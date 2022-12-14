ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Free covid tests are available again for U.S. households

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Starting on Thursday, December 15, U.S. households can order up to four free COVID-19 tests through the mail. The free kits are a part of a plan to help stop the surge of covid infections according to White House officials. Tests can be ordered online, all...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Junk King SC’s ‘Hauliday’ Toy Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you have it in your heart and budget this year to donate toys for girls and boys in the community. Local eco-friendly junk removal company, Junk King Columbia has launched a “Haulidays” Toy Drive in Partnership with the local boys and girls club of America.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Furry Friend Friday - Thumbelina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thumbelina is a 10-month-old calico kitty waiting to be adopted at Pawmetto Lifeline!. She was surrendered for adoption after her family lost their home in a tragic accident and were unable to properly care for her while trying to put their lives back together. This beautiful,...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Gervais Street bridge reopened, traffic to resume as normal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is telling drivers traffic will resume as normal after a rescue situation ended peacefully. Officers with the Pathways unit include a certified crisis intervention team member/officer and a South Carolina Department of Mental Health counselor. Notice a spelling or grammar error in...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Midlands students spread joy to mothers and babies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The students at Covenant Classical Christian School decided to spread holiday cheer this year for mothers and babies in need. The school’s senior class made 45 baskets for the families and delivered the baskets to Daybreak Lifecare Center. “We recognize that each child is fearfully...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

About Hanukkah: the Judaism “Festival of Lights”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The celebration of Hanukkah begins Sunday night, December 18, and runs through Monday, December 26. According to Dr. Lilly Filler, the Chair of the South Carolina Council on the Holocaust, the festival recalls the victory of a militarily weak Jewish people who defeated the Syrian-Greeks who had overrun ancient Israel and sought to impose restrictions on the Jewish way of life and prohibit religious freedom.
WIS-TV

120 veterans honored by church in Wreaths Across America ceremony

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) – This Saturday marked a celebration of life across two graveyards cared for by a local ministry. After two years of discussion and one year of planning, the Sandy Level Baptist Church on Blythewood Rd. celebrated their first annual Wreaths Across America ceremony. Every December, the...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
WIS-TV

Police investigating overnight fatal shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened overnight. Officials said law enforcement was notified through a shot spotter alert of a shooting at Lorick Circle. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one man unresponsive while a second man was taken...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD: Deputies investigating deadly shooting on Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one person dead. According to deputies, the incident occurred on the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. Officials say there were reports of a person shot,...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Deputies investigating fatal Richland County shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident where a man was found dead. Officials said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 18. Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the 2400 block of Kneece Road. When...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Richland County shooting incident sends one person to hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports one person has been sent to a local hospital after a shooting incident. Officials said when law enforcement responded to a report of shots fired at 380 Leesburg Road in Hopkins around 7:00 a.m., on Sunday, December 18. When...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Richland Co. Council moving forward on absentee landlord ordinance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Council took a step this week to crack down on absentee landlords in unincorporated Richland County. On Tuesday, the council approved a second reading for an ordinance that would create new methods of contacting the landlords if their properties fall into disrepair and code violations.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Man identified in Sumter County fatal shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is investigating after a man was shot to death Thursday night. The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified 45-year-old Clifton James Singletary as the man who suffered fatal gunshot wounds. Officials say on Thursday, Dec. 15, officers responded to the Warren...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Multiple arrests lead to gun and drug seizures in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Sheriff’s Office reports multiple arrests have been made in connection with drugs and weapons seized in Orangeburg County. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said on Friday, December 9, a Special Operations unit was on a vehicle pursuit chasing the driver to his residence where he attempted to flee. A handgun he was showing was stolen out from Beaufort County.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia police arrest suspect on multiple firearm charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man has been arrested for multiple charges which include two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking crack cocaine & two counts of distribution of marijuana. According to the Columbia Police Department, 50-year-old Lontre Wise was arrested after narcotics officers...
COLUMBIA, SC

