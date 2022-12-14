Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Related
WOWT
Creighton Prep food drive serves more than 1,000 families
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another sign of good cheer during the season. Cars lined up at Creighton Prep High School Saturday for their yearly Operation Others food drive. Catholic high school students from across the metro area filled up cars and SUVs with bags of groceries that were delivered to Omaha area families in need.
KETV.com
Couple honors son with donations to nonprofit
OMAHA, Neb. — Beth Steinmeyer and Michael Cloonan continue to honor their late son, Christian, with another year of donating baby products to the Child Saving Institute in Omaha. Steinmeyer and Cloonan's son died at 7 weeks old in 2020 due to bacterial meningitis. Since then, the couple has...
WOWT
Aldrick Scott could be back in Omaha tonight
A Cass County sheriff's deputy will not be indicted on charges stemming from an officer-involved shooting. An Omaha intersection needed a little extra attention during this morning's commute. Iowa unemployment report shows uptick despite added jobs. Updated: 6 hours ago. Iowa's unemployment rate went up in November despite the 8th...
KETV.com
Dangerous cold, snow move into Omaha for the holidays
OMAHA, Neb. — Snow chances and arctic air move into eastern Nebraska and western Iowa just in time for holiday travel. Confidence is increasing in timing for dangerous travel conditions beginning on Monday. The Omaha metro could see 1 to 2 inches of snow between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. The greatest impact to those traveling will be along and south of Interstate 80.
WOWT
Omaha cemetery hosts Wreaths Across America Day for first time
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 130 wreaths were put on veterans’ graves over the weekend at Prospect Hill Cemetery. “This is our first time participating in the Wreaths Across America Project,” said Shannon Justice, a location coordinator with Wreaths Across America. “We were prompted by a local non-profit organization.”
WOWT
Nonprofit hosts Winter Wonderland Emporium for single moms in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of moms got a chance to do their holiday shopping this weekend at the Abide campus in North Omaha. It’s the Winter Wonderland Emporium, put on by the nonprofit Project Intentional. They spend the entire year collecting thousands of items so single moms can...
klkntv.com
Organizers cancel Lincoln drag show, citing threats
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Star City Pride Drag Show was canceled Thursday due to safety concerns for patrons and organizers. The fundraising event was set to be held Friday at the Crescent Moon Coffee in the Haymarket. In a Facebook post announcing the cancellation, organized said “an extreme...
WOWT
Omaha house fire started by candle
Missouri Valley man gets 12 years for enticement of a minor. A Missouri Valley man is facing 12 years in prison for enticement of a minor. No indictment for Cass County deputy for in-custody shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Cass County sheriff's deputy will not be indicted on charges...
klkntv.com
Cat rescued from Lincoln power pole after three days
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After three days trapped on top of a power pole, a cat has all four feet on the ground again. Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Lincoln Animal Control got the cat to safety on Saturday. LFR climbed up to get the cat down, and Animal...
WOWT
‘Business as usual’: Omaha diner operates despite car crashing into its wall
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Harold’s Koffee House has been around North Omaha for 60 years. It’s recognized as a spot that people can rely on to feel at home. However, Thursday morning that feeling suddenly changed, just as business was ramping up. “The restaurant was about maybe half...
WOWT
Omaha trash collection suspended Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Works has suspended waste collection for the remainder of today due to the weather. Any areas missed today will be collected on Friday. Regular Friday collection will also take place tomorrow. If Friday is your collection day, make sure your carts are on the curb by 6 a.m.
WOWT
Wreaths Across America comes to Omaha
A 6 First Alert Day has been declared for Wednesday and Thursday. A Arctic blast with snow and brutal cold is likely. Check back for updates. Cold and breezy tonight with wind chills approaching zero degrees. More sunshine tomorrow, a little bit warmer in the afternoon. Nonprofit supports single mothers...
klkntv.com
Nebraska LGBTQ advocates write letters after Millard mix-up over pride flags
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — OutNebraska, an LGBTQ advocacy group, often helps people write letters to officials and lawmakers. On Friday, they were writing to Millard North High School in Omaha. Recently, there was confusion over pride flags and safe space stickers displayed at the school. Students told the Nebraska...
WOWT
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 16
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Dec. 16. Parents are fighting for their lives after rescuing their children from the fire. 5. Belize man claims he turned in Aldrick Scott. Scott has since...
WOWT
Emily's Thursday evening forecast
Missouri Valley man gets 12 years for enticement of a minor. A Missouri Valley man is facing 12 years in prison for enticement of a minor. No indictment for Cass County deputy for in-custody shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Cass County sheriff's deputy will not be indicted on charges...
Omaha-based construction company leader in work on Lincoln South Beltway
The Lincoln South Beltway officially opened to traffic on Wednesday. It's a project several years in the making and an Omaha-based construction company led the way, even during the pandemic.
WOWT
Snowblowers working overtime as a new era opens at Mt. Crescent
HONEY CREEK, Iowa (WOWT) - Even before there were chairlifts and Sno-Cats, locals found their way up and down the slopes of Mt. Crescent. And heading into 2023, the new owners are preparing to deliver on the promise to locals that the winter snow getaway will be everything they’ve been asking for. And a little help from the skies midweek wouldn’t hurt.
WOWT
Thursday Dec. 15 COVID-19 update: Douglas County records backlog of positive cases
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
klkntv.com
Plows making progress on snow-covered roads in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several feet of snow have left many in western Nebraska stranded. A blizzard that lasted from Monday night until about Wednesday evening closed several roads in the western part of the state, including Interstate 80. PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska. But now the...
WOWT
Westside’s Jaylen Lloyd picks Nebraska, will participate in track and football
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday at the Boys & Girls Club of North Omaha, track star and standout wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd announced he will be playing football and running track at Nebraska. The senior originally planned on announcing his commitment on November 27th. At the time, Nebraska was not a part of Lloyd’s top four schools. Lloyd said he was all set to commit to run track at Florida, until he got sick and cancelled the announcement. That same day, the Huskers hired Matt Rhule as the next head football coach. Lloyd was one of Rhule’s first offers.
Comments / 0