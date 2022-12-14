Geary County resident Alyssa Petri has undertaken a project to develop a bee sanctuary and a market garden on her property adjacent to Clarks Creek Road southeast of Junction City. It will be called Bubba's Homestead. "I'm trying to amass a few bees so I can have pollinators and a market garden for the local community to come and get some fresh produce."

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO