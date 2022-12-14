RCSO: Richmond County traffic stop yields cocaine bust

ROCKINGHAM — Investigators reportedly found cocaine while searching a vehicle during a traffic stop last week.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, investigators with the Community Impact Team pulled over a vehicle on Friday, Dec. 9 for unspecified violations.

One investigator approaching the vehicle reportedly “smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle.”

The driver, 34-year-old Brent Alexander Everett, of Rockingham, reportedly admitted to having cannabis in a cigarette pack and handed it over.

(Note: A social media post from RCSO has his last name spelled “Everette,” but state court and prison records list it as “Everett.”)

Investigators reportedly searched the vehicle and found a bag next to the driver’s seat with an unspecified quantity of cocaine.

Everett was arrested and charged with: felony possession of cocaine; maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for a controlled substance; and possession of up to a half-ounce of marijuana, which is a misdemeanor.

The sheriff’s office also cited Everett for several traffic violations, but did not list them in a social media post.

He was booked into the Richmond County Jail under a $2,500 secured bond and appears to have since been released. Everett is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 22.

Online court records show Everett has two court dates on traffic violations:

Jan. 4 – driving while license revoked; having an expired inspection; operating a vehicle with no insurance; having a fictitious or altered title, registration card or tag

Jan. 27 – having an open container of alcohol; driving with a revoked license from an impaired revocation; driving with no registration; and an additional lighting equipment violation.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction show Everett was convicted in 2021 of driving while impaired and speeding to elude arrest.

He was first convicted in 2006 of possession of drug paraphernalia, followed by possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Everett’s probation for the drug conviction was revoked in 2008 when he was convicted of selling a Schedule II controlled substance. Records show he spent nearly 14 months behind bars.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.