Visit the Best Antique Mall in South CarolinaTravel MavenLittle Mountain, SC
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
WIS-TV
Free covid tests are available again for U.S. households
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Starting on Thursday, December 15, U.S. households can order up to four free COVID-19 tests through the mail. The free kits are a part of a plan to help stop the surge of covid infections according to White House officials. Tests can be ordered online, all...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Junk King SC’s ‘Hauliday’ Toy Drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you have it in your heart and budget this year to donate toys for girls and boys in the community. Local eco-friendly junk removal company, Junk King Columbia has launched a “Haulidays” Toy Drive in Partnership with the local boys and girls club of America.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Forward City Church’s Christmas Carnival and Christmas Eve Production
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Christmas is a great time for family and community, and a local church, Forward City Church wants to invite you and your family to join them for two days of family fun and entertainment while also celebrating the reason for the season. On Friday, Dec. 23,...
WIS-TV
Furry Friend Friday - Thumbelina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thumbelina is a 10-month-old calico kitty waiting to be adopted at Pawmetto Lifeline!. She was surrendered for adoption after her family lost their home in a tragic accident and were unable to properly care for her while trying to put their lives back together. This beautiful,...
WIS-TV
Gervais Street bridge reopened, traffic to resume as normal
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is telling drivers traffic will resume as normal after a rescue situation ended peacefully. Officers with the Pathways unit include a certified crisis intervention team member/officer and a South Carolina Department of Mental Health counselor. Notice a spelling or grammar error in...
WIS-TV
Midlands students spread joy to mothers and babies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The students at Covenant Classical Christian School decided to spread holiday cheer this year for mothers and babies in need. The school’s senior class made 45 baskets for the families and delivered the baskets to Daybreak Lifecare Center. “We recognize that each child is fearfully...
WIS-TV
About Hanukkah: the Judaism “Festival of Lights”
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The celebration of Hanukkah begins Sunday night, December 18, and runs through Monday, December 26. According to Dr. Lilly Filler, the Chair of the South Carolina Council on the Holocaust, the festival recalls the victory of a militarily weak Jewish people who defeated the Syrian-Greeks who had overrun ancient Israel and sought to impose restrictions on the Jewish way of life and prohibit religious freedom.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry & chilly this weekend, much cooler for next week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Clouds move in Saturday but we stay dry with chilly temps throughout the weekend. Lows are in the upper 30s tonight with mostly clear skies. Expect more clouds tomorrow with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Sunny skies with cold dry air in place, lows are...
WIS-TV
Man arrested in connection with ‘cold-blooded’ murder that happened outside Columbia nightclub
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection with a brutal, execution-style murder in the parking lot of a Columbia nightclub last month. Deputies arrested 36-year-old Mikal Keller on Thursday. He is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during...
WIS-TV
120 veterans honored by church in Wreaths Across America ceremony
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) – This Saturday marked a celebration of life across two graveyards cared for by a local ministry. After two years of discussion and one year of planning, the Sandy Level Baptist Church on Blythewood Rd. celebrated their first annual Wreaths Across America ceremony. Every December, the...
WIS-TV
Police investigating overnight fatal shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened overnight. Officials said law enforcement was notified through a shot spotter alert of a shooting at Lorick Circle. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one man unresponsive while a second man was taken...
WIS-TV
RCSD: Deputies investigating deadly shooting on Two Notch Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one person dead. According to deputies, the incident occurred on the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. Officials say there were reports of a person shot,...
WIS-TV
Deputies investigating fatal Richland County shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident where a man was found dead. Officials said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 18. Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the 2400 block of Kneece Road. When...
WIS-TV
Richland County shooting incident sends one person to hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports one person has been sent to a local hospital after a shooting incident. Officials said when law enforcement responded to a report of shots fired at 380 Leesburg Road in Hopkins around 7:00 a.m., on Sunday, December 18. When...
WIS-TV
Richland Co. Council moving forward on absentee landlord ordinance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Council took a step this week to crack down on absentee landlords in unincorporated Richland County. On Tuesday, the council approved a second reading for an ordinance that would create new methods of contacting the landlords if their properties fall into disrepair and code violations.
WIS-TV
Man identified in Sumter County fatal shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is investigating after a man was shot to death Thursday night. The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified 45-year-old Clifton James Singletary as the man who suffered fatal gunshot wounds. Officials say on Thursday, Dec. 15, officers responded to the Warren...
WIS-TV
Deputies searching for suspect in stolen vehicle after finding woman dead in Clarendon County home
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators say they are looking for a suspect in a stolen silver or light gray 2017 Toyota Corolla with the South Carolina tag #TGQ 705. According to officials, on Dec. 14, around 11:24 a.m., Clarendon County deputies responded to the Oakdale community to assist Sumter County with an investigation.
WIS-TV
Multiple arrests lead to gun and drug seizures in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Sheriff’s Office reports multiple arrests have been made in connection with drugs and weapons seized in Orangeburg County. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said on Friday, December 9, a Special Operations unit was on a vehicle pursuit chasing the driver to his residence where he attempted to flee. A handgun he was showing was stolen out from Beaufort County.
WIS-TV
Columbia police arrest suspect on multiple firearm charges
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man has been arrested for multiple charges which include two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking crack cocaine & two counts of distribution of marijuana. According to the Columbia Police Department, 50-year-old Lontre Wise was arrested after narcotics officers...
WIS-TV
“We’ve been failed. I lost a grandson.” Man accused of killing two-year-old granted bond, grandparents speak
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Fire Department Assistant Chief George Adams defended his son, Grant Adams, who is out of jail tonight after being charged with homicide by child abuse. Police say he was arrested yesterday following the death of a two-year-old on November 25, 2022, a child who...
