibit. 9:30 a.m. Bill Fekus and the Fekus Family Christmas Dinner. 10:05 a.m. Mike Peterson, executive...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Toyathon surpasses goal thanks to generosity of many

A Toyathon update from the 99KG #1 For New Country Facebook page:. 5,382 TOYS!!! “HUUUGE” thanks to Walmart for donating us $5000 dollars and saying “spend anywhere in the community but here!!”. -Saline County Fraternal Order of Police donated $1000. -Eagle Communications/Schmidt Foundation donated $1500. -Bennington State...
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Holiday Light Display Grows Larger

A new holiday light display which debuted in Salina last year has grown even larger this year. According to the Salina Regional Health Foundation, the Christmas light display surrounding Olivia’s Playground at Center Street Park has even more lights this year and now features a lighted tunnel. The park,...
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Bubba's Homestead could benefit the community

Geary County resident Alyssa Petri has undertaken a project to develop a bee sanctuary and a market garden on her property adjacent to Clarks Creek Road southeast of Junction City. It will be called Bubba's Homestead. "I'm trying to amass a few bees so I can have pollinators and a market garden for the local community to come and get some fresh produce."
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Salina Post

Recycling Generosity Donation Drive proves successful

From the City of Salina's Environmental Education and Enforcement Coordinator Facebook page:. I wanted to thank all of our great citizens that attended and donated to the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank & Salina Animal Services during the Recycling Generosity Donation Drive on Saturday Dec. 3rd at the SDRC. Salina’s...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 17

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. No image available. NAME: Benjamin, Mark Anthony; 19; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving under...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

KWU honors fall graduates at Friday evening ceremony

Kansas Wesleyan honored its fall graduates Friday evening during its annual Fall Graduation Recognition Ceremony, which was held in Mabee Arena. Twenty graduates were recognized and Lesa Dunn, assistant professor of sport and exercise science and KWU’s 2021-22 exemplary teacher of the year, delivered the evening’s keynote address.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Kansas teen hospitalized in Salina after rollover crash

SALINE COUNTY—A Kansas teen was injured in an accident just after 9:30p.m. Saturday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy Impala driven by Chanz C. Rosales, 18, McPherson, was northbound on Interstate 135 two miles south of Salina. The car entered the center median, rolled...
SALINA, KS
adastraradio.com

Part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson Will Close

MCPHERSON, Kan. – With Phase I underway on the Lakeside Park bank restoration project, part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson will close beginning Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. The closure is necessary for safety and to make room for materials/equipment needed for the project. The closure will affect East Lakeside...
MCPHERSON, KS
WIBW

Teen driver hospitalized after rollover crash on Central Kansas interstate

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teenage driver was sent to the hospital following a rollover crash on an interstate near Salina. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 86.8 on northbound I-135 - about 2 miles south of Salina - with reports of a rollover crash.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina woman hospitalized after car strikes concrete culvert

SALINE COUNTY—A Salina woman was injured in an accident just after 12:30p.m. Friday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Buick LeSabre driven by Tabatha N. Benson, 33, Salina, was eastbound on West Watkins Road eleven miles northwest of Salina. The car traveled off the roadway...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Dec. 10-16

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BOYD, JESSE MICHAEL; 36; Topeka. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving under influence of alcohol...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Auto trailer stolen from north Salina storage facility

Police are looking for the driver of a pickup that pulled into a north Salina storage facility and stole a trailer. At approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday, someone in a white pickup backed up to a trailer on the south side of Citywide Storage, 440 N. Ohio Street, hooked onto it, and drove away, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Kan. man tried to cash fraudulent check, ran from police

MANHATTAN - A Manhattan man was arrested on Friday morning after attempting to cash a fraudulent check. According to the Riley County Police Department, 24-year-old Dale Corbin of Manhattan was at Commerce Bank on Poyntz Avenue around 9:00 am when he attempted to cash a fraudulent check. Employees at the...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
