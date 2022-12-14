ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

LIVE: Carthage battles Wimberley for state championship

ARLINGTON, Texas — It all comes down to this. Carthage returns to AT&T Stadium today with a chance to secure the school's ninth state football championship, all in the last fifteen years. Only unbeaten Wimberley stands between the East Texas dynasty and another Class 4A Division I title. The...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Golden Bears Head to Arlington Tonight to Attempt a Repeat

Forget the Cowboys for a minute. Pretend that there are no college bowl games coming up. Because here is my hot sports opinion: high school football is better than both of those things. This weekend, teams all over the state converge on AT&T Stadium for state title matchups. And in...
DALLAS, TX
Two Unclaimed $1M Mega Millions Purchased in Texas Will Expire

Texas residents, check your lottery tickets. According to the Texas Lottery, two winning tickets for $1M Mega Millions from the lottery on July 29 have not yet been claimed. The two tickets were purchased in the cities of Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth. The first ticket was bought at RaceTrac #099,...
TEXAS STATE
Katt Williams: 2023 AND ME TOUR, Heads To Ford Park Arena

He has a career that's spanned more than 20 years, Katt Williams is simply iconic. His brilliant humor and world-renowned stand-up ingenuity are what keep his tours selling out arena after arena. Katt brings the funny with his razor-sharp gift of gab, keepin' it all the way 100% while mixing real life with hilarious punchlines. Nobody does it better than Katt Williams. Nobody!
BEAUMONT, TX
This Massive Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping at a flea market.
CANTON, TX
3 tornadoes reportedly touch down in North Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There are reports that at least 3 tornadoes touched down in North Texas Tuesday morning. One of them was reported Northwest of Fort Worth close to the campus of TCU. Students on campus were sent a warning to seek shelter. In the Dallas suburb...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
New ice cream shop rolls into Beaumont

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Brandy Tarver does plenty of traveling, and she often finds herself stopping for a cold, tasty ice cream roll while on the road. Over the course of her adventures, the Beaumont native wondered whether she could get an ice...
BEAUMONT, TX
The Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas

Located on the waterfront in Kemah, Texas, Tookie's is a down-home joint that serves signature burgers and casual fare. It is also the site of a popular TV show on the Travel Channel. Tookie's has been around since 1975, making it a local favorite in Kemah. The restaurant has undergone several expansions and has even been featured on the Travel Channel's "Burger Land" TV show.
TEXAS STATE
Mauriceville Man Indicted

Max Keath of Mauriceville has been indicted in Jefferson County for running over a man and killing him with his vehicle back in October. Beaumont Police said in their investigation they believe the 45 year old Keath ran over Christopher Matthews, 38, behind The Trace Apartments following an altercation in the early hours of October 30. Matthews succumbed to his injuries after being taken to the hospital.
MAURICEVILLE, TX

