Charlotte, NC

Starting Lineups for Hornets vs Pistons

By Schuyler Callihan
 4 days ago

Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets were announced.

HORNETS

G LaMelo Ball

G Terry Rozier

G/F Kelly Oubre Jr.

F PJ Washington

C Mason Plumlee

PISTONS

G Jaden Ivey

G Killian Hayes

F Bojan Bogdanovic

F Isaiah Stewart

C Jalen Duren

Score Predictions for Hornets at Nuggets

Nikola Jokic is a problem for many teams around the league, but he's certainly been a thorn in the Hornets' side over the years. The Nuggets are 9-5 in games that Jokic has played against Charlotte. In those 14 games, the big man averaged 20.2 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists. This feels like a night where he could drop 40 in a big win for Denver.
Charlotte Hornets at Denver Nuggets Game Preview

The Hornets head to Denver on Sunday to kick off a six-game road trip on the west coast. The Hornets are in sole possession of the worst record in the NBA (7-22) but have recently seen LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward return to the lineup. They take on a Nuggets squad led by former-MVP Nikola Jokic who currently sits at 17-11 on the season.
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Hawks

Spread: Hornets -3 It feels like the Hornets have not been favored in a game in quite some time, but with the news of Dejounte Murray, John Collins and Clint Capela all being out for Atlanta I actually like a three-star play on Charlotte tonight. As of this writing, it appears as though Gordon Hayward is trending towards a return to the lineup for the Hornets. That added with LaMelo Ball's return on Wednesday, this is the healthiest the Hornets have been maybe all season. Neither team has been playing all that well lately, but with the injury luck seeming to shift in Charlotte's direction, I would say lay the points with Buzz City tonight.
P.J. Washington Ruled Out vs Hawks

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced that starting forward P.J. Washington has been ruled out of tonight's game for an excused personal absence. The team did not release any further details in regard to the absence. In 28 games this season, Washington is averaging 15 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.4...
Hornets Drop Eighth Straight, Fall to Hawks 125-106

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Hornets head coach Steve Clifford challenged his team to play with more effort and focus on the defensive end following an overtime loss to the Detroit Pistons. Although the stat sheet fails to agree, the defense was more in sync in Friday's 125-106 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.
