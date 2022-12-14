ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

mynbc5.com

Police, Vermont banks warn of increased check fraud scams

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Police and bank officials are warning Vermonters to be on alert after a number of reports of stolen checks from blue United States Postal Service drop boxes. The Vermont Bankers Association put out an announcement on Thursday urging Vermonters to be cautious when mailing checks. In...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested after threatening with a knife in Montpelier

MONTPELIER — A 38-year-woman was arrested in Montpelier on Sunday. Authorities were notified of a disturbance along the bike path in the Taylor Street area involving a person with a knife at around 6:00 p.m. Police say the suspect had court ordered conditions of release prohibiting them from displaying...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Police ID suspect in Burlington jewelry thefts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say they’ve cracked the case of a Burlington jewelry thief that hit several downtown stores this week. The Burlington Police say public tips led them to James Lisaius, 30, as the suspect that stole upwards of $12,000. It happened at three businesses -- some...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Slide off on I-91 in Thetford leads to DUI charge

THETFORD — A 54-year-old man from Fairlee was arrested for DUI in Thetford yesterday. Authorities were notified of a slide off on I-91 north. While on scene, police say they observed multiple signs of impairment. The driver, identified as Wendell Hartley, was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Hartley was...
THETFORD, VT
VTDigger

Burlington gun violence and a Band-Aid

Your article on the gun violence in Burlington and the Band-Aid they want to use to fix it. Why would the City Council want to ban law-abiding citizens from carrying a firearm? Do they really think that the people committing the crimes will abide by this law, while committing other crimes?
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Local businesses cope with shoplifting spree

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Local police have made quick work of two cases of high-dollar retail theft in the Burlington area. It comes at the height of the holiday shopping season, putting some business owners on edge. “It’s a little disheartening to have something taken from you,” said Kara Archambault,...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash leads to DUI charges in Waterbury Center

WATERBURY— Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Waterbury yesterday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 100 at around 11:10 p.m. The Vermont State Police responded along with Waterbury Fire and Rescue. Police say that Myria McNally, 30, of Waterbury, had rear ended a skid steer. McNally was...
WATERBURY, VT
WCAX

Police ask for help identifying Church St. jewelry thief

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Police Department are looking for a suspect who walked off from three local businesses this week with over $12,000 worth of jewelry. It happened at three businesses -- some repeatedly -- over a four-day period from Saturday through Wednesday. Police say he targeted stores on Church and Pine Streets, stealing items including a $3000 ring and a $4550 gold medallion necklace.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

2 arrested following South Burlington $4K shoplifting haul

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police were in the right place at the right time, happening to witness a shoplifter last week. Officers were investigating an unrelated incident on Shelburne Road last Thursday morning when they saw a man run out of Lowe’s with a large bag and hop into a waiting getaway car. They chased the SUV south toward Shelburne but were unable to catch them. Shelburne Police then picked up the chase in the village and followed the SUV to Harbor Road where it crashed. The suspects were arrested after they tried to run off into a wooded area.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man robs Jolly Mart in Rutland at knifepoint

RUTLAND — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man involved in an armed robbery in Rutland last week. On December 8, authorities were notified of an armed robbery on Grove Street at the Jolly Mart. Police say a white man entered the store and brandished...
RUTLAND, VT
Addison Independent

Vermont State Police Log: Speed, snow and ice cause crash

ADDISON COUNTY — The arrival of snow and ice on Sunday resulted in slippery conditions on some area roads. In one instance a truck was totaled when it went off the road in Ripton, according to Vermont State Police. On Dec. 11 at around a quarter to 4 p.m.,...
RIPTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash with injuries in Bradford

BRADFORD — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Bradford yesterday. The crash took place on Main Street at around 5:20 p.m. According to the report, Brandon Perkins, 33, of Ryegate, was driving a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokeee when he lost control of his vehicle and entered the oncoming lane.
BRADFORD, VT
WCAX

Pedestrian hit and killed by car on Route 7 in Milton

Stuck in Vt: Checking in with couples who moved to Vermont during pandemic. In July 2020, the pandemic prompted Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman to move from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Region blanketed with first winter storm of the season. Updated: 11...
MILTON, VT
Mountain Times

In Rutland, a sense of increased crime is met with vigilantism

By Ethan Weinstein/VTDigger A video of citizens violently apprehending an alleged shoplifter at the Rutland Home Depot has highlighted frustration over crime and the vigilantism that can crop up alongside it. The video of the incident, viewed more than 55,000 […] Read More The post In Rutland, a sense of increased crime is met with vigilantism appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
mynbc5.com

First snow day had local residents enjoying their free time outside

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Lots of snow meant lots of school closings today, which also meant most people got to go out and enjoy their first snow day. The ski slopes were too far of a drive for many, so some people decided to stay local instead. Hills throughout our region turned into the perfect sledding and snowboarding location.
BURLINGTON, VT

