Couple's Dream Tiny House Combines Coziness With Urban Chic

Tiny houses have evolved by leaps and bounds during the last decade. No longer are they exclusively do-it-yourself affairs sprinkled with vaguely rustic charm. Tiny houses can now represent a diverse range of tastes, budgets, and uses, whether that might be ultra-modern, farmhouse-styled, or designed with dedicated movie lofts, flat pack furniture, retractable sunroofs, or created as mobile education centers.
We Asked Designers: What’s the Next Big Kitchen Cabinet Color?

What does 2023 have in store? Our community of editors, experts, and tastemakers predicts the trends coming soon to a house near you. The color of our kitchens say a lot about our mindset. When we were huddled indoors at the onset of the pandemic, suddenly everyone started painting their cabinets sage green—a nod to nature and all things zen. Now it’s clear we’re ready to disrupt the status quo. Over the past 12 months, we’ve seen homeowners and designers experiment with shades as bold as plum and as playful as tangerine. But in an effort to find out which ideas will last well into 2023, we polled interior designers and asked them: What is the next big kitchen cabinet color? Here are the three they predict we’ll be seeing everywhere.
Watch a Designer Choose Tiles for a Very Special Kitchen—Her Own

With an endless array of styles and materials available, choosing tile for your kitchen renovation can quickly go from fun to overwhelming. Porcelain or ceramic? Square or rectangle? Patterned or plain? For designer Gail Davis, who often works with clients who want a whole-house makeover (and all the decisions that entails), the best way to narrow down the choices is to see them in person.
Woman shares clever tip to keep your house warm without central heating

A woman has shared a savvy tip to keep your house warm without central heating during this gruelling winter - and it takes just five minutes to set up. As the mornings and evenings grow darker and temperatures rapidly plummet, it's clear we're well and truly in the midst of winter. But to make things even worse, the cost of living crisis has plunged millions into despair as too many households in the UK are having to choose between heating and eating.
5 Things To Know About Living in a Tiny House

As someone who has lived in 188 square feet, those tiny house TV shows really grind my gears. Let’s all be honest here, yes, living in a tiny house can greatly improve your life. But it’s not all sunshine and rainbows like those TV shows make it out to be. So today I’m spilling the beans and revealing five things no one tells you about living in a tiny house.
Don’t Fall for This Scam Found Inside Your Disney Hotel Room

The Walt Disney World Resort provides Guests visiting from around the world a much-needed escape from the negativity of the real world. And while staying at a Disney Resort hotel does help to keep all of the magic nicely inside the Disney bubble, there are, unfortunately, still ways that reality can make its way in.
Teacher promises little girl a wood burning kit for Christmas: She ends up with a coloring book and crayons instead

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was in elementary school, her teacher picked her to attend an exclusive Christmas party at a neighboring college campus. The teacher told her all the children would receive a Christmas gift of their choice at the party, which they could select from a pre-approved list.
