DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The head of the Iowa Democratic Party plans to step down in the wake of a vote by the national party to put the South Carolina primary ahead of Iowa’s caucuses. Ross Wilburn announced Saturday that he won’t run for re-election as party chairman in January. In addition to losing their first-in-the-nation status, Democrats lost several key races last month as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley cruised to re-election and two longtime Democratic office holders lost their positions. The next chairman will lead Iowa Democrats as they decide whether to comply with the national party’s decision or follow a state law that requires the caucuses to be held at least eight days before any other presidential nominating contest.

IOWA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO