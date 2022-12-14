TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers led by two touchdowns at halftime and appeared poised to grab a two-game lead in the woeful NFC South. But a second-half meltdown saw AFC North-leading Cincinnati storm back for a 34-23 victory on Sunday. At 6-8, the Bucs are the lone team in their division with a chance to finish the regular season with a winning record. Carolina, Atlanta and New Orleans — all 5-9 — remain in the hunt for the division title and a playoff berth. After playing at Arizona next Sunday, Tampa Bay closes out the season with games against the Panthers, who beat the Bucs earlier this year, and the Falcons.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 22 MINUTES AGO