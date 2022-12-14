ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Selena Gomez and Georgia politician Stacey Abrams join forces to produce female-focused music documentary Won't Be Silent... after Selena's own documentary

By Brian Marks For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Selena Gomez and failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams are collaborating on a new project.

The 30-year-old singer and actress — who recently scored her first-ever Golden Globes nomination — and the 49-year-old politician are teaming up to produce an upcoming music documentary for the streaming service Discovery+.

They will be working on the Kristi Jacobson–directed film Won’t Be Silent, which will hone in on female musicians and their history of advocating for important social issues.

'The powerful women we will be highlighting are not only talented but have been on the frontline of pushing culture forward and holding a mirror up to political and social injustices,' Gomez said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VMAAl_0jitO1Cx00
Staying busy: Selena Gomez is teaming up with former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams to produce a new music documentary titled Won’t Be Silent, Discovery+ announced Wednesday; seen December 3 in LA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01EtRO_0jitO1Cx00

Abrams addressed the ways women musicians have used their music to affect societal change.

'Throughout history, women in music have used their art as activism by bringing attention to issues impacting our nation and world,' she said in a statement. 'Won't Be Silent is a celebration of the artists who have contributed to bettering the world through their timeless music.'

According to the film's synopsis, it is a 'love letter to the women in music who have used their voices to change the course of history with their art and activism.'

The announcement arrived on Wednesday, the same day that the documentary began production.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dnqIy_0jitO1Cx00
Making a change: 'Throughout history, women in music have used their art as activism by bringing attention to issues impacting our nation and world,' Abrams said in a statement; seen in May in Georgia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L4EEJ_0jitO1Cx00
Paying tribute: According to the film's synopsis, it is a 'love letter to the women in music who have used their voices to change the course of history with their art and activism'; seen in November in Hollywood
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44uYf8_0jitO1Cx00

In another statement Discovery+ Documentaries Vice-President Igal Svet described music as 'one of the most essential and inspiring elements of the human experience.'

'In its most powerful form, music can be both an expression of struggle and the gateway to understanding. Won't Be Silent will showcase the value of music through the lens of some of our greatest female artists and their powerful songs that inspire us in times of division and strife,' he said.

'We admire how passionately Selena uses her enormous platform to speak out on issues affecting her generation and Stacey’s tireless pursuit of change,' he continued. 'Together with Kristi Jacobson’s intimate and thoughtful directorial eye, this film will shine light on these enlightening stories in a way that only Selena and Stacey can.'

Svet will be executive producing the documentary for Discovery+, while it features a bevy of producers, including MakeMake Entertainment's Angus Wall and Kent Kubena, Lighthouse Management + Media's Aleen Keshishian and Zack Morgenroth, David Seidler, Clara Hendon and Abe Gurko.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wJEUO_0jitO1Cx00
Challenger: Abrams, who will produce with her Sage Works production company, lost to incumbent Republican governor Brian Kemp for a second time this year; seen in October in Georgia

Gomez's will be producing via her July Moon Productions, while Abrams will be producing via her company Sage Works Productions.

Abrams ran as the Democratic candidate for governor of Georgia this year against the incumbent Republican Brian Kemp, whom she previously lost to in the 2018.

She again lost her race this year, though she has been applauded for her efforts fighting to expand voting rights in Georgia.

This is the latest non-fiction film for Gomez, who recently starred in the documentary My Mind & Me, which charted her struggle with physical issues related to her lupus diagnosis — which subsequently required a kidney transplant — as well as mental health issues related to her bipolar disorder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S34sz_0jitO1Cx00
Going deep: This is the latest non-fiction film for Gomez, who recently starred in the documentary My Mind & Me (pictured) about her struggles with lupus and mental health
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NfARL_0jitO1Cx00

Also on Wednesday, Selena shared a photo highlighting her stunning complexion and impeccably made-up face to advertise her new Positive Light Under Eye Brightener.

She gazed at the camera while wearing her raven tresses tied back in a low-slung bun and sporting diamond-studded hoop earrings.

'This super lightweight formula instantly brightens, hydrates, and awakes your under eyes. You can wear it on its own or layer it over your concealer for an extra brightening effect,' she wrote on Instagram.

In a less-airbrushed follow-up video posted to Rare Beauty's account, a beaming Selena raved about the product while saying it was key to getting the 'no-makeup makeup look.'

She joked that it was essential to hiding when she hadn't slept much, as she rarely gets much sleep.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VY81O_0jitO1Cx00
Stunner: Also on Wednesday, Selena shared a photo highlighting her stunning complexion and impeccably made-up face to advertise her new Positive Light Under Eye Brightener
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DVlaQ_0jitO1Cx00
More is less? In a follow-up video posted to Rare Beauty's account, a beaming Selena raved about the product while saying it was key to getting the 'no-makeup makeup look'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iKfZj_0jitO1Cx00
Tired eyes: She joked that it was essential to hiding when she hadn't slept much, as she rarely gets much sleep

