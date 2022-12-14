Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Biden signs short-term funding bill to avert a government shutdown this week
President Joe Biden signed a one-week stopgap funding bill on Friday to avert a government shutdown, extending the deadline until December 23 to allow congressional negotiators more time to finalize a full-year funding deal. The House approved the measure on Wednesday, and the Senate voted on Thursday evening to pass...
News Channel Nebraska
Joe Kennedy III expected to be named as special envoy to Northern Ireland
President Joe Biden is expected to name former congressman Joe Kennedy III as his special envoy to Northern Ireland for economic affairs, according to two people familiar with the plans, installing a member of one of the United States' most famous political families to the post at a critical moment for the region.
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Watergate Lawyer John Dean Predicts Legacy Of Jan. 6 Investigation Into Trump
The House panel leading the probe is "taking such a historic look at the presidency at such an important time," said Nixon's former counsel.
News Channel Nebraska
US State Department opens 'China House' to coordinate policy toward Beijing
The US State Department announced it is opening a "China House" on Friday which will serve as the convening point for US policy toward Beijing and boost the number of diplomats focused on the country. "China House will ensure the US government is able to responsibly manage our competition with...
News Channel Nebraska
Federal investigators have accessed emails of Rep. Scott Perry, John Eastman and other Trump allies in 2020 efforts
Federal investigators have obtained access to several email accounts, a draft autobiography and other writings in which Republican Rep. Scott Perry, Donald Trump elections attorney John Eastman, and former Justice Department officials Jeffrey Clark and Ken Klukowski discussed the 2020 election, according to a newly released order in the DC District Court.
News Channel Nebraska
Appeals court rejects bid by GOP-led states to keep Title 42 border policy in force
A federal appeals court on Friday rejected a bid by several Republican-led states to keep the so-called Title 42 rule in force, after a district court struck the controversial Trump-era border policy down. The new ruling from the DC Circuit US Court of Appeals sets the stage for the case...
News Channel Nebraska
Trump calls on his supporters to stand down on McCarthy opposition
Donald Trump has weighed in on the contentious battle confronting GOP leader Kevin McCarthy in his bid to be the chamber's next speaker, with the former president calling on his supporters in Congress to halt their opposition tactics against McCarthy and stop "playing a very dangerous game." "Look, I think...
News Channel Nebraska
Jeff Sessions Fast Facts
Here's a look at the life of Jeff Sessions, former US attorney general and former Republican senator of Alabama. Father: Jefferson Beauregard Sessions Jr., business owner. Marriage: Mary Blackshear Sessions (1969-present) Children: Mary Abigail, Ruth and Samuel. Education: Huntingdon College, B.A., 1969; University of Alabama, J.D., 1973. Military service: US...
News Channel Nebraska
New Hampshire Gov. Sununu says Trump is 'not the influence he thinks he is'
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said there's an argument to be made that former President Donald Trump is "not the influence he thinks he is" -- or even the frontrunner of the Republican party in 2024. "When the former president announced that he's running for president a week after the...
Comments / 0