COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The celebration of Hanukkah begins Sunday night, December 18, and runs through Monday, December 26. According to Dr. Lilly Filler, the Chair of the South Carolina Council on the Holocaust, the festival recalls the victory of a militarily weak Jewish people who defeated the Syrian-Greeks who had overrun ancient Israel and sought to impose restrictions on the Jewish way of life and prohibit religious freedom.

6 HOURS AGO