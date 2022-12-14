ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Armughan Ahmad Appointed CEO and President

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39r1o9_0jitObhk00

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022--

Appen Limited (Appen) (ASX: APX) today announced the appointment of Armughan Ahmad as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President of the company, effective from no later than 30 January 2023. Armughan Ahmad will also serve as Managing Director. Appen’s current CEO and Managing Director, Mark Brayan, will remain with the business until 28 February 2023 to ensure a smooth transition.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214006068/en/

Armughan Ahmad (Photo: Business Wire)

Armughan brings over 25 years of global experience in the technology industry having led product, sales, and services organisations at KPMG, Dell Technologies, and Hewlett Packard in the past. In his most recent role as President and Managing Partner of Digital at KPMG in Canada, Armughan oversaw the firm’s innovative services to product shift by delivering exponential technology-based market offerings to accelerate industry sector focused digital transformation for customers.

Prior to KPMG, Armughan served as the Senior Vice President of Dell Technologies where he led Dell EMC’s Cloud, High Performance Computing, Workload Solutions and Alliances businesses. Armughan previously held executive positions at Hewlett Packard, 3Com and other technology companies across US, Europe, and Asian markets.

Armughan will be based out of Appen’s offices in North America.

Appen Chair, Richard Freudenstein, said that the Board of Appen was excited by Ahmad’s appointment and was looking forward to working with him and the Appen executive team to drive the Appen strategy in 2023 and beyond.

“As we scale Appen to its next phase of growth, the board felt it was important to appoint a successor with deep technology expertise in international markets.

“Armughan is an outstanding candidate and is ideally suited to be the next CEO of Appen. He is one of the technology industry’s most successful and respected executives having worked in both technology product companies in Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard and also in the services industry transformation at KPMG. Armughan has an incredible track record of driving growth and operational excellence, he is passionate about customers and partners, strongly believes in company culture, and is focused on delivering best-in-class innovation.

“The board and I are excited to work with Armughan as we continue to grow our focus on large scale tech, enterprise customers and accelerating our products and services in the dynamic and fast-paced AI market,” said Richard Freudenstein.”

Armughan Ahmad commented on his appointment:

“Appen sits at the intersection of how the world is driving human progress forward by leveraging AI to gain further insights into their data and deliver new customer and employee experiences. The impact of AI on every part of our daily lives is changing at an exponential rate. The world needs an AI that is trusted and benefits people and society.

“In my due diligence with industry partners and customers, I’ve found that Appen has the best technology in its category and delivers AI products and services to many of the world’s largest tech companies and Fortune 500 customers globally. Above all, Appen has built an incredible team that is committed to driving innovation while putting customers first. I am looking forward to leading this talented organisation to deliver continued innovation for our customers, value for our shareholders, and enhanced experience for our crowd contributors and employees.”

Mr Freudenstein thanked Mark Brayan for his leadership of Appen over the past 7 years.

“On behalf of the Appen Board, I want to thank Mark for his considerable contributions to Appen over his more than 7 years as CEO. During Mark’s leadership, he has driven the business from around $60 million revenue in 2015 to more than $440 million revenue in 2021.

“I want to acknowledge Mark’s leadership of the company over that time. In particular, his commitment to the company during the Covid period was immense. Mark has built a strong executive team and we’re grateful for everything the team and the company has achieved under his leadership.”

Mr Brayan said he was very proud of his time at Appen. Mr Brayan said, “I’d like to thank Richard and Chris Vonwiller before him, the board and everyone at Appen for the opportunity to lead a great Australian company. It’s been a privilege and a pleasure, and I wish the company every success.”

Authorised by the Board of Appen Limited.

About Appen

Appen is a global market leader in data for the AI Lifecycle. With over 25 years of experience in data sourcing, data annotation, and model evaluation by humans, we enable organisations to launch the world’s most innovative artificial intelligence systems.

Our expertise includes a global crowd of more than 1 million skilled contractors who speak over 235 languages, in over 70,000 locations and 170 countries, and the industry’s most advanced AI-assisted data annotation platform. Our products and services give leaders in technology, automotive, financial services, retail, healthcare, and governments the confidence to launch world-class AI products.

