Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A stubborn tenant was given an insane amount of money to leave his rent-controlled apartmentAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Additional Social Security payment coming soon to eligible New YorkersR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Kathy Hochul giving away over $50 million in funding to deal with the issue of water pollution in NY: Is that enough?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Related
NJ crime: Rutgers mugger selling ‘candy’ forces victim to transfer funds
NEW BRUNSWICK — A thief used intimidation to get funds and other items of value in what could be called a digital stick-up on the Rutgers University campus Tuesday night. The victim who is affiliated with Rutgers University was stopped at the intersection of College and Hamilton avenues around 7:30 p.m. by a man who asked if he wanted to buy some candy, according to Rutgers University police.
Your bank info at risk! NJ man admits bribing postal workers and stealing mail
An Essex County man who attempted to bribe an undercover postal inspector has admitted his role in a scheme that focused on obtaining the keys to locked mailboxes. Amin Jones, of Orange, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and to bribery of U.S. Postal Service mail carriers.
‘Stay True’ — NJ high school senior launches apparel brand
A senior at Robbinsville High School is the brain behind a local apparel brand that's encouraging everyone to "stay true" to their beliefs and values. Planning to attend college in the fall, 17-year-old Christian Wright also intends to keep his brand in production and open it up to a new campus of customers.
NBA pro Kyrie Irving donates $22K to college student from NJ
NBA pro and New Jersey native Kyrie Irving quietly donated $22,000 to a fellow New Jersey native who has struggled to pay her undergrad college tuition. The athlete, who grew up in West Orange, recently lost his endorsement deal with Nike in fallout from sharing a film with anti-Semitic views.
Shoplifting mom kicks her baby across floor at Walmart, NJ cops say
TETERBORO — A mother kicked her baby daughter and sent the child careening across the floor after shoplifting from Walmart, according to police. Jamira McDaniel, 23, of Paterson, was caught stealing at the supercenter in Teterboro by Walmart theft protection personnel on Tuesday, Moonachie Police Lt. Jeff Napolitano confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
Stolen statue returned to Trenton, NJ’s ‘Angel Island’
TRENTON — The stolen the Angel of Faith statuer returned to its podium in front of three churches at the city's holiday celebration on Wednesday. The 500 pound bronze statue was cut at the ankles and taken from its podium at Perry and Warren streets in the early hours of May 3.
Marijuana shops in Neptune City? NJ boro wants residents’ input
There has been a recent flow of feedback provided to the governing body in Neptune City by some residents voicing concern about the possible locations of cannabis dispensary shops in the borough. Neptune City is now bringing back another opportunity for residents to provide feedback on this topic. Since most...
Learning loss could be catastrophic in NJ schools
Education experts have been warning for months about the severe toll nearly two years of remote and hybrid learning has taken on New Jersey school kids. Gov. Phil Murphy's administration has refused to release the results of standardized testing done in Spring of 2022 without explanation. However, the Newark Public...
Bikers dragged driver out of car and beat him on rural NJ road, cops say
CLINTON — Five motorcyclists were identified and charged in the beating of a man after a collision in September. Township Police Chief Thomas DeRosa said the group nearly hit a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old man on Cokesbury Road around 10 a.m. Sept. 3. The motorcyclists dragged the driver out of his vehicle, assaulted him, and stole his phone, witnesses told police.
Weird but delicious food combinations people in NJ are eating
Cap'n Crunch with brussels sprouts. Yup, that's a thing. And it's actually very tasty. Had dinner with some friends and colleagues at The Butcher's Block in Long Branch this past Tuesday night. First of all, as a New Jersey small, family business, this is a must on your list. Secondly,...
Trenton, NJ councilwoman questioned whether police director is really Black
TRENTON — The capital city's police director says he has been harassed by a vocal councilwoman who even questioned his blackness. In the lawsuit filed against Councilwoman Robin Vaughn and the city of Trenton, Police Director Steve Wilson claimed his rights under New Jersey's law against discrimination was violated.
NJ court affirms: You don’t have to be driving to be busted for DWI
TRENTON – A state appeals court has affirmed, yet again, that somebody doesn’t have to be driving to be convicted of driving while intoxicated. The latest case comes out of Passaic County, where Anthony Damico had been arrested in 2019 after police found him asleep in the driver’s seat of his Ford Ranger, slouched toward the truck’s passenger seat, with the truck’s engine running and its brake lights and turn signal on.
Old water-infrastructure danger in NJ: What you should be doing daily
Is the water coming out of the taps in your home safe to drink?. Top environmental leaders and water experts are attending a special water infrastructure conference in Trenton on Friday, Dec. 2 with the goal of promoting resilient and healthy water strategies in New Jersey. Jersey Water Works Co-Chairman...
Turns out, New Jersey isn’t such a great place to be single
We’ve seen surveys like this before, ranking cities on how single people fare and New Jersey usually has a couple of cities on the list (OK, it’s almost always Jersey City and Hoboken), but a new study is out and it makes it seem like New Jersey is pretty much a wasteland for singles.
Wildly popular ‘conveyor belt sushi’ spot opens another New Jersey location
The bustling Jersey City waterfront attracts some of the greatest food places in New Jersey. Perhaps more than any other tri-state city these days. And that’s why people are so excited to try the new ones every time they open. It’s almost like it’s not enough anymore just to...
NJ cops stop SUV with ‘alarming’ number of stolen credit cards, IDs
MAYWOOD — Police stopped a potential holiday shopping spree when they found an "alarming" number of stolen credit cards and fake IDs when officers stopped a driver who said she was headed to the Garden State Plaza shopping mall. The Subaru Forester was stopped when driver Karina Espinal, 26,...
$20K in Apple products reportedly stolen from Best Buy in Jersey City, NJ
JERSEY CITY — Two men robbed $20,000 in Apple products from Best Buy on Wednesday, according to a report by nj.com. The report says two men spent an hour browsing the electronics store along 18th Ave. and then walked out with the merchandise. Surveillance footage captured them entering the...
Popular Mexican restaurant chain expands in NJ
A Mexican restaurant known for its scratch kitchen and margaritas announced a franchise agreement that will include existing restaurants in Toms River and Metuchen add three new locations by 2028. Margaritas Mexican Restaurants got started in 1986 with colorful atmosphere that attempts to be authentic while serving up Mexican dishes...
NJ woman ‘dress coded’ at Disney World for her too-revealing shirt
A young woman from Monmouth County has been trending on social media after Disney World staff flagged her bandana-style shirt as inappropriate for the "family-friendly" theme park. Jordyn Graime shared the experience to TikTok, sparking lots of reaction. Among commenters, one person wrote "But Ariel can wear seashells." @jordyngraime Disney...
Frontier Airlines offers ‘all you can fly pass’ from NJ area airports
For just over a decade now, "ultra low-cost" airline Frontier Airlines has provided service from Trenton-Mercer Airport in Ewing, N.J. Featuring non-stop destinations including Orlando, Atlantic, and Chicago, Frontier offers a limited number of flights per week with very few frills. Additional Frontier flights and destinations are available from LaGuardia Airport (Queens, N.Y.), Long Island MacArthur Airport (Ronkonkama, N.Y.), New York Stewart International Airport in the Hudson Valley, and Philadelphia International Airport.
WCHR 1040AM
Princeton, NJ
169
Followers
324
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT
WCHR 1040AM is your station for inspiration in Princeton, NJ. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wchram.com
Comments / 0