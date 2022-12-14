ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News Channel Nebraska

Biden signs short-term funding bill to avert a government shutdown this week

President Joe Biden signed a one-week stopgap funding bill on Friday to avert a government shutdown, extending the deadline until December 23 to allow congressional negotiators more time to finalize a full-year funding deal. The House approved the measure on Wednesday, and the Senate voted on Thursday evening to pass...
News Channel Nebraska

US State Department opens 'China House' to coordinate policy toward Beijing

The US State Department announced it is opening a "China House" on Friday which will serve as the convening point for US policy toward Beijing and boost the number of diplomats focused on the country. "China House will ensure the US government is able to responsibly manage our competition with...
News Channel Nebraska

Federal investigators have accessed emails of Rep. Scott Perry, John Eastman and other Trump allies in 2020 efforts

Federal investigators have obtained access to several email accounts, a draft autobiography and other writings in which Republican Rep. Scott Perry, Donald Trump elections attorney John Eastman, and former Justice Department officials Jeffrey Clark and Ken Klukowski discussed the 2020 election, according to a newly released order in the DC District Court.
News Channel Nebraska

Trump calls on his supporters to stand down on McCarthy opposition

Donald Trump has weighed in on the contentious battle confronting GOP leader Kevin McCarthy in his bid to be the chamber's next speaker, with the former president calling on his supporters in Congress to halt their opposition tactics against McCarthy and stop "playing a very dangerous game." "Look, I think...
News Channel Nebraska

Jeff Sessions Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Jeff Sessions, former US attorney general and former Republican senator of Alabama. Father: Jefferson Beauregard Sessions Jr., business owner. Marriage: Mary Blackshear Sessions (1969-present) Children: Mary Abigail, Ruth and Samuel. Education: Huntingdon College, B.A., 1969; University of Alabama, J.D., 1973. Military service: US...
