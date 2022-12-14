ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

‘An awful lot of evil.’ Fresno man accused of killing and burning his pregnant sister

By Brianna Vaccari
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

Fresno Police announced on Wednesday the arrest of a suspect they believe fatally stabbed his pregnant sister and her unborn child before dragging the body in a trash bin four blocks away and setting it on fire.

Police arrested 41-year-old Aaron Dudley on Tuesday as he ran from the west Fresno home he shared with his 26-year-old sister, N-Kya Rebecca Logan, who, at the time of her death, was 36 weeks pregnant with a baby she planned to name Noah. Logan just had her baby shower the Sunday before she was found dead.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama announced the arrest during a news conference at Police Department headquarters in downtown Fresno alongside District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp. The county prosecutor said she anticipates filing two murder charges against Dudley since the baby likely would’ve survived outside the womb.

If Dudley is charged with two counts of first-degree homicide with special circumstances, he would be eligible for the death penalty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45GN1c_0jitMmU900
N-Kya Logan, left, who was 8-months pregnant when she was stabbed to death and her body later burned say Fresno police, and her brother, Aaron Dudley, who has been arrested in the murder. FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Balderrama said police have yet to confirm a possible motive, but in his opinion, it’s irrelevant.

“It takes an awful lot of evil, hate and planning to stab your own sister multiple times. She died of stab wounds, we believe, but that’s also the case for the baby,” he said. “Keep in mind this was a baby at 36 weeks. This is not an embryo. This is not a fetus. This is a baby could’ve survive outside of this. She intended to have the baby, and now obviously, all that is done. They’re both dead.”

The case, which police are treating as a double homicide, rounds out a year in which Fresno police investigated five cases involving homicides of children.

“It’s a very, very troubling situation. As a police chief, I find this horrific,” Balderrama said. “The fact that we’ve had five babies murdered in this fashion in the last year is something that keeps me up at night — something that I think about all the time. Since I was informed about this incident yesterday, I haven’t stopped thinking about it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yHOf6_0jitMmU900
Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama holds a press conference to announce the arrest of Aaron Dudley in the murder of his sister N-Kya Logan, who was 8-months pregnant when she was stabbed to death and her body later burned on Tuesday, police said. CRAIG KOHLRUSS/ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Although Dudley didn’t share much with police when they interviewed him, police gathered physical evidence from the scene. Police also collected surveillance video of the suspect, including a photo from a witness of what appears to be Dudley standing over the body, Balderrama said.

Police don’t know much about the relationship between Dudley and Logan. They were called to the house in July 2021, and Dudley was placed on a 72-hour hold for being a threat to himself and others.

Whether or not Dudley suffered from mental health challenges, Balderrama said that is different from not being competent to stand trial.

“This is a person who had the wherewithal to try to clean up the evidence, to dispose of the body, and ran when police came to knock on the door to see what was going on,” he said. “So this this is not somebody who does not know what he’s doing.”

Child homicides

Fresno Police said Logan and her baby’s death were the 57th and 58th homicides in the city this year, and the third homicide case this year involving arson and children.

Filimon Robert Hurtado currently is scheduled to stand trial for the May deaths of his niece and nephew after authorities said he set their home on fire. The children’s mother also was seriously injured.

Another 7-year-old child died in a July house fire investigators believe was arson. Police have very little information in that case, Balderrama said, despite raising the Crime Stoppers reward amount twice.

Police last month made an arrest in the September double homicide of Yanelly Solorio Rivera, 18, and her 3-week-old girl, Celine Solorio Rivera.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

Police chase, shots fired in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Shots were fired following a police chase Saturday morning in Tulare County. There was a heavy police presence at the scene located on Highway 198 near Road 196, in Exeter. In a video submitted by a viewer, you can see a portion of the...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Brothers Suspected in Fresno Homicide Arrested in Tulare County

Two brothers suspected of killing a man in southeast Fresno were arrested and jailed in Tulare County on Wednesday, according to Fresno police. Anthony Segura, 32, and Ryan Segura, 31, are believed by authorities to be responsible for the shooting death of Kenyatta Williams, 25. Williams was visiting friends at...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Homicide Victim in Suspected Fresno Gang Ambush Is Identified

Fresno police have identified a 26-year-old man killed in what was believed to be a gang ambush at Superior Smoke Shop on Wednesday. Authorities said Friday that Joseph Riley died in the shooting shortly before noon at the shop in a strip mall at Blackstone and Princeton avenues. A second...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Friends mourn the loss of N-Kya, her unborn son Noah

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Friends of N-Kya Rebecca Logan, who was stabbed to death and then set on fire, say she lightens up every room she walked into. “She was loveable, she was caring…she had this infectious laugh that made you just want to laugh even more,” said her friend Alessandra Torres. Torres grew up […]
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Gang Member Arrested After Skywatch Aircrew Assists Fresno Police in Finding Fleeing Suspect, Booked on Several Firearm Related Charges

December 17, 2022 - On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the Skywatch Aircrew was on routine patrol in the Central district when they observed a ground unit initiate a traffic stop on Tyler Avenue west of Fresno Street. The Aircrew noticed the vehicle was slow to yield which caused the Aircrew to fly in the direction of the traffic stop.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno’s police chief recounts string of child homicides

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama provided updates on a case he said is one of the most horrific he’s seen in his law enforcement career. “Stabbed to death and then set on fire. She was also approximately 36 weeks pregnant. As a matter […]
FRESNO, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
14K+
Followers
297
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy