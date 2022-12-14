Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Police, Vermont banks warn of increased check fraud scams
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Police and bank officials are warning Vermonters to be on alert after a number of reports of stolen checks from blue United States Postal Service drop boxes. The Vermont Bankers Association put out an announcement on Thursday urging Vermonters to be cautious when mailing checks. In...
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested after threatening with a knife in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 38-year-woman was arrested in Montpelier on Sunday. Authorities were notified of a disturbance along the bike path in the Taylor Street area involving a person with a knife at around 6:00 p.m. Police say the suspect had court ordered conditions of release prohibiting them from displaying...
mynbc5.com
Two Burlington police officers taken to hospital after collision involving two cruisers
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Police Department is investigating after two cruisers crashed into each other while responding to a call on Saturday afternoon. The incident happened around 4 p.m. Burlington police said officers were responding to the scene of a domestic violence call. One cruiser was driving on...
WCAX
Police ID suspect in Burlington jewelry thefts
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say they’ve cracked the case of a Burlington jewelry thief that hit several downtown stores this week. The Burlington Police say public tips led them to James Lisaius, 30, as the suspect that stole upwards of $12,000. It happened at three businesses -- some...
newportdispatch.com
Slide off on I-91 in Thetford leads to DUI charge
THETFORD — A 54-year-old man from Fairlee was arrested for DUI in Thetford yesterday. Authorities were notified of a slide off on I-91 north. While on scene, police say they observed multiple signs of impairment. The driver, identified as Wendell Hartley, was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Hartley was...
VTDigger
Burlington gun violence and a Band-Aid
Your article on the gun violence in Burlington and the Band-Aid they want to use to fix it. Why would the City Council want to ban law-abiding citizens from carrying a firearm? Do they really think that the people committing the crimes will abide by this law, while committing other crimes?
WCAX
Local businesses cope with shoplifting spree
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Local police have made quick work of two cases of high-dollar retail theft in the Burlington area. It comes at the height of the holiday shopping season, putting some business owners on edge. “It’s a little disheartening to have something taken from you,” said Kara Archambault,...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash leads to DUI charges in Waterbury Center
WATERBURY— Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Waterbury yesterday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 100 at around 11:10 p.m. The Vermont State Police responded along with Waterbury Fire and Rescue. Police say that Myria McNally, 30, of Waterbury, had rear ended a skid steer. McNally was...
Police arrest two for drug possession in Glens Falls
Police arrested Christie L. Brown, 37 of Glens Falls and David A. Breault, 42 of Glens Falls on December 13. The pair were allegedly involved in possessing cocaine and heroin.
WCAX
Police ask for help identifying Church St. jewelry thief
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Police Department are looking for a suspect who walked off from three local businesses this week with over $12,000 worth of jewelry. It happened at three businesses -- some repeatedly -- over a four-day period from Saturday through Wednesday. Police say he targeted stores on Church and Pine Streets, stealing items including a $3000 ring and a $4550 gold medallion necklace.
WCAX
2 arrested following South Burlington $4K shoplifting haul
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police were in the right place at the right time, happening to witness a shoplifter last week. Officers were investigating an unrelated incident on Shelburne Road last Thursday morning when they saw a man run out of Lowe’s with a large bag and hop into a waiting getaway car. They chased the SUV south toward Shelburne but were unable to catch them. Shelburne Police then picked up the chase in the village and followed the SUV to Harbor Road where it crashed. The suspects were arrested after they tried to run off into a wooded area.
WCAX
Police looking for ‘persons of interest’ in multiple thefts, credit card fraud
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects in multiple thefts. Investigators say two people captured by Market 32 surveillance cameras are persons of interest in multiple thefts from cars along Shelburne Road and more than $1,200 in fraudulent credit card charges.
newportdispatch.com
Man robs Jolly Mart in Rutland at knifepoint
RUTLAND — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man involved in an armed robbery in Rutland last week. On December 8, authorities were notified of an armed robbery on Grove Street at the Jolly Mart. Police say a white man entered the store and brandished...
Addison Independent
Vermont State Police Log: Speed, snow and ice cause crash
ADDISON COUNTY — The arrival of snow and ice on Sunday resulted in slippery conditions on some area roads. In one instance a truck was totaled when it went off the road in Ripton, according to Vermont State Police. On Dec. 11 at around a quarter to 4 p.m.,...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash with injuries in Bradford
BRADFORD — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Bradford yesterday. The crash took place on Main Street at around 5:20 p.m. According to the report, Brandon Perkins, 33, of Ryegate, was driving a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokeee when he lost control of his vehicle and entered the oncoming lane.
Windsor County sheriff reflects on career that spanned 6 decades
Michael Chamberlain, 74, started working in law enforcement in Windsor County in 1971. He lost his reelection bid last month. Read the story on VTDigger here: Windsor County sheriff reflects on career that spanned 6 decades.
WCAX
Pedestrian hit and killed by car on Route 7 in Milton
Stuck in Vt: Checking in with couples who moved to Vermont during pandemic. In July 2020, the pandemic prompted Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman to move from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Region blanketed with first winter storm of the season. Updated: 11...
In Rutland, a sense of increased crime is met with vigilantism
By Ethan Weinstein/VTDigger A video of citizens violently apprehending an alleged shoplifter at the Rutland Home Depot has highlighted frustration over crime and the vigilantism that can crop up alongside it. The video of the incident, viewed more than 55,000 […] Read More The post In Rutland, a sense of increased crime is met with vigilantism appeared first on The Mountain Times.
mynbc5.com
First snow day had local residents enjoying their free time outside
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Lots of snow meant lots of school closings today, which also meant most people got to go out and enjoy their first snow day. The ski slopes were too far of a drive for many, so some people decided to stay local instead. Hills throughout our region turned into the perfect sledding and snowboarding location.
WMTW
Maine family suing VT homeowner for death of toddler who accidentally shot himself
BARRE, Vt. — A Saco family is suing a Vermont homeowner and her employer after their child accidentally shot and killed himself inside the home last year. According to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Vermont, 3-year-old Peter Bunce traveled to Barre, Vermont, with his father and sister in June 2021.
Comments / 0