Founded in 1996, Appen has customers and offices globally.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214006068/en/

CONTACT: Rosalie Duff

Head of Investor Relations

+61 421 611 932

rduff@appen.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA WASHINGTON

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA ANALYTICS DATA MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

SOURCE: Appen

PUB: 12/14/2022 06:50 PM/DISC: 12/14/2022 06:51 PM

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

ING names new managers, Abay to head retail banking

AMSTERDAM, Dec 15 (Reuters) - ING Groep (INGA.AS), the largest Dutch financial services company, on Thursday said it intends to promote Pinar Abay to head of retail banking. Ms. Abay, a Turkish national who currently oversees ING's Benelux businesses, replaces Aris Bogdaneris, who is leaving in August 2023.
The Hollywood Reporter

NBCUniversal Ad Sales President Laura Molen Stepping Down

Laura Molen, the president of advertising sales at NBCUniversal, has decided to leave the company. Molen shared her decision in a memo to staff Friday morning.More from The Hollywood ReporterDisney+ Advertising-Supported Tier Launches With New Bundles, 100 Launch SponsorsFox Network Entertainment Now a "Small and Reducing" Part of Portfolio, CFO SaysNBCUniversal CEO Says Peacock Hit 18M Subscribers “This was not an easy decision for me to make – yet, once decided, one I am extremely confident (and excited) about,” Molen wrote. “These past few years have been full of enormous changes for all of us, both personally and professionally. While I love NBCUniversal and this team, it is time...
TechCrunch

Deal-flow mavens aren’t sweating the venture slowdown

Elcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. As we get closer to the end of the year, I thought it would be a good time...
The Associated Press

Phenom High-Volume Hiring Named ‘Best Advance in AI for Business Impact’

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Phenom, the global leader in Intelligent Talent Experience, today announced its high-volume hiring solution has earned five ‘Excellence in Technology’ awards — including Gold for ‘Best Advance in AI for Business Impact’ and ‘Best Advance in Technology for Readapting to the Workplace and Workplace Culture’ — from Brandon Hall Group, the leader in recognizing Human Capital Management. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005709/en/ Phenom High-Volume Hiring solution earns GOLD for ‘Best Advance in AI for Business Impact’ (Graphic: Business Wire)
AdWeek

Revolving Door Agency Moves: Dentsu Creative, Melon, SmartBug Media & More

As the year inches towards its close, this week brings exciting new campaigns, partnerships, acquisitions and expansions. Avery Dennison was selected as the official embellishment partner of the Sacramento Kings. The company will be responsible for providing player names, numbers and jersey patches for the team as well as customization and personalization options for fans. The partnership aims to maximize fan engagement through digitally connected shirt embellishments.
The Associated Press

Werner Enterprises Selects Samsara's Connected Operations Cloud to Strengthen Safety and Driver Experience

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT) today announced that the Samsara Connected Operations Cloud was selected by Werner Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), one of the nation’s largest transportation and logistics companies. Werner leverages Samsara to improve the safety and experience of drivers across its fleet and reduce costs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005308/en/ Samsara + Werner Enterprises (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Food Logistics Names DAT Freight & Analytics a 2022 Top Software & Technology Provider

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Food Logistics, the only publication dedicated to the movement of products through the global cold food supply chain, honored DAT Freight & Analytics with its 2022 Top Software & Technology Providers award. The award recognizes technology companies with products that are critical in creating safe, efficient and reliable food and beverage supply chains. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215006016/en/ DAT Freight & Analytics
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

US trustee, media challenging secrecy in FTX bankruptcy

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Attorneys for the U.S. bankruptcy trustee in Delaware and several major media outlets are challenging an effort by cryptocurrency exchange FTX to withhold names of the company’s customers and creditors from the public. At a brief hearing Friday, the judge presiding over the FTX bankruptcy granted a motion by media outlets to intervene for the purpose of objecting to the sealing of creditor information. A separate objection by the U.S. trustee, the government watchdog that oversees Chapter 11 reorganizations, also was on the agenda for Friday’s hearing but was postponed by Judge John Dorsey until Jan. 11, when he likely will also hear arguments from the media. In a court filing earlier this week, an attorney for Delaware’s acting U.S. trustee noted that “disclosure is a basic premise of bankruptcy law.”
DELAWARE STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
598K+
Post
639M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy