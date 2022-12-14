HONEY CREEK, Iowa (WOWT) - Even before there were chairlifts and Sno-Cats, locals found their way up and down the slopes of Mt. Crescent. And heading into 2023, the new owners are preparing to deliver on the promise to locals that the winter snow getaway will be everything they’ve been asking for. And a little help from the skies midweek wouldn’t hurt.

HONEY CREEK, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO