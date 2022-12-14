ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haledon, NJ

NJ crime: Rutgers mugger selling ‘candy’ forces victim to transfer funds

NEW BRUNSWICK — A thief used intimidation to get funds and other items of value in what could be called a digital stick-up on the Rutgers University campus Tuesday night. The victim who is affiliated with Rutgers University was stopped at the intersection of College and Hamilton avenues around 7:30 p.m. by a man who asked if he wanted to buy some candy, according to Rutgers University police.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Shoplifting mom kicks her baby across floor at Walmart, NJ cops say

TETERBORO — A mother kicked her baby daughter and sent the child careening across the floor after shoplifting from Walmart, according to police. Jamira McDaniel, 23, of Paterson, was caught stealing at the supercenter in Teterboro by Walmart theft protection personnel on Tuesday, Moonachie Police Lt. Jeff Napolitano confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
TETERBORO, NJ
Learning loss could be catastrophic in NJ schools

Education experts have been warning for months about the severe toll nearly two years of remote and hybrid learning has taken on New Jersey school kids. Gov. Phil Murphy's administration has refused to release the results of standardized testing done in Spring of 2022 without explanation. However, the Newark Public...
NEWARK, NJ
Bikers dragged driver out of car and beat him on rural NJ road, cops say

CLINTON — Five motorcyclists were identified and charged in the beating of a man after a collision in September. Township Police Chief Thomas DeRosa said the group nearly hit a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old man on Cokesbury Road around 10 a.m. Sept. 3. The motorcyclists dragged the driver out of his vehicle, assaulted him, and stole his phone, witnesses told police.
CLINTON, NJ
NJ court affirms: You don’t have to be driving to be busted for DWI

TRENTON – A state appeals court has affirmed, yet again, that somebody doesn’t have to be driving to be convicted of driving while intoxicated. The latest case comes out of Passaic County, where Anthony Damico had been arrested in 2019 after police found him asleep in the driver’s seat of his Ford Ranger, slouched toward the truck’s passenger seat, with the truck’s engine running and its brake lights and turn signal on.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Popular Mexican restaurant chain expands in NJ

A Mexican restaurant known for its scratch kitchen and margaritas announced a franchise agreement that will include existing restaurants in Toms River and Metuchen add three new locations by 2028. Margaritas Mexican Restaurants got started in 1986 with colorful atmosphere that attempts to be authentic while serving up Mexican dishes...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Frontier Airlines offers ‘all you can fly pass’ from NJ area airports

For just over a decade now, "ultra low-cost" airline Frontier Airlines has provided service from Trenton-Mercer Airport in Ewing, N.J. Featuring non-stop destinations including Orlando, Atlantic, and Chicago, Frontier offers a limited number of flights per week with very few frills. Additional Frontier flights and destinations are available from LaGuardia Airport (Queens, N.Y.), Long Island MacArthur Airport (Ronkonkama, N.Y.), New York Stewart International Airport in the Hudson Valley, and Philadelphia International Airport.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
WCHR 1040AM is your station for inspiration in Princeton, NJ. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wchram.com

