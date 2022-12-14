Read full article on original website
Related
ksal.com
Salina Woman Wins “Santa’s Stash”
A Salina woman is taking home “Santa’s Stash”. 27-year-old Kylie Tracy was among a group of finalists who qualified to be a part of the grand finale of Meridian Media’s “Santa’s Stash” event on Saturday. “Santa’s Stash” was a locked box full of...
Hutch High’s unique Christmas holiday tradition
The fall semester is ending. Hutchinson High School students are closing their laptops, putting away their textbooks, and looking forward to Christmas break.
99KG Toyathon now underway at Salina Walmart
Stop by the 99KG Toyathon at Walmart, 2900 S. Ninth Street, and help make some kids' Christmas merry! 99KG personalities plan to camp out at Walmart until 5,000 toys are collected.
This week's 'KINA Saturday Morning' lineup
Here's the lineup for this week's KINA Saturday Morning. 9:05 a.m. 99KG's Shane McClintock talking about the Toyathon. 9:15 a.m. Nona Miller, education director at the Smoky Hill Museum, talking about the new fire exhibit. 9:30 a.m. Bill Fekus and the Fekus Family Christmas Dinner. 10:05 a.m. Mike Peterson, executive...
Toyathon surpasses goal thanks to generosity of many
A Toyathon update from the 99KG #1 For New Country Facebook page:. 5,382 TOYS!!! “HUUUGE” thanks to Walmart for donating us $5000 dollars and saying “spend anywhere in the community but here!!”. -Saline County Fraternal Order of Police donated $1000. -Eagle Communications/Schmidt Foundation donated $1500. -Bennington State...
ksal.com
Holiday Light Display Grows Larger
A new holiday light display which debuted in Salina last year has grown even larger this year. According to the Salina Regional Health Foundation, the Christmas light display surrounding Olivia’s Playground at Center Street Park has even more lights this year and now features a lighted tunnel. The park,...
Bubba's Homestead could benefit the community
Geary County resident Alyssa Petri has undertaken a project to develop a bee sanctuary and a market garden on her property adjacent to Clarks Creek Road southeast of Junction City. It will be called Bubba's Homestead. "I'm trying to amass a few bees so I can have pollinators and a market garden for the local community to come and get some fresh produce."
Recycling Generosity Donation Drive proves successful
From the City of Salina's Environmental Education and Enforcement Coordinator Facebook page:. I wanted to thank all of our great citizens that attended and donated to the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank & Salina Animal Services during the Recycling Generosity Donation Drive on Saturday Dec. 3rd at the SDRC. Salina’s...
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 17
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. No image available. NAME: Benjamin, Mark Anthony; 19; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving under...
KWU honors fall graduates at Friday evening ceremony
Kansas Wesleyan honored its fall graduates Friday evening during its annual Fall Graduation Recognition Ceremony, which was held in Mabee Arena. Twenty graduates were recognized and Lesa Dunn, assistant professor of sport and exercise science and KWU’s 2021-22 exemplary teacher of the year, delivered the evening’s keynote address.
Kansas teen hospitalized in Salina after rollover crash
SALINE COUNTY—A Kansas teen was injured in an accident just after 9:30p.m. Saturday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy Impala driven by Chanz C. Rosales, 18, McPherson, was northbound on Interstate 135 two miles south of Salina. The car entered the center median, rolled...
adastraradio.com
Part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson Will Close
MCPHERSON, Kan. – With Phase I underway on the Lakeside Park bank restoration project, part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson will close beginning Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. The closure is necessary for safety and to make room for materials/equipment needed for the project. The closure will affect East Lakeside...
After nearly 50 years, CAPS is still leading the way in child wellbeing services
Located in the Donna Vanier Children's complex at the corner of E. Ash Street and N. Oakdale Avenue is the Child Advocacy and Parental Services organization, commonly referred to as CAPS. This non-profit 501-c3 organization has been part of the Salina community for nearly 50 years. Salina Post sat down...
agupdate.com
Veterinary dreams: Kansas teen wins National FFA veterinary science proficiency award
When Kansas high school senior Abby Porter heard her name called as the winner of the national FFA veterinary science proficiency award at the 95th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, this fall she was shocked. The senior at Beloit Junior-Senior High School in north central Kansas told Midwest Messenger,...
WIBW
Teen driver hospitalized after rollover crash on Central Kansas interstate
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teenage driver was sent to the hospital following a rollover crash on an interstate near Salina. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 86.8 on northbound I-135 - about 2 miles south of Salina - with reports of a rollover crash.
Salina woman hospitalized after car strikes concrete culvert
SALINE COUNTY—A Salina woman was injured in an accident just after 12:30p.m. Friday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Buick LeSabre driven by Tabatha N. Benson, 33, Salina, was eastbound on West Watkins Road eleven miles northwest of Salina. The car traveled off the roadway...
Crimestoppers seeks tips about gunshots at south Salina credit union
On Dec. 2 at 8:37 p.m., a citizen reported hearing multiple gunshots in the 2000 block of S. Ohio Street. The witness saw an unknown subject with a white stocking cap in the area. Responding officers did not locate the described person. On Dec. 3 at 09:30 a.m., officers with...
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Dec. 10-16
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BOYD, JESSE MICHAEL; 36; Topeka. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving under influence of alcohol...
Auto trailer stolen from north Salina storage facility
Police are looking for the driver of a pickup that pulled into a north Salina storage facility and stole a trailer. At approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday, someone in a white pickup backed up to a trailer on the south side of Citywide Storage, 440 N. Ohio Street, hooked onto it, and drove away, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Kan. man tried to cash fraudulent check, ran from police
MANHATTAN - A Manhattan man was arrested on Friday morning after attempting to cash a fraudulent check. According to the Riley County Police Department, 24-year-old Dale Corbin of Manhattan was at Commerce Bank on Poyntz Avenue around 9:00 am when he attempted to cash a fraudulent check. Employees at the...
Salina Post
Salina, KS
18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0