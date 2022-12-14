Read full article on original website
Related
wcn247.com
Prosecutor: Arkansas police recruit's death was accidental
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — A case file reviewed by a local prosecutor says that an Arkansas police recruit died of natural causes while attending a law enforcement academy where there are “concerning issues with the culture of the training program.” The July death of Patrolman Vincent “Vinny” Parks was initially the subject of a criminal investigation by Arkansas State Police. The 38-year-old died on his first day of training at a training academy in North Little rock. A medical examiner’s autopsy report later ruled that Parks’ death was an accident caused by a “sickle-cell" crisis. Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley declined to detail the issues he referenced with the culture of the training program.
wcn247.com
Iowa Democratic Party chair steps down after caucus move
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The head of the Iowa Democratic Party plans to step down in the wake of a vote by the national party to put the South Carolina primary ahead of Iowa’s caucuses. Ross Wilburn announced Saturday that he won’t run for re-election as party chairman in January. In addition to losing their first-in-the-nation status, Democrats lost several key races last month as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley cruised to re-election and two longtime Democratic office holders lost their positions. The next chairman will lead Iowa Democrats as they decide whether to comply with the national party’s decision or follow a state law that requires the caucuses to be held at least eight days before any other presidential nominating contest.
wcn247.com
Cambridge Jr., Collins help Arizona St. beat San Diego 91-67
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 23 points and Frankie Collins added 12 points and a career-high 11 assists to help Arizona State beat San Diego 91-67 for its ninth win in a row. Cambridge made 8 of 14 from the field, including 5 of 11 from 3-point range. Warren Washington had 18 points and four blocks for Arizona State (11-1). Cambridge scored Arizona State’s first nine points in an 11-2 run that culminated when Washington threw down a dunk that made it 30-23 with nearly-6 minutes left in the first half and the Sun Devils — who made a season-high 14 3-pointers — led the rest of the way. Eric Williams Jr. led the Toreros with 17 points and 12 rebounds and Marcellus Earlington added 12 points and nine rebounds.
wcn247.com
Pellington, No. 20 Arizona women beat No. 18 Baylor 75-54
DALLAS (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting and had eight assists, Cate Reese added 13 points and 13 rebounds to help No. 20 Arizona beat Baylor 75-54 at the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge. Jade Loville hit 4 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 16 points for Arizona (9-1). The Wildcats scored 12 of the first 15 second-quarter points take a 31-19 lead when Loville hit a 3-pointer midway through the period and Baylor trailed by double figures the rest of the way. Jaden Owens scored 15 points and Sarah Andrews added 14 for the Bears.
Comments / 0