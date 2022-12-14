Starting Lineups for Hornets vs Pistons
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets were announced.
HORNETS
G LaMelo Ball
G Terry Rozier
G/F Kelly Oubre Jr.
F PJ Washington
C Mason Plumlee
PISTONS
G Jaden Ivey
G Killian Hayes
F Bojan Bogdanovic
F Isaiah Stewart
C Jalen Duren
